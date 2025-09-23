CG NEET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Merit List Released — Download PDF on cgdme.in

Key Points
- CG NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 merit list released today, September 23, 2025.
- Candidates can check their merit status on the official website at cgdme.in.
- Students must follow the counselling process and check their information in the list.
CG NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh has released the Chhattisgarh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Merit List today, September 23, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their status at cgdme.in. Candidates can check and download the qualifying students’ list PDF on the official website.
CG NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important information related to CG NEET UG Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
CG NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Merit List
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|
Board name
|
Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
cgdme.in
|
State
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
|
Quota
|
85% state quota
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
Nursing
|
Programmes
|
MBBS
BDS
Details in CG NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Merit List
CG NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 merit list 2025 PDF will include the following details:
- Name
- Mother's name
- Father's name
- Date of birth
- NEET score
- NEET overall rank
- Gender
- NEET roll number
- Applied courses
CG NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Dates
The following table carries the important dates related to CG NEET UG Counselling 2025 here:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Seat Allotment Process
|
September 23, 2025
|
Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Date
|
September 24, 2025
