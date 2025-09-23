KMAT 2025 Results: KMAT 2025 results will be announced today, September 23, 2025. According to the notification available on the official website, the KMAT 2025 result will be available on the official website at 4 PM today. Earlier, the results were to be announced at 12 PM. Candidates eagerly awaiting the release of the KMAT results can check the same through the link on the official website.

Once announced, the KMAT 2025 result will be available on the official website - kmatinida.com. To check the results students are required to visit the website and login with their login id and password.

KMAT Result 2025 - Click Here (Available at 4 PM)

How to Check Karnataka KMAT 2025 Result

The KMAT 2025 result link will be available on the official website soon. Students who have appeared for the KMAT Karnataka 2025 exams will be able to check the result and download the scorecard using the steps provided below.