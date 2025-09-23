Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2025
PPU UG Admissions 2025: Registration Opens Now at ppup.ac.in — Apply by September 25

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 23, 2025, 15:47 IST

PPU Admission 2025: Patliputra University (PPU) has started the online registration for undergraduate admissions today, September 23, 2025. Students can register on the official website at ppup.ac.in till September 25, 2025.

Key Points

  • PPU UG Admission 2025 starts today, September 23, 2025.
  • Candidates will need to visit the official website at ppup.ac.in to register online.
  • Students have until September 25, 2025 to apply online.

PPU UG Admission 2025: The Patliputra University, Patna (PPU) has started the PPU Undergraduate (UG) Admission 2025 registration today, September 23, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online at ppup.ac.in. candidates have until September 25, 2025 to register online for the admissions. 

PPU UG Admission 2025 Key Highlights 

The following table carries the important information related to PPU UG Admission 2025: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

PPU Undergraduate (UG) Admission 2025 registration

Board name 

Patliputra University, Patna (PPU)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

ppup.ac.in

State 

Bihar 

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Scale 

State-wide 

Registration dates 

September 23 - 25, 2025

Programmes 

B.A.

B.Sc.

B.Com. Major

How to Register for PPU UG Admission 2025?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for PPU UG Admission 2025 on the official website: 

  1. Visit the official website at ppup.ac.in
  2. Under the ‘Admission/Examination’ tab, click on ‘Fill UG/PG Admission Form’ link from the dropdown
  3. Click on ‘Online application for UG admission 2025’ button
  4. Read the guidelines and check the form
  5. Select your Board from the drop down
  6. Enter your 12th Passing Year, 12th Examination Roll No., and Inter Roll Number
  7. Solve the captcha code
  8. Check the ‘Yes. I agree to above’ undertaking
  9. Press on ‘Proceed to Form’ button
  10. Complete the following registration process
  11. Save the form carefully and save the page for future use

DIRECT LINK - PPU UG Admission 2025 Registration window

LATEST NEWS | DU UG Admissions 2025: Spot Mop-Up Round Allocations and Admissions Today; Details here

PPU UG Admission 2025 Important Dates

The following table carries the important dates related to PPU UG Admission 2025: 

Event

Date(s)

PPU UG Admission 2025 Application starts

September 23, 2025

PPU UG Admission 2025 Application Deadline

September 25, 2025

Merit List Release date 

September 26, 2025

Name Validation Dates 

September 26 -  27, 2025

LATEST NEWS | West Bengal HS Result 2025: WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik Semester Exam Results Likely by October 31

PPU UG Admission 2025 Important Information for Candidates

  • The official notice states that candidates who did not apply in the previous admission round are now eligible. Candidates who were previously denied admission can also reapply. 
  • Candidates who missed their enrollment for any reason or have not appeared on a merit list can select up to two colleges. 
  • Students can choose a maximum of two colleges, considering their subject and the number of available seats. Failure to select a college will result in their exclusion from the merit list.
  • Candidates will not be able to correct or edit their class 12th roll code or roll number. They need to delete their application altogether in such a case. Make sure all the details are correct before fee payment.
  • The candidate whose 10th marksheet bears the roll code and the roll number both they will have to fill the roll number of the 10th in this format (roll code - roll number).
  • Candidates who have passed the intermediate in 2025 examination and have not received their migration certificate can fill up their application form without a migration certificate. However the migration certificate uploading is mandatory for the candidates who have passed in 2024 and before. 
  • CBSE board candidates have to fill the maximum marks obtained without adding their additional subjects marks. If they want to study with additional subject in the degree course then they will have to replace one subject from their compulsory papers and add additional subject in its place. Example - if in Intermediate (Science); Mathematics is your main paper and Biology is an additional paper and you want to take Biology, then you will have to replace the marks of Mathematics with Biology.

PPU UG Admission 2025 Official Notice

    Latest Education News