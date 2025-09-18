AP OAMDC 2025: Round 1 Counselling Seat Allotment Result OUT at oamdc.ucanapply.com

AP OAMDC 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the Andhra Pradesh Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result today, September 18, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official to check their seat allotment at oamdc.ucanapply.com. The official portal will require candidates to enter their registration ID and password to check their allotment status.

Candidates who are allotted seats in this round are required to report to their assigned colleges for verification with the necessary documents to confirm admission. In case a candidate is not satisfied with their allotment, they can opt to withdraw and participate in subsequent counselling rounds.

AP OAMDC Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details of AP OAMDC Counselling 2025 Round 1: