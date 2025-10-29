AIBE 20 Exam Date 2025 Out at allindiabarexamination.com: Download Exam Scheme PDF

AIBE 20 Exam Date 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 Exam Date along with the official notification. AIBE 20 exam dates 2025 have been released online on the official website- allindiabarexamination.com. The AIBE exam assesses the eligibility of law graduates who wish to practice law in India. The exam is designed to test the candidates' knowledge and understanding of basic legal principles, along with their ability to apply that knowledge in practical scenarios. All the students who are going to participate in the AIBE 20 exam can check and download the Exam Date using the direct link provided below.
As per the latest update, the BCI will conduct the AIBE 20 exam on November 30, 2025. All the students who are going to appear in the exam can check the AIBE 20 exam dates on the official website of the University- allindiabarexamination.com
|
AIBE 20 Exam Schedule
The following table shows the AIBE 20 exam schedule.
|
Activity
|
Important Dates
|
Online Registration for AIBE-XX begins from:
|
September 29, 2025
|
Payments through online mode for AIBE-XX start from:
|
September 29, 2025
|
Online Registration for AIBE-XX closes on:
|
October 31, 2025
|
Last Date of Payments through online mode for AIBE-XX:
|
November 1, 2025
|
Last date of correction in Registration Form:
|
November 1, 2025
|
Period of online release of Admit Cards for Candidates:
|
November 15, 2025
|
Date Of Examination:
|
November 30, 2025
Candidates who are going to sit in the AIBE 20 are advised to keep a close watch on the official website,allindiabarexamination.com, for updates.
