Delhi School Autumn Break 2025 Announced: Schedule and Key Details Here

Delhi School Holidays 2025: As the festive season approaches, Delhi schools are gearing up for a series of holidays lined up in late September and October 2025. According to the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) academic calendar 2025-26, students will get a short Autumn Break from September 29 to October 1, 2025. This three-day break is perfectly timed with the upcoming Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti holidays, giving students a chance to refresh before diving into the festive month of October.
Delhi School Autumn Break 2025 Dates
The Autumn Break for all government and private schools in Delhi has been scheduled as follows:
- Start Date: September 29, 2025 (Monday)
- End Date: October 1, 2025 (Wednesday)
- Followed By: October 2, 2025 (Thursday) – Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra
This means students will enjoy a continuous holiday stretch from September 29 to October 2, 2025.
Why Autumn Break Matters for Delhi Schools
The Autumn Break in Delhi schools usually coincides with the Navratri and Dussehra celebrations. It gives students the opportunity to participate in cultural festivities, prepare for upcoming examinations, and spend quality time with family. For teachers, it also provides a short mid-term pause to plan the next phase of the academic session.
Upcoming Holidays in Delhi Schools – October 2025
The month of October is packed with festivals, and Delhi schools will remain closed on multiple occasions. Here’s the complete list of upcoming festivals and events on which schools will remain closed in the National Capital Territory of Delhi:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Occasion
|
September 30
|
Tuesday
|
Dussehra (Mahashtami)
|
October 1
|
Wednesday
|
Dussehra (Mahanavami)
|
October 2
|
Thursday
|
Gandhi Jayanti & Dussehra
|
October 7
|
Tuesday
|
Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday
|
October 10
|
Friday
|
Karaka Chaturthi (Karwa Chauth)
|
October 20
|
Monday
|
Diwali
|
October 22
|
Wednesday
|
Govardhan Puja
|
October 23
|
Thursday
|
Bhai Duj
|
October 28
|
Tuesday
|
Pratihar Shashthi / Surya Shashthi (Chhath Puja)
Key Highlight: Diwali 2025 Holiday Confusion
One of the major highlights of the October holiday schedule is Diwali 2025. While most calendars suggest October 20 (Monday), some sources place the festival on October 21 (Tuesday). The Delhi Directorate of Education may officially confirm the school holiday closer to the date to avoid confusion.
Students in Delhi schools will have an extended holiday season this year, with Autumn Break 2025 beginning on September 29 and followed by Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra, as well as a full schedule of joyous occasions in October. Families can plan cultural celebrations, short trips, or simply enjoy a restful break before the academic schedule picks up again in November.
