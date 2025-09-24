This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 24 September

Every day has a history tied to it. A past filled with stories, turns, and change. What made September 24 special throughout the centuries? Let us explore. On this day, many significant events occurred that shaped nations, influenced ideas, and have had a lasting impact on us. On September 24, 1789, the U.S. Congress passed the Judiciary Act, establishing the Supreme Court and creating the position of Attorney General. In 1869, "Black Friday” occurred on Wall Street when gold speculators attempted to corner the market, resulting in a price crash. In 1948, the Honda Motor Company was founded in Japan.

Also, in 1957, Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona opened its doors. In this article, we examine what else happened on September 24, including notable births and deaths, pivotal events that changed entire countries, and stories that are still remembered today.