Who is India's First Female Officer to Lead Armed Forces Medical Services? Check Her Education and Career

Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin is a prominent figure in the Indian Armed Forces, known for being the first woman to lead the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS). She assumed this historic role as Director General of the AFMS on October 1, 2024. A career spanning over four decades, Sarin has the rare distinction of having served in all three branches of the military—the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Born at the Army Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment, she is an alumna of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune. Her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and her service in conflict zones, such as Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, highlight her bravery and dedication.

Early Life & Education Arti Sarin was born at the Army Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment. She comes from a family with a strong naval tradition; her father was a Commander and her brother a Commodore, both of whom served in the Indian Navy for decades. She attended the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune, where she graduated with an MBBS degree. She later earned two postgraduate degrees: an MD in Radiodiagnosis from AFMC and a Diplomate of the National Board in Radiation Oncology from Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai. She also received training in Gamma Knife Surgery in the United States. Surg Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, #DGAFMS, congratulates Lt Col KK Dalpati & Wg Cdr Avinash BK on successfully completing the 23-week Advanced Aerospace Medicine for International Medical Officers (AAMIMO) course at United States Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine, Ohio. Wg Cdr… pic.twitter.com/QyOVJ1bSWO — DGAFMS-MoD (@dgafms_mod) July 3, 2025

Career Arti Sarin was commissioned into the Armed Forces Medical Services in December 1985. She has the rare distinction of having served in all three branches of the military—the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Throughout her career, she has held various important positions, including Director General Medical Services for both the Navy and Air Force, and Director and Commandant of AFMC, Pune. She has also served as a Professor and Head of Radiation Oncology at prominent military hospitals. She has been recognised for her service with prestigious awards, including the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM). Her leadership was crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic, and she has also served in conflict zones. Awards and Recognition Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin has received numerous awards and commendations for her distinguished service throughout her career. Some of her key awards include:

Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) in 2024: This is a very high honour awarded to personnel of the armed forces for distinguished service of an exceptional order.

Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) in 2021: Awarded for distinguished service of a high order to all ranks of the armed forces.

Chief of Army Staff Commendation in 2017

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Commendation in 2013

Arti Sarin is married to Surgeon Rear Admiral C. S. Naidu, a hepatobiliary surgeon who also served in the Navy. They are the first couple in the history of the Indian Navy to serve as Chief Medical Officers of naval commands.