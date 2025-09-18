Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2025: DME Extends Round 2 Counselling Date; Check Revised Schedule Here

Key Points
- The Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 dates have been revised.
- Candidates can check the revised schedule on the official website at cgdme.admissions.nic.in.
- Students are advised to adhere to the deadlines since the board won't entertain late entries.
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Director of Medical Education (DME), Chhattisgarh has released the revised schedule of Chhattisgarh National Eligibility and Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 dates. The board has extended the deadlines of choice filling and locking dates in an official notice on the official website at cgdme.admissions.nic.in.
Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important details related to Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Revised Schedule
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET)
|
Board name
|Director of Medical Education (DME), Chhattisgarh
|
Academic year
|2025-26
|
Official website
|cgdme.admissions.nic.in
|
State
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
Nursing
|
Programmes
|
MBBS
BDS
|
Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule
The following table has the revised schedule of Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling 2025 Round 2:
|
Activity
|
Original Deadline
|
Revised Deadline
|
Online Applications
|
September 17, 2025
|
September 19, 2025 by 11:59 PM
|
Choice Filling/Locking
|
September 18, 2025
|
September 20, 2025 by 11:59 PM
LATEST NEWS | AP OAMDC 2025: Round 1 Counselling Seat Allotment Result OUT at oamdc.ucanapply.com
Round 2, Mop-Up Round, and Stray Vacancy Round Schedule
|
Event
|
Round 2
|
Mop-Up Round
|
Stray Vacancy Round
|
Online Registration/Fee Payment
|
September 13 - 19, 2025
|
October 4 - 8, 2025
|
October 23 - 25, 2025
|
Choice Filling/Locking
|
September 13 - 20, 2025
|
October 4 - 9, 2025
|
October 23 - 26, 2025
|
Merit List Release
|
September 22, 2025
|
October 10, 2025
|
October 27, 2025
|
Seat Allotment Process
|
September 23, 2025
|
October 11, 2025
|
October 28, 2025
|
Result Release
|
September 24, 2025
|
October 11, 2025
|
October 28, 2025
|
Scrutiny Process at institute
|
September 25 - 30, 2025
|
October 14 - 17, 2025
|
October 29 - 31, 2025
|
Admission Process at institute
|
September 25 - 30, 2025
|
October 14 - 17, 2025
|
October 29 - 31, 2025
Related Stories
LATEST NEWS | MAT 2025 Admit Card OUT Today at mat.aima.in; Direct link here
Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.
https://www.jagranjosh.com/news
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation