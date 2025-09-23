PPU UG Admissions 2025: Registration Opens Now at ppup.ac.in — Apply by September 25

Key Points
- PPU UG Admission 2025 starts today, September 23, 2025.
- Candidates will need to visit the official website at ppup.ac.in to register online.
- Students have until September 25, 2025 to apply online.
PPU UG Admission 2025: The Patliputra University, Patna (PPU) has started the PPU Undergraduate (UG) Admission 2025 registration today, September 23, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online at ppup.ac.in. candidates have until September 25, 2025 to register online for the admissions.
PPU UG Admission 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important information related to PPU UG Admission 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
PPU Undergraduate (UG) Admission 2025 registration
|
Board name
|
Patliputra University, Patna (PPU)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
ppup.ac.in
|
State
|
Bihar
|
Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
|
Scale
|
State-wide
|
Registration dates
|
September 23 - 25, 2025
|
Programmes
|
B.A.
B.Sc.
B.Com. Major
How to Register for PPU UG Admission 2025?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for PPU UG Admission 2025 on the official website:
- Visit the official website at ppup.ac.in
- Under the ‘Admission/Examination’ tab, click on ‘Fill UG/PG Admission Form’ link from the dropdown
- Click on ‘Online application for UG admission 2025’ button
- Read the guidelines and check the form
- Select your Board from the drop down
- Enter your 12th Passing Year, 12th Examination Roll No., and Inter Roll Number
- Solve the captcha code
- Check the ‘Yes. I agree to above’ undertaking
- Press on ‘Proceed to Form’ button
- Complete the following registration process
- Save the form carefully and save the page for future use
DIRECT LINK - PPU UG Admission 2025 Registration window
LATEST NEWS | DU UG Admissions 2025: Spot Mop-Up Round Allocations and Admissions Today; Details here
Related Stories
PPU UG Admission 2025 Important Dates
The following table carries the important dates related to PPU UG Admission 2025:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
PPU UG Admission 2025 Application starts
|
September 23, 2025
|
PPU UG Admission 2025 Application Deadline
|
September 25, 2025
|
Merit List Release date
|
September 26, 2025
|
Name Validation Dates
|
September 26 - 27, 2025
LATEST NEWS | West Bengal HS Result 2025: WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik Semester Exam Results Likely by October 31
PPU UG Admission 2025 Important Information for Candidates
- The official notice states that candidates who did not apply in the previous admission round are now eligible. Candidates who were previously denied admission can also reapply.
- Candidates who missed their enrollment for any reason or have not appeared on a merit list can select up to two colleges.
- Students can choose a maximum of two colleges, considering their subject and the number of available seats. Failure to select a college will result in their exclusion from the merit list.
- Candidates will not be able to correct or edit their class 12th roll code or roll number. They need to delete their application altogether in such a case. Make sure all the details are correct before fee payment.
- The candidate whose 10th marksheet bears the roll code and the roll number both they will have to fill the roll number of the 10th in this format (roll code - roll number).
- Candidates who have passed the intermediate in 2025 examination and have not received their migration certificate can fill up their application form without a migration certificate. However the migration certificate uploading is mandatory for the candidates who have passed in 2024 and before.
- CBSE board candidates have to fill the maximum marks obtained without adding their additional subjects marks. If they want to study with additional subject in the degree course then they will have to replace one subject from their compulsory papers and add additional subject in its place. Example - if in Intermediate (Science); Mathematics is your main paper and Biology is an additional paper and you want to take Biology, then you will have to replace the marks of Mathematics with Biology.
PPU UG Admission 2025 Official Notice
LATEST NEWS:
- CBSE 2026 Exam Rule & Guidelines: Board Announces Key Changes for Class 10th, 12th Exams, LOC Details, Portal
- NEET PG 2025: MCC to Release Counselling Schedule Soon, Check Expected Dates and Details Here
Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.
https://www.jagranjosh.com/news
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation