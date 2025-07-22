Vikram University Result 2025 OUT at vikramuniv.ac.in; Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

Vikram University Result 2025: Vikram University has recently announced the odd semester results for various PG courses, including MA, MSc, and MCom, for the exams conducted in December 2024. The Vikram University Result 2025 has been published online on the official website, vikramuniv.ac.in. Students who appeared for these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Vikram University result 2025, students need to enter their roll number. Vikram University Result 2025 As per the latest update, Vikram University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Vikram University results on the official exam portal of the University- vikramuniv.ac.in. Vikram University Result 2025 Click here

Vikram University : Highlights Vikram University is located in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The university was named after the legendary king Vikramaditya. It was established in the year 1957. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Vikram University offers various UG, PG, and diploma courses in numerous departments like Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Physical Sciences, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Information Technology, Faculty of Management, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Life Sciences. Vikram University: Highlights University Name Vikram University Established 1957 Location Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh Vikram University Result Link - Latest Click here Accreditations NAAC Approvals UGC Gender Co-ed