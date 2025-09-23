Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2025
KMAT 2025 Result at 4 PM Today at kmatindia.com, Download Scorecard With Login ID and Password

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 23, 2025, 14:11 IST

KMAT 2025 Results will be announced at 4 PM today, September 23. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result and download the KMAT Scorecard at kmatindia.com using their login id and password. Check latest updates on KMAT Karnataka 2025 result here.

KMAT KArnataka 2025 Result Today
Key Points

  • Link to download KMAT Karnataka result at kmatindia.com
  • KMAT 2025 result to be live at 4 PM on the official website
  • Download scorecard with login id and password

KMAT 2025 Results: KMAT 2025 results will be announced today, September 23, 2025. According to the notification available on the official website, the KMAT 2025 result will be available on the official website at 4 PM today. Earlier, the results were to be announced at 12 PM. Candidates eagerly awaiting the release of the KMAT results can check the same through the link on the official website.

Once announced, the KMAT 2025 result will be available on the official website - kmatinida.com. To check the results students are required to visit the website and login with their login id and password. 

KMAT Result 2025 - Click Here (Available at 4 PM)

How to Check Karnataka KMAT 2025 Result

The KMAT 2025 result link will be available on the official website soon. Students who have appeared for the KMAT Karnataka 2025 exams will be able to check the result and download the scorecard using the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of KMAT 

Step 2: Click on KMAT 2025 Result link

Step 3: Login with the login id and password

Step 4: The KMAT 2025 result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the scorecard for further reference

KMAT 2025 Details Mentioned on Scorecard

The KMAT Karnataka 2025 results will be available for download soon. The KMAT Karnataka 2025 scorecard is a mandatory document for further admission procedures. When downloading the scorecard, candidates must cross-check the following details

  • Candidate name
  • Roll number
  • Name of Exam
  • Subjects appeared for
  • Marks scored
  • Rank
  • Qualifying status

Also Read: School Holiday September 23 (Today): Schools Closed in Kolkata Due to Heavy Rain

