Trivia Questions with Answer: Only a Person with 150+ IQ Can Name All These U.S State Mottos – Let’s Play!

U.S State Mottos: Hey there, trivia lovers! Do you think you know everything about the United States? Well, here’s a fun challenge that will really test your brainpower. Every U.S. state has its own unique motto, a short phrase that reflects its history, values, or spirit. Some are in English, some in Latin, and a few are even in French or Spanish! Most people know a handful, like “Live Free or Die” from New Hampshire or “In God We Trust” from Florida.
But can you name more than just the popular ones? This quiz is perfect for anyone who loves a mental challenge, enjoys learning fun facts, or just wants to prove how sharp they really are. Let’s Start!
U.S State Motto Quiz
1. What is the state motto of California?
A) Gold and Freedom
B) Eureka
C) Land of the Brave
D) The Golden State
Answer: B) Eureka
Explanation: “Eureka” is Greek for “I have found it,” reflecting California’s Gold Rush history.
2. Which state’s motto is “Live Free or Die”?
A) Massachusetts
B) New Hampshire
C) Vermont
D) Maine
Answer: B) New Hampshire
Explanation: This motto shows the state’s strong spirit of independence, dating back to the American Revolution.
3. “Ad astra per aspera” is the motto of which state?
A) Kansas
B) Colorado
C) Oklahoma
D) Nebraska
Answer: C) Oklahoma
Explanation: In Latin, it means “To the stars through difficulties,” representing Oklahoma’s struggles and aspirations.
4. Which state has “In God We Trust” as its motto?
A) Florida
B) Texas
C) Georgia
D) Alabama
Answer: A) Florida
Explanation: Adopted officially in 2006, it reflects the state’s historical values and American patriotism.
5. “Virtue, Liberty, and Independence” is the motto of which state?
A) New Jersey
B) Delaware
C) Maryland
D) Virginia
Answer: B) Delaware
Explanation: Delaware, the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution, chose this motto to show its guiding principles.
Check out: Trivia Question with Answers: Only 2% of True Americans Can Ace This State Borders Challenge!
6. Which state’s motto is “Mountains and Rivers Forever”?
A) West Virginia
B) Pennsylvania
C) New York
D) Hawaii
Answer: D) Hawaii
Explanation: Hawaii’s motto reflects its natural beauty and cultural heritage.
7. “State Sovereignty, National Union” belongs to which state?
A) South Carolina
B) Mississippi
C) Louisiana
D) Texas
Answer: B) Mississippi
Explanation: This motto represents the state’s balance between its own rights and being part of the U.S.
8. Which state’s motto is “Labor omnia vincit”?
A) Virginia
B) Ohio
C) North Carolina
D) Kentucky
Answer: C) North Carolina
Explanation: In Latin, it means “Labor conquers all things,” highlighting the value of hard work.
9. “With God, all things are possible” is the motto of which state?
A) Missouri
B) Arkansas
C) Tennessee
D) Kentucky
Answer: A) Missouri
Explanation: This motto emphasizes faith and determination as guiding principles of the state.
10. Which state uses “The Crossroads of America” as its motto?
A) Indiana
B) Illinois
C) Ohio
D) Michigan
Answer: A) Indiana
Explanation: Indiana’s motto reflects its central location in the U.S. and importance in transportation and trade.
Check out: Trivia Questions with Answers: You Have 1 Minute to Guess These Famous Authors! Take The Challenge Now!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation