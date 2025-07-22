Vikram University Result 2025 OUT at vikramuniv.ac.in; Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

Vikram University Result 2025: Vikram University has recently announced the odd semester results for various PG courses, including MA, MSc, and MCom, for the exams conducted in December 2024. The Vikram University Result 2025 has been published online on the official website, vikramuniv.ac.in. Students who appeared for these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Vikram University result 2025, students need to enter their roll number.
Vikram University Result 2025
As per the latest update, Vikram University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Vikram University results on the official exam portal of the University- vikramuniv.ac.in.
|
How to Check Vikram University Result 2025.
Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses online at the university's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Vikram University results 2025-25.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - vikramuniv.ac.in
Step 2: Check the "Results" and click on the "Result-1 or Result-2" option available there.
Step 3: Select your course from the drop-down of course listing.
Step 4: Enter the Roll Number and click on “Submit”
Step 5: The result will show on the screen.
Step 6: Download the PDF for future reference
Direct Links to Check Vikram University Results 2025
Check the direct link here for Vikram University Results for various examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Links
|
BA (Hon.) History 3rd Sem Dec 2024
|
BA (Hon.) History 5th Sem Dec 2024
|
BA (Hon.) Political Science 3rd Sem (CBCS) Dec 2024
|
BA (Hon.) Political Science 5th Sem (CBCS) Dec 2024
|
BCA (Hon.) 3rd Sem (CBCS) Dec 2024
|
BCA (Hon.) 5th Sem (CBCS) Dec 2024
|
MA Previous Economics Ist Sem.Pvt-(Dec.-2024)
|
MA Final Economics IIIrd Sem. Pvt-(Dec.-2024)
|
MA Final Geography IIIrd Sem. Pvt-(Dec.-2024)
|
MA Final Geography IIIrd Sem. Reg.-(Dec.-2024)
|
MA Final History IIIrd Sem. Reg.-(Dec.-2024)
|
MA Final Sociology IIIrd Sem.Pvt-(Dec.-2024)
|
MA Final Sociology IIIrd Sem Reg.-(Dec.-2024)
|
MA Final AIHC 3rd Sem.Pvt.-(Dec.-2024)
|
MA Final Drawing & Painting 3rd Sem.Reg.- (Dec.-2024)
|
MA Final Economics IIIrd Sem. Reg.-(Dec.-2024)
Vikram University: Highlights
Vikram University is located in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The university was named after the legendary king Vikramaditya. It was established in the year 1957. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Vikram University offers various UG, PG, and diploma courses in numerous departments like Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Physical Sciences, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Information Technology, Faculty of Management, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Life Sciences.
|
Vikram University: Highlights
|
University Name
|
Vikram University
|
Established
|
1957
|
Location
|
Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh
|
Vikram University Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
