Rosh Hashanah 2025 in U.S.: Date, Traditions & Celebrations

What is Rosh Hashanah 2025? It is one of the most significant holidays for Jewish communities in the United States and worldwide. Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year, celebrating the creation of the world and a time for reflection and renewal. In 2025, Rosh Hashanah began at sunset on Monday, September 22, and will end after nightfall on Wednesday, September 24, in accordance with the Hebrew calendar.
According to official data, the U.S. is home to the second-largest Jewish population globally, with approximately 7.5 million Jewish Americans, making Rosh Hashanah celebrations a major event across the country. Read on to know the Rosh Hashanah 2025 Date, Traditions, customs, and how Jewish communities celebrate the Jewish New Year.
Rosh Hashanah 2025: Date and Why Is It Celebrated?
Rosh Hashanah 2025 began at sunset on September 22 and will conclude at nightfall on September 24, following the Jewish lunar calendar. Rosh Hashanah means “head of the year.”
It celebrates the creation of the world and commemorates the creation of Adam and Eve. This period marks the start of the Jewish year 5786. It launches a ten-day period of introspection and repentance called the High Holidays or Days of Awe.
Rosh Hashanah Traditions: What Is the Most Important Thing to Do on Rosh Hashanah?
As we celebrate Rosh Hashanah 2025, it is important to understand the traditions and customs that help in reflection and renewing as the Jewish New Year approaches. Rosh Hashanah Traditions and customs are as follows:
-
Eating apples, honey and pomegranate to embody their sweetness and fruitfulness for a sweet new year.
-
Blowing the shofar, a ram’s horn, is the most important ritual, intended to awaken spiritual reflection among listeners.
-
Jews perform the Tashlich ceremony by a body of water to cast away their sins into the depth.
-
Synagogue services feature special prayers and families gather for festive meals.
How Is Rosh Hashanah Celebrated?
Across the U.S., Jewish individuals light candles at home, enjoy traditional dishes, and participate in synagogue services. Many also observe the Tashlich ceremony, symbolically casting away sins near flowing water. The holiday is a time for rest from work, communal gatherings, sending greeting cards, and making charitable donations.
4 Interesting Rosh Hashanah Facts You Should Know
Rosh Hashanah blends ancient traditions such as shofar-blowing and sweet symbolic foods with prayers and community gatherings. Read interesting Rosh Hashanah facts which are not known to many.
-
Rosh Hashanah always lasts two days, both inside and outside Israel, known as “one long day”.
-
It is a Day of Remembrance known as Yom Hazikaron. Rosh Hashanah has different biblical names as well including Yom Teruah and the Day of Blasting.
-
The shofar is traditionally blown 100 times over the holiday in many communities.
-
Many avoid nuts during Rosh Hashanah, symbolically linked to “sin” through ancient numerology.
Read Other U.S. News and Stories Here:
Charlie Kirk Day: Date, Meaning, and Why It’s Celebrated on October 14?
Which U.S. State is Known as the 'Granite State'?
Trivia Questions With Answers: When Is Labor Day Celebrated?
Conclusion
Rosh Hashanah 2025 offers a powerful blend of spiritual renewal, meaningful traditions, and family togetherness for Jewish Americans. Rituals like the shofar, festive foods, and acts of kindness help mark this new beginning. The celebration invites all to reflect, hope, and embrace the new year with positive intentions.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation