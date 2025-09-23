Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Delhi School Autumn Break 2025 Announced: Schedule and Key Details Here

By Gurmeet Kaur
Sep 23, 2025, 19:43 IST

Delhi School Autumn Break 2025 will be observed from September 29 to October 1. Check DoE holiday schedule and key details for students here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Check Delhi School Autumn Break 2025 Dates
Check Delhi School Autumn Break 2025 Dates

Delhi School Holidays 2025: As the festive season approaches, Delhi schools are gearing up for a series of holidays lined up in late September and October 2025. According to the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) academic calendar 2025-26, students will get a short Autumn Break from September 29 to October 1, 2025. This three-day break is perfectly timed with the upcoming Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti holidays, giving students a chance to refresh before diving into the festive month of October.

Delhi School Autumn Break 2025 Dates

The Autumn Break for all government and private schools in Delhi has been scheduled as follows:

  • Start Date: September 29, 2025 (Monday)
  • End Date: October 1, 2025 (Wednesday)
  • Followed By: October 2, 2025 (Thursday) – Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra

This means students will enjoy a continuous holiday stretch from September 29 to October 2, 2025.

Why Autumn Break Matters for Delhi Schools

The Autumn Break in Delhi schools usually coincides with the Navratri and Dussehra celebrations. It gives students the opportunity to participate in cultural festivities, prepare for upcoming examinations, and spend quality time with family. For teachers, it also provides a short mid-term pause to plan the next phase of the academic session.

Upcoming Holidays in Delhi Schools – October 2025

The month of October is packed with festivals, and Delhi schools will remain closed on multiple occasions. Here’s the complete list of upcoming festivals and events on which schools will remain closed in the National Capital Territory of Delhi:

Date

Day

Occasion

September 30

Tuesday

Dussehra (Mahashtami)

October 1

Wednesday

Dussehra (Mahanavami)

October 2

Thursday

Gandhi Jayanti & Dussehra

October 7

Tuesday

Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday

October 10

Friday

Karaka Chaturthi (Karwa Chauth)

October 20

Monday

Diwali 

October 22

Wednesday

Govardhan Puja

October 23

Thursday

Bhai Duj

October 28

Tuesday

Pratihar Shashthi / Surya Shashthi (Chhath Puja)

Key Highlight: Diwali 2025 Holiday Confusion

One of the major highlights of the October holiday schedule is Diwali 2025. While most calendars suggest October 20 (Monday), some sources place the festival on October 21 (Tuesday). The Delhi Directorate of Education may officially confirm the school holiday closer to the date to avoid confusion.

Students in Delhi schools will have an extended holiday season this year, with Autumn Break 2025 beginning on September 29 and followed by Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra, as well as a full schedule of joyous occasions in October. Families can plan cultural celebrations, short trips, or simply enjoy a restful break before the academic schedule picks up again in November.

Also Check Delhi School Holiday List in 2025

 

Gurmeet Kaur
Gurmeet Kaur

Assistant Manager

Gurmeet Kaur is an Education Industry Professional with 10 years of experience in teaching and creating digital content. She is a Science graduate and has a PG diploma in Computer Applications. At jagranjosh.com, she creates content on Science and Mathematics for school students. She creates explainer and analytical articles aimed at providing academic guidance to students. She can be reached at gurmeet.kaur@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News