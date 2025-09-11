Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out
Focus
Quick Links

Trump Awards Top US Civilian Honour to Charlie Kirk: Presidential Medal of Freedom

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Sep 11, 2025, 11:41 EDT

Former US President Donald Trump to award slain right-wing activist Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America’s highest civilian honour.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Trump Awards Top US Civilian Honour to Charlie Kirk, Check Reasons Here!
Trump Awards Top US Civilian Honour to Charlie Kirk, Check Reasons Here!

On the 24th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, former US President Donald Trump announced that slain right-wing activist Charlie Kirk will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. It is the highest civilian honour in the United States, which was announced by the President at the Pentagon’s ceremony. There, he delivered a tribute to victims of the 2001 tragedy and also praised Kirk’s “unwavering loyalty” to the MAGA movement.

What was Trump’s Speech and Social Media Tribute?

Trump praised Kirk as a warrior of light who defended freedom and the American dream in his remarks. He recalled their friendship, saying Kirk was among a select few who joined him for rounds of golf at Mar-a-Lago.

On his Truth Social account, Trump added:
Charlie Kirk gave everything to the cause of liberty and patriotism. By awarding him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, his voice will never be silenced.

Why Charlie Kirk?

Charlie Kirk, who passed away earlier this year on September 10, 2025, was the founder of Turning Point USA, a student-led conservative organisation that reshaped youth engagement in politics.  Further, he became a recognisable media personality by frequenting conservative talk shows and writing extensively on issues ranging from education reform to free-market economics.

Unlike many activists, Kirk built his following among young voters, making him a valuable ally for Trump during the 2016 and 2020 campaigns. His untimely death has left a void in the conservative movement, which Trump acknowledged in his speech.

Notable Highlights of Kirk’s Career:

A few of his achievements include the following: 

  • Founder of Turning Point USA in 2012, expanding it into a nationwide student network.

  • Vocal supporter of Trump’s presidential campaigns.

  • Regular speaker at conservative conferences and rallies.

  • Promoted school choice, lower taxes, and limited government.

Also Read: What is the Presidential Medal of Freedom? Check Here!

The Significance of the Medal of Freedom

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian honour in the United States. It recognises individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the country’s culture, security, peace, or public service.

Past Recipients Include:

By placing Kirk among the names mentioned in the table below, Trump is signalling the activist’s enduring influence on American political discourse. A few of the past recipients include the following: 

President

Recipient Examples

Barack Obama

Ellen DeGeneres, Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Donald Trump

Rush Limbaugh, Tiger Woods, Mariano Rivera, Babe Ruth (posthumously)

 Source: White House Archives 

 

What are the Public and Political Reactions?

The announcement quickly trended online under hashtags such as #TrumpMedalOfFreedom, #CharlieKirk, #MAGA, and #TurningPointUSA. While Trump loyalists applauded the decision, critics argued that awarding the medal posthumously to a partisan figure highlighted the political nature of Trump’s choices.

To see more of such stories, you can go ahead and add this site to your preferred sources by clicking here.

Manvi Upadhyaya
Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    FAQs

    • What are the benefits of receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom?
      +
      The medal carries no financial benefits but symbolises the highest civilian recognition in the US, honouring exceptional service and contributions.
    • How many Presidential Medals of Freedom did Trump award?
      +
      Donald Trump awarded over 20 Medals of Freedom, honouring figures such as Rush Limbaugh, Tiger Woods, Mariano Rivera, and Babe Ruth (posthumously).
    • Who were some of Obama’s Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients?
      +
      Barack Obama awarded the honour to figures like Bill Gates, Ellen DeGeneres, Joe Biden, Tom Hanks, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
    • Why was Charlie Kirk selected for the honour?
      +
      Trump cited Kirk’s lifelong commitment to conservative activism, youth mobilisation, and loyalty to the MAGA movement as reasons for awarding him the medal.
    • What is the Presidential Medal of Freedom?
      +
      It is the highest civilian award in the United States, given to individuals who have made significant contributions to the nation’s values, culture, or security.

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags