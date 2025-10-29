Rajasthan VDO Exam City Slip 2025 OUT
AIBE 20 Exam Date 2025 Out at allindiabarexamination.com: Download Exam Scheme PDF

AIBE 20 Exam Date 2025: The BCI has released the AIBE 20 exam date on its official website- allindiabarexamination.com. Students can check the direct link provided below to download the AIBE 20 Exam Date PDF.

AIBE 20 Exam Date 2025
AIBE 20 Exam Date 2025

AIBE 20 Exam Date 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 Exam Date along with the official notification. AIBE 20 exam dates 2025 have been released online on the official website- allindiabarexamination.com. The AIBE exam assesses the eligibility of law graduates who wish to practice law in India. The exam is designed to test the candidates' knowledge and understanding of basic legal principles, along with their ability to apply that knowledge in practical scenarios. All the students who are going to participate in the AIBE 20 exam can check and download the Exam Date using the direct link provided below.

AIBE 20 Exam Schedule PDF

As per the latest update, the BCI will conduct the AIBE 20 exam on November 30, 2025. All the students who are going to appear in the exam can check the AIBE 20 exam dates on the official website of the University- allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE 20 Exam Schedule PDF

Click here

AIBE 20 Exam Schedule

The following table shows the AIBE 20 exam schedule.

Activity

Important Dates

Online Registration for AIBE-XX begins from:

September 29, 2025

Payments through online mode for AIBE-XX start from:

September 29, 2025

Online Registration for AIBE-XX closes on:

October 31, 2025

Last Date of Payments through online mode for AIBE-XX:

November 1, 2025

Last date of correction in Registration Form:

November 1, 2025

Period of online release of Admit Cards for Candidates:

November 15, 2025

Date Of Examination:

November 30, 2025

Candidates who are going to sit in the AIBE 20 are advised to keep a close watch on the official website,allindiabarexamination.com, for updates.

