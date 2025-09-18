RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2025: DME Extends Round 2 Counselling Date; Check Revised Schedule Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 18, 2025, 17:31 IST

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025: DME Chhattisgarh has published the updated schedule for Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2. The deadlines for choice filling and locking have been extended available on the official website at cgdme.admissions.nic.in.

The Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 dates have been revised.
Key Points

  The Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 dates have been revised.
  • Candidates can check the revised schedule on the official website at cgdme.admissions.nic.in.
  • Students are advised to adhere to the deadlines since the board won't entertain late entries.

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Director of Medical Education (DME), Chhattisgarh has released the revised schedule of Chhattisgarh National Eligibility and Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 dates. The board has extended the deadlines of choice filling and locking dates in an official notice on the official website at cgdme.admissions.nic.in.

Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

The following table carries the important details related to Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling 2025: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Revised Schedule 

Exam name

National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET)

Board name 

 Director of Medical Education (DME), Chhattisgarh 

Academic year 

 2025-26 

Official website 

 cgdme.admissions.nic.in

State 

Chhattisgarh 

Stream 

Medical

Dental 

Nursing 

Programmes 

MBBS

BDS

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule

The following table has the revised schedule of Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling 2025 Round 2:

Activity

Original Deadline

Revised Deadline

Online Applications

September 17, 2025

September 19, 2025 by 11:59 PM

Choice Filling/Locking

September 18, 2025

September 20, 2025 by 11:59 PM

AP OAMDC 2025: Round 1 Counselling Seat Allotment Result OUT at oamdc.ucanapply.com

Round 2, Mop-Up Round, and Stray Vacancy Round Schedule 

Event 

Round 2

Mop-Up Round 

Stray Vacancy Round 

Online Registration/Fee Payment 

September 13 - 19, 2025

October 4 - 8, 2025

October 23 - 25, 2025

Choice Filling/Locking 

September 13 - 20, 2025

October 4 - 9, 2025

October 23 - 26, 2025

Merit List Release 

September 22, 2025

October 10, 2025

October 27, 2025

Seat Allotment Process 

September 23, 2025

October 11, 2025

October 28, 2025

Result Release 

September 24, 2025

October 11, 2025

October 28, 2025

Scrutiny Process at institute 

September 25 - 30, 2025

October 14 - 17, 2025

October 29 - 31, 2025

Admission Process at institute 

September 25 - 30, 2025

October 14 - 17, 2025

October 29 - 31, 2025

MAT 2025 Admit Card OUT Today at mat.aima.in; Direct link here

Laavanya Negi

