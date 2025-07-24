Presidential Medal of Freedom: Check History and Facts of the U.S.'s Highest Honour

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
The Presidential Medal of Freedom was first awarded in 1945 and established by President Truman to recognise notable service during wartime. The first set of Americans to receive the awards was a group of 31 individuals on July 24, 1963. It recognises people who have significantly affected the safety of the United States, world peace, or other cultural and notable public or private efforts or national interests. This article includes rich history, facts, and insight into its origin, development, and respected individuals around this specific award.

The roots of this esteemed award trace back to 1945, when President Harry S. Truman established the "Medal of Freedom." This idea of the initial medal was coined during World War II to recognise civilians who performed meritorious acts aiding the United States or its allies during wartime. It stands as America's pre-eminent civilian decoration, awarded to individuals who have demonstrated truly exceptional contributions. President Lyndon B. Johnson was the one who presented the very first Presidential Medals of Freedom on December 6, 1963. That first group included 31 people, and some of them were even honoured after they had already passed away.

However, the medal as we know it today was profoundly reshaped and elevated by President John F. Kennedy. In 1963, he re-established and renamed the award the "Presidential Medal of Freedom" as per The American Presidency Project. He dramatically expanded its scope beyond wartime service to include cultural achievements and significant contributions across various fields during peacetime. Kennedy announced the first class of 31 recipients in July 1963, though it was his successor, President Lyndon B. Johnson, who posthumously awarded the first medals in December of that year, also honouring Pope John XXIII and Kennedy himself.

What were its Criteria of Design?

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded solely at the discretion of the President of the United States. While the President may consider recommendations from the Distinguished Civilian Service Awards Board, they also have the authority to select individuals on their initiative. The criteria are broad but specific: "an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, or world peace, or cultural or other significant public or private endeavours."

The medal itself is a striking symbol of achievement. It features a white star over a red pentagon, surrounded by five gold eagles. At the centre of the star is a blue circle adorned with 13 gold stars, a nod to the Great Seal of the United States

The medal is typically worn around the neck on a blue ribbon with white edge stripes. There is also a more prestigious version, the Presidential Medal of Freedom "with distinction," which includes a larger medal worn as a star on the left chest, accompanied by a sash worn over the right shoulder.

Who have been the Notable Recipients?

Since its re-establishment in 1963, the Presidential Medal of Freedom has been awarded to an incredibly diverse array of individuals who have shaped American society and global affairs. Recipients span various fields, including politics, arts, sciences, civil rights, sports, and business. Here's a brief timeline of some notable recipients, showcasing the breadth of accomplishments recognised:

Year

Recipient(s)

Field(s) of Contribution

1963

John F. Kennedy (posthumous), Pope John XXIII (Italian Citizen) (posthumous)

Public Service, World Peace

1964

Martin Luther King Jr., Walt Disney, and John Steinbeck

Civil Rights, Entertainment, Literature

1977

Jesse Owens

Athletics

1985

Mother Teresa (Albanian-Indian Catholic Nun)

Humanitarianism

1996

Rosa Parks

Civil Rights

2005

Muhammad Ali

Athletics, Civil Rights

2012

Bob Dylan, John Glenn

Music, Space Exploration

2016

Michael Jordan, Tom Hanks, Bill & Melinda Gates

Athletics, Arts, Philanthropy

2022

Simone Biles, Denzel Washington, Steve Jobs (posthumous)

Athletics, Arts, Technology

This honour has recognised not only American citizens but also individuals from other nations whose work has had a profound global impact. Its recipients represent a true tapestry of human endeavour and inspiration.

Key Facts and Figures

Over the decades, the Presidential Medal of Freedom has been awarded more than 670 times to individuals and even a group (the Apollo 13 Mission Operations Team). Interestingly, a few individuals have received the medal twice. It includes Ellsworth Bunker and Colin Powell. Moreover, it can also be awarded posthumously by honouring the lasting legacy of those who have passed. The annual award ceremony is often held around July 4th, though presentations can occur at other convenient times determined by the President.

As the highest civilian honour, the Presidential Medal of Freedom symbolises the American spirit of innovation, perseverance, and dedication to a better world. It celebrates those who, through their exceptional contributions, have enriched the lives of countless others and upheld the values of the United States.


    FAQs

    • What is the difference between the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal?
      +
      Both are considered the highest civilian honours in the US. The key difference lies in who awards them: the Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded solely by the President, while the Congressional Gold Medal is awarded by an Act of Congress, requiring legislative approval.
    • How is someone nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom?
      +
      There is no formal public nomination process. The President of the United States selects recipients, often based on recommendations from the Distinguished Civilian Service Awards Board, but they can also choose individuals on their initiative.
    • Who is eligible to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom? 
      +
      The Presidential Medal of Freedom can be awarded to any person who has made an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural, or other significant public or private endeavours. While most recipients are US citizens, individuals from other countries are also eligible.

