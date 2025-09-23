PPU UG Admissions 2025: Registration Opens Now at ppup.ac.in — Apply by September 25

PPU UG Admission 2025: The Patliputra University, Patna (PPU) has started the PPU Undergraduate (UG) Admission 2025 registration today, September 23, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online at ppup.ac.in. candidates have until September 25, 2025 to register online for the admissions.

PPU UG Admission 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important information related to PPU UG Admission 2025: