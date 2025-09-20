Trivia Questions with Answer: Only a Person with 150+ IQ Can Name All These U.S State Mottos – Let’s Play!

U.S State Mottos: Hey there, trivia lovers! Do you think you know everything about the United States? Well, here’s a fun challenge that will really test your brainpower. Every U.S. state has its own unique motto, a short phrase that reflects its history, values, or spirit. Some are in English, some in Latin, and a few are even in French or Spanish! Most people know a handful, like “Live Free or Die” from New Hampshire or “In God We Trust” from Florida. But can you name more than just the popular ones? This quiz is perfect for anyone who loves a mental challenge, enjoys learning fun facts, or just wants to prove how sharp they really are. Let’s Start! U.S State Motto Quiz 1. What is the state motto of California?

A) Gold and Freedom

B) Eureka

C) Land of the Brave

D) The Golden State

Answer: B) Eureka

Explanation: “Eureka” is Greek for “I have found it,” reflecting California’s Gold Rush history.

2. Which state’s motto is “Live Free or Die”?

A) Massachusetts

B) New Hampshire

C) Vermont

D) Maine

Answer: B) New Hampshire

Explanation: This motto shows the state’s strong spirit of independence, dating back to the American Revolution. 3. “Ad astra per aspera” is the motto of which state?

A) Kansas

B) Colorado

C) Oklahoma

D) Nebraska

Answer: C) Oklahoma

Explanation: In Latin, it means “To the stars through difficulties,” representing Oklahoma’s struggles and aspirations. 4. Which state has “In God We Trust” as its motto?

A) Florida

B) Texas

C) Georgia

D) Alabama

Answer: A) Florida

Explanation: Adopted officially in 2006, it reflects the state’s historical values and American patriotism. 5. “Virtue, Liberty, and Independence” is the motto of which state?

A) New Jersey

B) Delaware

C) Maryland

D) Virginia

Answer: B) Delaware

Explanation: Delaware, the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution, chose this motto to show its guiding principles.

6. Which state's motto is "Mountains and Rivers Forever"?

A) West Virginia

B) Pennsylvania

C) New York

D) Hawaii

Answer: D) Hawaii

Explanation: Hawaii’s motto reflects its natural beauty and cultural heritage. 7. “State Sovereignty, National Union” belongs to which state?

A) South Carolina

B) Mississippi

C) Louisiana

D) Texas

Answer: B) Mississippi

Explanation: This motto represents the state’s balance between its own rights and being part of the U.S. 8. Which state’s motto is “Labor omnia vincit”?

A) Virginia

B) Ohio

C) North Carolina

D) Kentucky

Answer: C) North Carolina

Explanation: In Latin, it means “Labor conquers all things,” highlighting the value of hard work. 9. “With God, all things are possible” is the motto of which state?

A) Missouri

B) Arkansas

C) Tennessee

D) Kentucky

Answer: A) Missouri

Explanation: This motto emphasizes faith and determination as guiding principles of the state.