Explainer

CBSE 2026 Exam Rule: Board Announces Key Changes for Class 10th, 12th

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 18, 2025, 18:06 IST

CBSE Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced changes to the Class 10 curriculum and education system for the 2025-26 academic year. These updates aim to align with NET 2020, aiming to reduce student stress and offer more flexible educational options.

Read more about the CBSE 2026 Class 10 Board Exam changes here.
Key Points

  • The board has announced changes for CBSE Class 10 2026 annual board exams.
  • These updates aim to align with NET 2020 to reduce student stress.
  • The dual exams will allow students to have a second chance.

CBSE Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a series of changes in the education system and curriculum for class 10 students for the academic year 2025-26. These changes have been made to align the school curriculum and pedagogy with NET 2020. Alternatively, they also aim to reduce exam-related stress on students and provide flexible alternate options for students to their outlook to school education. 

What is the CBSE ‘Two Paper’ System? 

CBSE’s ‘Two Board’ System breaks down the class 10 board exam system into two parts. The pre-existing system of one annual exam created pressure on students to perform well in the exams. The board aims to reduce the stress of one exam to two parts, improving the condition of students who undergo immense preparation to perform well in the board exams. It allows students to have a second chance at improving their scores if they are dissatisfied with their performance in the first attempt. 

CBSE ‘Two Paper’ System Main Changes

The revised CBSE 2026 class 10 board exams structure offers students two opportunities, aiming to reduce pressure. Students can find the important changes undertaken by the board here: 

Feature

Details

Two Chances Board Exams

Main exam: Mid-February 2026

Improvement/Compartment exam: May 2026

Result Dates

1st Exam: April 2026

2nd Exam: June 2026

Internal Assessment

Conducted only once, before the main February exams.

Syllabus Coverage

Cover the entire academic year's syllabus, with the same pattern and marking scheme

