CG NEET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Merit List Released — Download PDF on cgdme.in

CG NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh has released the Chhattisgarh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Merit List today, September 23, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their status at cgdme.in. Candidates can check and download the qualifying students’ list PDF on the official website.

CG NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important information related to CG NEET UG Counselling 2025: