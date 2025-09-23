West Bengal HS Result 2025: WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik Semester Exam Results Likely by October 31

West Bengal HS Result 2025: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is expected to release the West Bengal Uchha Madhyamik or High School (HS) or Higher Secondary Result 2025 soon. According to media reports, the results are likely to be published online by October 31, 2025. Students will be able to check their passing status on the official website at wbchse.wb.gov.in, result.wb.gov.in or wbresults.nic.in. According to the WBCHSE president, the evaluation of 38 to 39 lakh OMR sheets has started and is expected to be completed shortly.

West Bengal HS Result 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to West Bengal Uchha Madhyamik Result 2025: