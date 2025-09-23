Delhi School Autumn Break 2025 Announced: Schedule and Key Details Here

Delhi School Holidays 2025: As the festive season approaches, Delhi schools are gearing up for a series of holidays lined up in late September and October 2025. According to the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) academic calendar 2025-26, students will get a short Autumn Break from September 29 to October 1, 2025. This three-day break is perfectly timed with the upcoming Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti holidays, giving students a chance to refresh before diving into the festive month of October.

Delhi School Autumn Break 2025 Dates

The Autumn Break for all government and private schools in Delhi has been scheduled as follows:

Start Date: September 29, 2025 (Monday)

September 29, 2025 (Monday) End Date: October 1, 2025 (Wednesday)

October 1, 2025 (Wednesday) Followed By: October 2, 2025 (Thursday) – Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra

This means students will enjoy a continuous holiday stretch from September 29 to October 2, 2025.