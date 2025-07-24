Presidential Medal of Freedom: Check History and Facts of the U.S.'s Highest Honour

The roots of this esteemed award trace back to 1945, when President Harry S. Truman established the "Medal of Freedom." This idea of the initial medal was coined during World War II to recognise civilians who performed meritorious acts aiding the United States or its allies during wartime. It stands as America's pre-eminent civilian decoration, awarded to individuals who have demonstrated truly exceptional contributions. President Lyndon B. Johnson was the one who presented the very first Presidential Medals of Freedom on December 6, 1963. That first group included 31 people, and some of them were even honoured after they had already passed away. However, the medal as we know it today was profoundly reshaped and elevated by President John F. Kennedy. In 1963, he re-established and renamed the award the "Presidential Medal of Freedom" as per The American Presidency Project. He dramatically expanded its scope beyond wartime service to include cultural achievements and significant contributions across various fields during peacetime. Kennedy announced the first class of 31 recipients in July 1963, though it was his successor, President Lyndon B. Johnson, who posthumously awarded the first medals in December of that year, also honouring Pope John XXIII and Kennedy himself.

What were its Criteria of Design? The Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded solely at the discretion of the President of the United States. While the President may consider recommendations from the Distinguished Civilian Service Awards Board, they also have the authority to select individuals on their initiative. The criteria are broad but specific: "an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, or world peace, or cultural or other significant public or private endeavours." The medal itself is a striking symbol of achievement. It features a white star over a red pentagon, surrounded by five gold eagles. At the centre of the star is a blue circle adorned with 13 gold stars, a nod to the Great Seal of the United States.

The medal is typically worn around the neck on a blue ribbon with white edge stripes. There is also a more prestigious version, the Presidential Medal of Freedom "with distinction," which includes a larger medal worn as a star on the left chest, accompanied by a sash worn over the right shoulder. Who have been the Notable Recipients? Since its re-establishment in 1963, the Presidential Medal of Freedom has been awarded to an incredibly diverse array of individuals who have shaped American society and global affairs. Recipients span various fields, including politics, arts, sciences, civil rights, sports, and business. Here's a brief timeline of some notable recipients, showcasing the breadth of accomplishments recognised: Year Recipient(s) Field(s) of Contribution 1963 John F. Kennedy (posthumous), Pope John XXIII (Italian Citizen) (posthumous) Public Service, World Peace 1964 Martin Luther King Jr., Walt Disney, and John Steinbeck Civil Rights, Entertainment, Literature 1977 Jesse Owens Athletics 1985 Mother Teresa (Albanian-Indian Catholic Nun) Humanitarianism 1996 Rosa Parks Civil Rights 2005 Muhammad Ali Athletics, Civil Rights 2012 Bob Dylan, John Glenn Music, Space Exploration 2016 Michael Jordan, Tom Hanks, Bill & Melinda Gates Athletics, Arts, Philanthropy 2022 Simone Biles, Denzel Washington, Steve Jobs (posthumous) Athletics, Arts, Technology

This honour has recognised not only American citizens but also individuals from other nations whose work has had a profound global impact. Its recipients represent a true tapestry of human endeavour and inspiration. Key Facts and Figures Over the decades, the Presidential Medal of Freedom has been awarded more than 670 times to individuals and even a group (the Apollo 13 Mission Operations Team). Interestingly, a few individuals have received the medal twice. It includes Ellsworth Bunker and Colin Powell. Moreover, it can also be awarded posthumously by honouring the lasting legacy of those who have passed. The annual award ceremony is often held around July 4th, though presentations can occur at other convenient times determined by the President.