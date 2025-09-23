List of Top 10 Flightless Birds in the World, Check Here!

Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2025
By Manvi Upadhyaya
Sep 23, 2025, 20:06 IST

Discover the top 10 flightless birds in the world. From ostriches, kiwis, and penguins, explore the unique traits of these fascinating non-flying birds and where they are found.

List of Flightless Birds in the World (Credits: The Conversation)
Flightless Birds in the World: Birds are some of the most fascinating creatures in the animal kingdom. But what about birds that don’t fly at all? For centuries, humans have envied the freedom of flight. You will be surprised to know that there are more than 60 species of flightless birds in the world. They rely on speed, powerful legs, swimming ability, and sheer size to survive and adapt brilliantly to their environments. From the ostrich to the rare flightless cormorant, these non-flying birds have unique evolutionary traits.

In this article, you will discover a list of the top 10 most fascinating species. Learn about the mighty emu of Australia, the kiwi of New Zealand, the elegant penguins of Antarctica, and many other non-flying birds who will leave you amazed.

List of 10 Flightless Birds in the World 

Have you ever wondered about the ostrich’s capability of sprinting up to 70 km/h? Or imagined about the flightless cormorant of the Galápagos Islands, which evolved strong swimming skills instead of wings for flight? Through the list below, get to know the top 10 flightless birds of the world and remember their names with their regions and features:

S. No

Bird

Native Region

Unique Feature

1.

Ostrich

Africa

Largest living bird, fast runner

2.

Emu

Australia

Strong legs, long neck

3.

Cassowary

Australia & PNG

Powerful legs, casque on head

4.

Rhea

South America

Ostrich-like, smaller

5.

Kiwi

New Zealand

Small, nocturnal, long beak

6.

Penguins

Antarctica & coasts

Excellent swimmers

7.

Flightless Cormorant

Galápagos Islands

Reduced wings, strong diver

8.

Kakapo

New Zealand

Nocturnal parrot, critically endangered

9.

Weka 

New Zealand

Strong legs, Omnivorous scavenger

10.

Takahe

New Zealand

  Relatively large, weighing up to 3 kg, has a long life span.

Here is the overview of 10 flightless birds, highlighting some of the most famous species and the unique traits that make them stand out in the animal kingdom:

Emu (Dromaius novaehollandiae)

(Credits: Australian Museum, Visual is of the bird, Emu, Dromaius novaehollandiae)

  • Ostrich (Struthio camelus): It is one of the biggest flightless birds and the fastest runner, native to Africa.

  • Emu (Dromaius novaehollandiae): This is the second largest bird, which is found in Australia. The emu is flightless.

  • Cassowary (Genus Casuarius): Known for its helmet-like casque and strong legs, dangerous when threatened, as per the Animal Diversity Web, University of Michigan

  • Rhea (Rhea americana): This bird is native to South America who resembles a smaller ostrich.

  • Kiwi (Apteryx species): As per Britannica, these birds are small, nocturnal, and native to New Zealand, and a true national symbol.

  • Penguins (Spheniscidae family): Skilled swimmers adapted to icy climates, with over 18 species.

  • Flightless Cormorant (Phalacrocorax harrisi): Found only in the Galápagos Islands.

  • Takahe (Porphyrio hochstetteri): According to the NZ Department of Conservation; NZ Birds Online rare and brightly coloured bird from New Zealand.

  • Kakapo (Strigops habroptilus): A critically endangered nocturnal parrot from New Zealand.

  • Weka (Gallirallus australis): A curious, flightless rail bird, also native to New Zealand.

Kiwi (Apteryx Species), It is a flightless bird.

(Credits: Wikipedia, Visual is of Bird Kiwi, who is a National Symbol of New Zealand.)

Flightless Bird Trivia Facts

The trivia facts for the Flightless Birds include the following: 

  • The Greenland Norse once used great auks (an extinct flightless bird) as food and fuel.

  • Kiwis lay eggs that can weigh up to 20% of their body mass.

  • Penguins can dive as deep as 1,800 feet (550 m) while searching for food.

  • The ostrich eye is larger than its brain, yet it can spot predators from miles away.

Types of Birds: Check Global Species!

Conclusion

Therefore, these flightless birds prove that survival isn’t always about flying. Beginning from the icy waters where penguins thrive, there are the hot savannahs as well, which are roamed by the ostriches; these species show fascinating adaptations. Whether you’re making a flightless birds chart, searching for birds that cannot fly with names, or curious about flightless birds pictures with names, this list provides a globally useful reference.

    FAQs

    • What is a famous flightless bird?
      +
      The ostrich is perhaps the most famous flightless bird due to its size and speed.
    • What are the 5 flightless birds?
      +
      Ostrich, Emu, Kiwi, Penguin, and Cassowary are the most recognised five.
    • How many flightless birds are there in the world?
      +
      There are around 60 species of birds that are considered flightless today, though some are extinct.

