West Bengal HS Result 2025: WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik Semester Exam Results Likely by October 31

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 23, 2025, 12:17 IST

West Bengal HS Result 2025: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is expected to release the West Bengal Uchha Madhyamik (HS) Result 2025 by October 31, 2025. Students can check their results on wbchse.wb.gov.in, result.wb.gov.in, or wbresults.nic.in.

Key Points

  • West Bengal HS Result 2025 to be expected by October 31, 2025.
  • Candidates will be able to check their results on wbchse.wb.gov.in or result.wb.gov.in.
  • The details to check the result are roll number and registration number.

West Bengal HS Result 2025: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is expected to release the West Bengal Uchha Madhyamik or High School (HS) or Higher Secondary Result 2025 soon. According to media reports, the results are likely to be published online by October 31, 2025. Students will be able to check their passing status on the official website at wbchse.wb.gov.in, result.wb.gov.in or wbresults.nic.in. According to the WBCHSE president, the evaluation of 38 to 39 lakh OMR sheets has started and is expected to be completed shortly.

West Bengal HS Result 2025 Key Highlights 

The following table carries the important details related to West Bengal Uchha Madhyamik Result 2025: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

West Bengal HS Result 2025

Exam name 

High School Examinations 

Board name 

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

wbchse.wb.gov.in

Result portal 

result.wb.gov.in

wbresults.nic.in

State 

West Bengal 

Level 

Higher Secondary (HS)

Class 

12

Exam dates 

September 8 - 22, 2025

Exam mode 

Offline, Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet 

Result date 

October 31, 2025

Results mode 

Online: official website  

Login credentials 

Roll No.

Registration No

How to check West Bengal Uchha Madhyamik Result 2025?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their West Bengal Class 12 Uchha Madhyamik Result 2025 online:

  1. Visit the official website at result.wb.gov.in
  2. Click on ‘Results’ tab
  3. Enter your Roll No. and Registration No
  4. Press on ‘Submit’
  5. The West Bengal HS Result 2025 will appear
  6. Check your details and download the scorecard for future reference

DIRECT LINK - West Bengal Uchha Madhyamik Semester Result 2025

Important Details on West Bengal HS Result 2025 

The following details must be mentioned in the West Bengal HS Result 2025 online scorecard:

  • Roll number
  • Student name
  • Total marks
  • Grades obtained
  • Percentage
  • Qualifying status
  • Subject names
  • Marks obtained (Theory & Practical)

The West Bengal Higher Secondary (WB HS) examination system bifurcates an academic year into two semesters. Student performance is assessed at the end of each semester rather than an annual evaluation.

