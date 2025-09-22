Trivia Questions With Answers: When Is Labor Day Celebrated? Take This U.S. Holidays Quiz To Check Your IQ!

U.S Holidays: Holidays in the United States aren’t just days off; they’re full of history, meaning, and culture. From patriotic celebrations to honoring great leaders, each holiday has a unique story behind it. But the real test is, do you know the exact dates these holidays are celebrated?
Take this quiz and see if you can ace all the questions. Don’t worry if you get something wrong, we’ve also added simple explanations so you’ll learn along the way!
U.S Holiday Quiz
Q1. When is Independence Day celebrated in the U.S.?
a) June 4
b) July 4
c) August 4
d) September 4
Answer: b) July 4
Explanation: Independence Day is celebrated on July 4, marking the day in 1776 when the Declaration of Independence was adopted. It’s all about fireworks, barbecues, and celebrating freedom.
Q2. When do Americans celebrate Thanksgiving Day?
a) The second Thursday in November
b) The fourth Thursday in November
c) The last Friday in November
d) The first Thursday in December
Answer: b) The fourth Thursday in November
Explanation: Thanksgiving falls on the fourth Thursday of November. Families come together to share a big meal, usually turkey, and give thanks.
Q3. When is Martin Luther King Jr. Day observed?
a) January 1
b) The third Monday in January
c) February 14
d) The last Monday in February
Answer: b) The third Monday in January
Explanation: This day honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a civil rights leader. It’s always observed on the third Monday of January, around his birthday (January 15).
Q4. When is Veterans Day celebrated?
a) November 11
b) September 11
c) December 7
d) July 11
Answer: a) November 11
Explanation: Veterans Day honors all U.S. military veterans and is observed on November 11 every year. The date was chosen to mark the end of World War I in 1918.
Q5. When is Memorial Day observed?
a) July 1
b) The last Monday in May
c) The first Monday in June
d) April 15
Answer: b) The last Monday in May
Explanation: Memorial Day honors U.S. soldiers who died in military service. It’s observed on the last Monday of May and often marks the unofficial start of summer.
Q6. When is Labor Day celebrated in the U.S.?
a) The first Monday in September
b) The last Monday in August
c) September 1
d) October 1
Answer: a) The first Monday in September
Explanation: Labor Day recognizes the contributions of American workers. It’s celebrated on the first Monday of September with parades, barbecues, and relaxation.
Q7. When is Presidents’ Day observed?
a) January 20
b) The third Monday in February
c) February 22
d) July 14
Answer: b) The third Monday in February
Explanation: Presidents’ Day was originally to honor George Washington’s birthday but now honors all U.S. presidents. It falls on the third Monday in February.
Q8. When is Halloween celebrated?
a) October 25
b) October 31
c) November 1
d) October 30
Answer: b) October 31
Explanation: Halloween is on October 31 every year. People dress in costumes, carve pumpkins, and go trick-or-treating for candy.
Q9. When is Juneteenth celebrated?
a) June 10
b) June 15
c) June 19
d) July 19
Answer: c) June 19
Explanation: Juneteenth, short for “June Nineteenth,” marks the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Texas learned they were free. It became a federal holiday in 2021.
Q10. When is Christmas celebrated?
a) December 24
b) December 25
c) January 1
d) December 31
Answer: b) December 25
Explanation: Christmas is celebrated on December 25 to honor the birth of Jesus Christ. It’s one of the biggest holidays in the U.S., with traditions like gift-giving, decorations, and festive meals.
