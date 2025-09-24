This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 24 September

Every day has a history tied to it. A past filled with stories, turns, and change. What made September 24 special throughout the centuries? Let us explore. On this day, many significant events occurred that shaped nations, influenced ideas, and have had a lasting impact on us. On September 24, 1789, the U.S. Congress passed the Judiciary Act, establishing the Supreme Court and creating the position of Attorney General. In 1869, "Black Friday” occurred on Wall Street when gold speculators attempted to corner the market, resulting in a price crash. In 1948, the Honda Motor Company was founded in Japan.
Also, in 1957, Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona opened its doors. In this article, we examine what else happened on September 24, including notable births and deaths, pivotal events that changed entire countries, and stories that are still remembered today.
What Happened on this Day – September 24?
Here's what happened in history on September 24:
1789 – The First Supreme Court Is Established
- The U.S. Congress passed the Judiciary Act of 1789.
- This led to the establishment of the Supreme Court and the office of Attorney General.
- It established the federal judiciary system that remains in place today.
1869 – "Black Friday" Hits Wall Street
- Financiers Jay Gould and James Fisk tried to corner the gold market.
- The U.S. Treasury released gold, prices collapsed, and panic followed.
- Many investors lost fortunes in the crash.
1902 – Fannie Farmer Opens Cooking School
- Fannie Farmer opened Miss Farmer's School of Cookery in Boston.
- She promoted standardised measurements in recipes.
- Her teaching changed the way Americans cooked.
1906 – Devils Tower Named First National Monument
- President Theodore Roosevelt proclaimed Devils Tower in Wyoming the first U.S. national monument.
- He called it a "natural wonder."
- The site remains a famous landmark.
1941 – Japan Gathers Pearl Harbour Data
- The Japanese consul in Hawaii was ordered to study Pearl Harbour.
- He had to divide it into zones and count battleships.
- This information helped plan the Pearl Harbour attack later that year.
1944 – Allies Retreat After Operation Market Garden
- Allied forces began retreating from Arnhem in the Netherlands.
- Operation Market Garden had failed to secure key bridges.
- Thousands of British and Polish troops were killed, wounded, or captured.
1948 – "Axis Sally" Pleads Not Guilty
- Mildred Gillars, nicknamed "Axis Sally," faced charges of treason.
- She had broadcast Nazi propaganda during World War II.
- She pleaded not guilty in a U.S. court.
1948 – Honda Motor Company Is Incorporated
- Soichiro Honda founded Honda Motor Company in Hamamatsu, Japan.
- The company first gained fame for its motorcycles.
- Later, it grew into a global car manufacturer.
1957 – Camp Nou Stadium Opens in Barcelona
- FC Barcelona's new stadium, Camp Nou, opened on this day.
- It became the largest stadium in Europe.
- It is still one of football's most iconic arenas.
1964 – Warren Commission Report Delivered
- The Warren Commission gave its report to President Lyndon B. Johnson.
- It investigated President John F. Kennedy's assassination.
- The report concluded Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone.
1968 – First Episode of 60 Minutes Airs
- CBS broadcast the first episode of 60 Minutes.
- It introduced the "newsmagazine" format on TV.
- The show became the longest-running primetime show in U.S. history.
1969 – Chicago Eight Trial Begins
- Trial began for eight anti-war activists in Chicago.
- They were accused of inciting riots during the 1968 Democratic Convention.
- The trial became a symbol of protest era tensions.
1971 – Game Warden Reported Missing
- Neil LaFeve, a Wisconsin game warden, was reported missing.
- His truck and bloodstains were later found.
- His murder case became infamous in state history.
1973 – Guinea-Bissau Declares Independence
- Guinea-Bissau declared independence from Portugal.
- It was a significant step in Africa's decolonisation.
- The move marked the end of years of struggle for freedom.
1988 – Ben Johnson Wins Gold… and Loses It
- Canadian sprinter Ben Johnson won the 100m race in 9.79 seconds at the Seoul Olympics.
- He set a world record and took the gold medal.
- Days later, he was stripped of the medal for doping.
2016 – National Museum of African American History and Culture Opens
- The museum opened on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
- President Barack Obama led the opening ceremony.
- It preserves and shares African American history and culture.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on September 24?
September 24 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born On This Day – September 4
F. Scott Fitzgerald (1896 – 1940)
- American novelist known for The Great Gatsby and This Side of Paradise.
- His work captured the spirit of the Jazz Age.
- He remains one of the greatest U.S. authors.
John Marshall (1755 – 1835)
- Fourth Chief Justice of the United States.
- In 1803, he established judicial review in Marbury v. Madison.
- This gave the Court power to rule laws unconstitutional.
Jim Henson (1936 – 1990)
- American puppeteer and creator of the Muppets.
- Made beloved characters like Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and Big Bird.
- His work changed children's entertainment worldwide.
Notable Deaths On September 24
Dr Seuss (1904 – 1991)
- Beloved American children's author and illustrator.
- Wrote classics like The Cat in the Hat and Green Eggs and Ham.
- His stories shaped generations with humour and imagination.
