Trivia Questions With Answers: When Is Labor Day Celebrated? Take This U.S. Holidays Quiz To Check Your IQ!

U.S Holidays: Holidays in the United States aren’t just days off; they’re full of history, meaning, and culture. From patriotic celebrations to honoring great leaders, each holiday has a unique story behind it. But the real test is, do you know the exact dates these holidays are celebrated?

Take this quiz and see if you can ace all the questions. Don’t worry if you get something wrong, we’ve also added simple explanations so you’ll learn along the way!

U.S Holiday Quiz

Q1. When is Independence Day celebrated in the U.S.?

a) June 4

b) July 4

c) August 4

d) September 4

Answer: b) July 4

Explanation: Independence Day is celebrated on July 4, marking the day in 1776 when the Declaration of Independence was adopted. It’s all about fireworks, barbecues, and celebrating freedom.

Q2. When do Americans celebrate Thanksgiving Day?