Railway Jobs After 12th vs Graduation: Which Career Path Offers Better Growth in 2025?

Indian Railways is the leading employer in the country. It draws lakhs of applicants with different educational backgrounds. Many individuals aim for stable railway jobs after passing Class 12. The main reason is good pay and the opportunity to start early. The best part is that 12th-level railway jobs have less competition. Many also aspire for high-paying posts after graduation. They believe it brings respect and a promising career. How are 12th and graduate railway jobs different? To understand, you need to review their eligibility, salary, job requirements, and other aspects. We have shared below the complete details of Railway Jobs After 12th vs Graduation here.

Railway Jobs After 12th

Students who have passed the 12th standard can apply for numerous posts in Indian Railways. Popular options are Group D, ALP, and NTPC undergraduate posts. It provides a steady income and stability. Their salary is usually between INR 20,000 and INR 30,000 per month. We have shared below the list of top railway jobs after 12th: