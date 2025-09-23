Key Points
- Link to download KMAT Karnataka result at kmatindia.com
- KMAT 2025 result to be live at 4 PM on the official website
- Download scorecard with login id and password
KMAT 2025 Results: KMAT 2025 results will be announced today, September 23, 2025. According to the notification available on the official website, the KMAT 2025 result will be available on the official website at 4 PM today. Earlier, the results were to be announced at 12 PM. Candidates eagerly awaiting the release of the KMAT results can check the same through the link on the official website.
Once announced, the KMAT 2025 result will be available on the official website - kmatinida.com. To check the results students are required to visit the website and login with their login id and password.
KMAT Result 2025 - Click Here (Available at 4 PM)
How to Check Karnataka KMAT 2025 Result
The KMAT 2025 result link will be available on the official website soon. Students who have appeared for the KMAT Karnataka 2025 exams will be able to check the result and download the scorecard using the steps provided below.
Step 1: Visit the official website of KMAT
Step 2: Click on KMAT 2025 Result link
Step 3: Login with the login id and password
Step 4: The KMAT 2025 result will be displayed
Step 5: Download the scorecard for further reference
KMAT 2025 Details Mentioned on Scorecard
The KMAT Karnataka 2025 results will be available for download soon. The KMAT Karnataka 2025 scorecard is a mandatory document for further admission procedures. When downloading the scorecard, candidates must cross-check the following details
- Candidate name
- Roll number
- Name of Exam
- Subjects appeared for
- Marks scored
- Rank
- Qualifying status
Also Read: School Holiday September 23 (Today): Schools Closed in Kolkata Due to Heavy Rain
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation