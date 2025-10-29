AIBE 20 Exam Date 2025 Out at allindiabarexamination.com: Download Exam Scheme PDF

AIBE 20 Exam Date 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 Exam Date along with the official notification. AIBE 20 exam dates 2025 have been released online on the official website- allindiabarexamination.com. The AIBE exam assesses the eligibility of law graduates who wish to practice law in India. The exam is designed to test the candidates' knowledge and understanding of basic legal principles, along with their ability to apply that knowledge in practical scenarios. All the students who are going to participate in the AIBE 20 exam can check and download the Exam Date using the direct link provided below.

AIBE 20 Exam Schedule PDF

As per the latest update, the BCI will conduct the AIBE 20 exam on November 30, 2025. All the students who are going to appear in the exam can check the AIBE 20 exam dates on the official website of the University- allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE 20 Exam Schedule

The following table shows the AIBE 20 exam schedule.