West Bengal HS Result 2025: WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik Semester Exam Results Likely by October 31

Key Points
- West Bengal HS Result 2025 to be expected by October 31, 2025.
- Candidates will be able to check their results on wbchse.wb.gov.in or result.wb.gov.in.
- The details to check the result are roll number and registration number.
West Bengal HS Result 2025: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is expected to release the West Bengal Uchha Madhyamik or High School (HS) or Higher Secondary Result 2025 soon. According to media reports, the results are likely to be published online by October 31, 2025. Students will be able to check their passing status on the official website at wbchse.wb.gov.in, result.wb.gov.in or wbresults.nic.in. According to the WBCHSE president, the evaluation of 38 to 39 lakh OMR sheets has started and is expected to be completed shortly.
West Bengal HS Result 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important details related to West Bengal Uchha Madhyamik Result 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
West Bengal HS Result 2025
|
Exam name
|
High School Examinations
|
Board name
|
West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
wbchse.wb.gov.in
|
Result portal
|
result.wb.gov.in
wbresults.nic.in
|
State
|
West Bengal
|
Level
|
Higher Secondary (HS)
|
Class
|
12
|
Exam dates
|
September 8 - 22, 2025
|
Exam mode
|
Offline, Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet
|
Result date
|
October 31, 2025
|
Results mode
|
Online: official website
|
Login credentials
|
Roll No.
Registration No
How to check West Bengal Uchha Madhyamik Result 2025?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their West Bengal Class 12 Uchha Madhyamik Result 2025 online:
- Visit the official website at result.wb.gov.in
- Click on ‘Results’ tab
- Enter your Roll No. and Registration No
- Press on ‘Submit’
- The West Bengal HS Result 2025 will appear
- Check your details and download the scorecard for future reference
DIRECT LINK - West Bengal Uchha Madhyamik Semester Result 2025
Important Details on West Bengal HS Result 2025
The following details must be mentioned in the West Bengal HS Result 2025 online scorecard:
- Roll number
- Student name
- Total marks
- Grades obtained
- Percentage
- Qualifying status
- Subject names
- Marks obtained (Theory & Practical)
The West Bengal Higher Secondary (WB HS) examination system bifurcates an academic year into two semesters. Student performance is assessed at the end of each semester rather than an annual evaluation.
Related Stories
Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.
https://www.jagranjosh.com/news
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation