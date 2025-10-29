RRB JE Notification 2025
JRRSU Result 2025 OUT at jrrsanskrituniversity.ac.in; Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Oct 29, 2025, 17:45 IST

JRRSU Result 2025 OUT: Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University declared the results of various UG and PG courses on its official website. Check the direct link and the steps to download the JRRSU Results 2025.

JRRSU Result 2025:Jagadguru Ramanadacharya Rajasthan Sanskriti University, formerly known as Rajasthan Sanskrit University, has recently released the semester results of various courses like MA/MSc in Yoga, BA/BSc in Yoga, Shiksha Acharya, Acharya and other exams. Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University Results 2025 have been released online on the official website- jrrsanskrituniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University results 2025 through their roll number.

Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University Result 2025

As per the latest update, Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University has released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University results on the official exam portal of the University- jrrsanskrituniversity.ac.in. 

Click here

How to Check JRRSU Results 2025.

Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University results 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - jrrsanskrituniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ section given on the menu bar.

Step 3: Check your course in the ‘Result Declare List’ and click on it

Step 4: Fill in the required details and click on “Submit”

Step 5: Check the results and download it.

Direct Links to JRRSU Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University Results 2025 for various semester examinations.

Course Name

Result Date

Result Link

M.A/M.Sc In Yoga Second Semester Exam 2024-25

October 10, 2025

Click here

B.A/B.Sc In Yoga Second Semester Exam 2024-25

October 10, 2025

Click here

B.A/B.Sc In Yoga Fourth Semester Exam 2024-25

October 10, 2025

Click here

B.A/B.Sc In Yoga Sixth Semester Exam 2024-25

October 10, 2025

Click here

Shiksha Acharya (M.Ed) Fourth Semester Exam-2024-25

September 23, 2025

Click here

Shiksha Acharya (M.Ed) First Semester Exam-2024-25

September 18, 2025

Click here

Shiksha Acharya (M.Ed) Second Semester Exam-2024-25

September 18, 2025

Click here

Shiksha Acharya (M.Ed) Third Semester Exam-2024-25

September 18, 2025

Click here

Acharya (M.A.) Part-I Exam 2025 (Re-Evaluation)

September 18, 2025

Click here

Acharya (M.A.) Part- II Exam 2025 (Re-Evaluation)

September 18, 2025

Click here

Highlights of Jagadguru Ramanadacharya Rajasthan Sanskriti University

Jagadguru Ramanadacharya Rajasthan Sanskriti University, formerly known as Rajasthan Sanskrit University, is located in Jaipur, Rajasthan. It was established in the year 2001. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

JRRSU affiliates more than 60 colleges of Acharya, Shastri and Shiksha Shastri level throughout the state.

Jagadguru Ramanadacharya Rajasthan Sanskriti University: Highlights

University Name

Jagadguru Ramanadacharya Rajasthan Sanskriti University 

Established

2001

Location

Jaipur, Rajasthan

JRRSU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

