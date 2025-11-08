Railway Jobs After 12th vs Graduation: Which Career Path Offers Better Growth in 2025?

Indian Railways is the leading employer in the country. It draws lakhs of applicants with different educational backgrounds. Many individuals aim for stable railway jobs after passing Class 12. The main reason is good pay and the opportunity to start early. The best part is that 12th-level railway jobs have less competition. Many also aspire for high-paying posts after graduation. They believe it brings respect and a promising career. How are 12th and graduate railway jobs different? To understand, you need to review their eligibility, salary, job requirements, and other aspects. We have shared below the complete details of Railway Jobs After 12th vs Graduation here.
Railway Jobs After 12th
Students who have passed the 12th standard can apply for numerous posts in Indian Railways. Popular options are Group D, ALP, and NTPC undergraduate posts. It provides a steady income and stability. Their salary is usually between INR 20,000 and INR 30,000 per month. We have shared below the list of top railway jobs after 12th:
Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: Handles the issuance of tickets. Keep the records of luggage.
Accounts Clerk cum Typist: Perform clerical and Data entry tasks. Keep records of financial transactions.
Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP): Ensures locomotives are in proper condition. Inspect tracks to detect defects and submit reports.
Assistant Track Machine: 10th pass or ITI can apply for this role. Assist in repairing machines under senior guidance.
Junior Clerk cum Typist: Carry out all the assigned data entry work. They need to assist their seniors.
Pointsman B: Handles railroad points and ensures proper train routing.
Track Maintainer: Take care of the track’s maintenance regularly. Fix defects to maintain safety.
Trains Clerk: Maintain accurate records of train information. This includes coach numbers and condition.
Railway Jobs After Graduation
There are many railway jobs after graduation. Candidates with a bachelor’s degree can apply for these roles. It can help them build a stable and rewarding career. These roles ensure financial benefits and prestige. Popular posts are Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor, Station Master, Traffic Assistant, Junior Engineer, etc. They offer good pay and growth opportunities. The monthly salary is usually between Rs 30,000 and Rs 60,000. Let’s see the list of top railway jobs after graduation:
Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor: Ensures accuracy in ticketing operations. To book and manage luggage.
Station Master: Ensure the railway station operates without hassles. Make sure trains arrive and depart on time.
Goods Train Manager: Handle the day-to-day running of goods trains.
Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist: Keep track of all financial transactions. Prepare account summaries to share with senior officials.
Senior Clerk Cum Typist: Handles departmental clerical tasks and guides juniors.
Traffic Assistant: Make sure trains run safely. Handles the signal system efficiently.
Junior Engineer: Build and repair railway buildings. They need to take care of the safety of the tracks.
