Rosh Hashanah 2025 in U.S.: Date, Traditions & Celebrations

What is Rosh Hashanah 2025? It is one of the most significant holidays for Jewish communities in the United States and worldwide. Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year, celebrating the creation of the world and a time for reflection and renewal. In 2025, Rosh Hashanah began at sunset on Monday, September 22, and will end after nightfall on Wednesday, September 24, in accordance with the Hebrew calendar.

According to official data, the U.S. is home to the second-largest Jewish population globally, with approximately 7.5 million Jewish Americans, making Rosh Hashanah celebrations a major event across the country. Read on to know the Rosh Hashanah 2025 Date, Traditions, customs, and how Jewish communities celebrate the Jewish New Year.

Rosh Hashanah 2025: Date and Why Is It Celebrated?

Rosh Hashanah 2025 began at sunset on September 22 and will conclude at nightfall on September 24, following the Jewish lunar calendar. Rosh Hashanah means “head of the year.”