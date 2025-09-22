What was the First U.S. Satellite called? Impact & Discoveries

The first U.S. satellite, Explorer 1, was launched on January 31, 1958, marking a pivotal moment in American space history. Coming just months after the Soviet Union’s Sputnik satellites, NASA’s Explorer 1 was the first successful U.S. satellite mission and the start of the U.S. space exploration era.

Designed and built by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Explorer 1 was equipped with scientific instruments that made the first major U.S. scientific discovery in space: the Van Allen radiation belts. Explorer 1 orbited Earth for more than 12 years before re-entering the atmosphere in 1970, transmitting valuable data for nearly four months and establishing key groundwork for future space missions.

What was the First U.S. Satellite Called?

The first satellite launched by the United States was called Explorer 1. It was part of the U.S. effort during the International Geophysical Year amid Cold War tensions and the Space Race against the Soviet Union. The satellite carried instruments developed by James Van Allen's team which led to groundbreaking scientific discoveries.