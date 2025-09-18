RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
AP OAMDC 2025: Round 1 Counselling Seat Allotment Result OUT at oamdc.ucanapply.com

AP OAMDC Counselling 2025: The AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the AP Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result today, September 18, 2025. Candidates can check their seat allotment status on the official portal at oamdc.ucanapply.com by entering their registration ID and password.

AP OAMDC Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result has been released today, September 18, 2025.
Key Points

  • AP OAMDC Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result has been released today, September 18, 2025.
  • Visit the official website to check the allotment result at oamdc.ucanapply.com.
  • Candidates will need to report to their allotted colleges for in-person verification.

AP OAMDC 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the Andhra Pradesh Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result today, September 18, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official to check their seat allotment at oamdc.ucanapply.com. The official portal will require candidates to enter their registration ID and password to check their allotment status. 

Candidates who are allotted seats in this round are required to report to their assigned colleges for verification with the necessary documents to confirm admission. In case a candidate is not satisfied with their allotment, they can opt to withdraw and participate in subsequent counselling rounds.

AP OAMDC Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

The following table carries the important details of AP OAMDC Counselling 2025 Round 1:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

AP OAMDC Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 

Exam name 

Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC)

Board name 

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE)

Academic year

2025-26

Official website 

oamdc.ucanapply.com

State 

Andhra Pradesh 

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Login credentials 

Email ID 

Password

How to Check AP OAMDC Counselling 2025 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their AP OAMDC Counselling 2025 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result online:

  1. Visit the official website at oamdc.ucanapply.com
  2. On the homepage, enter your Email ID and Password in Student Login window 
  3. Press on ‘Log In’
  4. In the candidate dashboard, click on the link for seat allotment 
  5. Check your seat allotment status
  6. Download the allotment letter for college reporting purposes

DIRECT LINK - AP OAMDC Counselling 2025 Round 1 Candidate Login

Documents Required for AP OAMDC Counselling 2025 

Candidates must keep the following set of important documents ready for counselling and carry a photocopy of them to their in-person college verification round: 

  • Class 10 marksheet
  • Class 12 marksheet
  • Transfer Certificate
  • Residence Certificate
  • Category Certificate (if applicable)
  • Passport-size Photograph
  • Fee payment Receipt

The seat allotment result letter must include the candidate's name, application number, rank, and courses opted, college name, admission fee, and other details. 

