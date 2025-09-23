Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2025
CG NEET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Merit List Released — Download PDF on cgdme.in

CG NEET UG Counselling 2025: DME Chhattisgarh has released the Round 2 Merit List for the NEET UG Counselling 2025 today, September 23, 2025. Candidates can check and download the list on the official website at cgdme.in.

CG NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 merit list released today, September 23, 2025.
Key Points

  • CG NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 merit list released today, September 23, 2025.
  • Candidates can check their merit status on the official website at cgdme.in.
  • Students must follow the counselling process and check their information in the list.

CG NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh has released the Chhattisgarh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Merit List today, September 23, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their status at cgdme.in. Candidates can check and download the qualifying students’ list PDF on the official website. 

CG NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

The following table carries the important information related to CG NEET UG Counselling 2025:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

CG NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Merit List

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Board name 

Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

cgdme.in

State 

Chhattisgarh 

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Quota 

85% state quota 

Stream 

Medical

Dental 

Nursing 

Programmes 

MBBS

BDS

Details in CG NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Merit List

CG NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 merit list 2025 PDF will include the following details:

  • Name
  • Mother's name
  • Father's name
  • Date of birth
  • NEET score
  • NEET overall rank
  • Gender
  • NEET roll number
  • Applied courses 

CG NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Dates

The following table carries the important dates related to CG NEET UG Counselling 2025 here:

Event

Date

Seat Allotment Process

September 23, 2025

Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Date

September 24, 2025

