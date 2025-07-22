Vikram University Result 2025 OUT at vikramuniv.ac.in; Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Vikram University Result 2025 OUT: Vikram University has declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses for the exams conducted in December 2024 on its official website. Check the direct link and steps to download the results here.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 22, 2025, 15:34 IST
Vikram University Result 2025: Vikram University has recently announced the odd semester results for various PG courses, including MA, MSc, and MCom, for the exams conducted in December 2024. The Vikram University Result 2025 has been published online on the official website, vikramuniv.ac.in. Students who appeared for these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Vikram University result 2025, students need to enter their roll number.

As per the latest update, Vikram University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Vikram University results on the official exam portal of the University- vikramuniv.ac.in. 

Click here

How to Check Vikram University Result 2025.

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses online at the university's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Vikram University results 2025-25. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - vikramuniv.ac.in

Step 2: Check the "Results" and click on the "Result-1 or Result-2" option available there.

Step 3: Select your course from the drop-down of course listing.

Step 4: Enter the Roll Number and click on “Submit”

Step 5: The result will show on the screen.

Step 6: Download the PDF for future reference 

Direct Links to Check Vikram University Results 2025

Check the direct link here for Vikram University Results for various examinations.

Course

Result Links

BA (Hon.) History 3rd Sem Dec 2024

Click here

BA (Hon.) History 5th Sem Dec 2024

Click here

BA (Hon.) Political Science 3rd Sem (CBCS) Dec 2024

Click here

BA (Hon.) Political Science 5th Sem (CBCS) Dec 2024

Click here

BCA (Hon.) 3rd Sem (CBCS) Dec 2024

Click here

BCA (Hon.) 5th Sem (CBCS) Dec 2024

Click here

MA Previous Economics Ist Sem.Pvt-(Dec.-2024)

Click here

MA Final Economics IIIrd Sem. Pvt-(Dec.-2024) 

Click here

MA Final Geography IIIrd Sem. Pvt-(Dec.-2024)

Click here

MA Final Geography IIIrd Sem. Reg.-(Dec.-2024)

Click here

MA Final History IIIrd Sem. Reg.-(Dec.-2024)

Click here

MA Final Sociology IIIrd Sem.Pvt-(Dec.-2024)

Click here

MA Final Sociology IIIrd Sem Reg.-(Dec.-2024)

Click here

MA Final AIHC 3rd Sem.Pvt.-(Dec.-2024) 

Click here

MA Final Drawing & Painting 3rd Sem.Reg.- (Dec.-2024) 

Click here

MA Final Economics IIIrd Sem. Reg.-(Dec.-2024)

Click here

Vikram University: Highlights

Vikram University is located in  Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The university was named after the legendary king Vikramaditya. It was established in the year 1957. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). 

Vikram University offers various UG, PG, and diploma courses in numerous departments like Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Physical Sciences, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Information Technology, Faculty of Management, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Life Sciences.

Vikram University: Highlights

University Name

Vikram University

Established

1957

Location

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh

Vikram University Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

