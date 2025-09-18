CBSE 2026 Exam Rule: Board Announces Key Changes for Class 10th, 12th

CBSE Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a series of changes in the education system and curriculum for class 10 students for the academic year 2025-26. These changes have been made to align the school curriculum and pedagogy with NET 2020. Alternatively, they also aim to reduce exam-related stress on students and provide flexible alternate options for students to their outlook to school education.

What is the CBSE ‘Two Paper’ System?

CBSE’s ‘Two Board’ System breaks down the class 10 board exam system into two parts. The pre-existing system of one annual exam created pressure on students to perform well in the exams. The board aims to reduce the stress of one exam to two parts, improving the condition of students who undergo immense preparation to perform well in the board exams. It allows students to have a second chance at improving their scores if they are dissatisfied with their performance in the first attempt.