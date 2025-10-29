RRB JE Notification 2025
GATE EE Previous Year Question Paper with Answer, Download Electrical Engineering Question Paper PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Oct 29, 2025, 18:06 IST

GATE Electrical Engineering Previous Year Paper: Download GATE Electrical Engineering previous year question papers PDF for the past 10 years. The candidates must solve the GATE Electrical Engineering previous year's question paper to understand the pattern of the exam and the difficulty level of the exam.

GATE Electrical Engineering Previous Year Paper
GATE Electrical Engineering Question Paper PDF: Every aspirant who is going to sit in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Electrical Engineering (ECE) exam 2026 must practice the GATE Electrical Engineering previous year question papers. Solving GATE Electrical Engineering previous year question papers will give valuable insights into the exam's structure, question styles, and level of difficulty of the exam. GATE 2026 is being conducted by IISc and all IITs, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. Candidates who qualify the GATE Exam can seek admission to Master's programs, Direct Doctoral programs and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Engineering/Technology/Science/Architecture/Humanities in institutions supported by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government agencies. The GATE score is also used by several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment. Here, you can find the GATE Electrical Engineering ten-year question paper with its answer key. The candidates can download the GATE Electrical Engineering previous year question paper of 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and more.

GATE Electrical Engineering Question Papers 2026

In 2026, the official PDF of the GATE Electrical Engineering 2026 question paper, along with the answer key, will be released by IIT Guwahati on the official website of GATE 2026. The GATE Electrical Engineering 2026 question paper PDF can be downloaded through login on the web portal with your enrollment ID and password. We will provide a direct link to download the GATE Electrical Engineering 2026 question paper PDF once it is officially available. The candidates can find the previous year's GATE Electrical Engineering question paper PDFs with answer keys here.

How to download the GATE Electrical Engineering Question Paper PDF 2026?

After the GATE 2026 Exam, IIT Guwahati will release the GATE Electrical Engineering 2026 question paper on its official website. The candidates need to follow these steps to download the GATE Electrical Engineering 2026 question paper.

  • Step 1: Visit the GATE 2026 official website

  • Step 2: Click on the question paper link

  • Step 3: Login with enrollment ID and password

  • Step 4: The question paper of GATE EE 2026 will be shown on the screen

  • Step 5: Download the GATE EE 2026 question paper. 

GATE Electrical Engineering Question Paper 2026 Pattern

Candidates who are planning to appear for the GATE 2026 exam should ensure that they are familiar with the GATE EE question paper pattern. The GATE EE exam consists of 65 questions based on General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Electrical Engineering subjects. A total of 3 hours is allotted for the GATE EE exam. The GATE EE exam shall consist of multiple-choice questions, multiple-select questions, and numerical answer-type questions. Check the following table to know about the GATE EE exam pattern. 

GATE EE Exam Pattern

Sections

The paper consists of three sections

  • General Aptitude

  • Engineering Mathematics

  • Electrical Engineering

Total Number of Questions

65

Time Allotted

3 hours

Mode of Exam

Online

Maximum Marks

100

Type of Questions

  • Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

  • Multiple Select Questions (MSQs)

  • Numerical Answer Type (NAT)

Negative Marking

  • 1/3 for 1 mark Que in MCQ

  • 2/3 for 2 marks Ques in MCQ

  • No Negative marking in MSQ and NAT

GATE Electrical Engineering Previous Year Question Paper

Solving previous year's question papers is essential for every GATE Electrical Engineering aspirant. This practice helps you become familiar with the exam's structure and the types of questions that are asked. By working through these papers, you'll not only identify the key concepts for the exam but also highlight your weak areas, showing you exactly where you need to focus on improving.

GATE Electrical Engineering Question Paper 2025

The GATE 2025 exam was conducted on February 15, 2025, by IIT Roorkee in the afternoon session. As per the GATE Electrical Engineering paper analysis, the exam difficulty level was moderate to difficult. Here, we are providing the GATE Electrical Engineering 2025 question paper PDF with the answer key in the following table.

GATE Electrical Engineering (ECE) Question Paper 2025

GATE Electrical Engineering Question Paper 2025

Question Paper

Answer Key

GATE EE 2025 Question Paper

Download PDF

Download PDF

GATE Electrical Engineering Question Paper with Solution PDF

Solving previous year's question papers is extremely beneficial for GATE Electrical Engineering aspirants. This practice helps you understand the exam's format and boosts your confidence. By working through these papers, you can identify your strong and weak areas and gain key insights into the most important topics. We provide the GATE Electrical Engineering previous year's question papers and their answer keys to help you prepare.

GATE EE Previous Year Question Paper with Solution PDF

GATE Question Paper Download Year

Question Paper PDF Link

Answer Key Link

GATE EE 2024 Question Paper

Download PDF

Download PDF

GATE EE 2023 Question Paper

Download PDF

Download PDF

GATE EE 2022 Question Paper

Download PDF

Download PDF

GATE EE 2021 Question Paper

Download PDF

Download PDF

GATE EE 2020 Question Paper 

Download PDF

Download PDF

GATE EE 2019 Question Paper 

Download PDF

Download PDF

GATE EE 2018 Question Paper 

Download PDF

Download PDF

GATE EE 2017 Question Paper Session 1

Download PDF

Download PDF

GATE EE 2017 Question Paper Session 2

Download PDF

Download PDF

GATE EE 2016 Question Paper Session 1

Download PDF

Download PDF

GATE EE 2016 Question Paper Session 2

Download PDF

Download PDF

GATE EE Syllabus

It is necessary for all the candidates who are appearing in the GATE EE 2024 exam that they must be well-versed with the GATE Electrical Engineering syllabus. The syllabus of GATE EE gives valuable insights into the topics that you need to study for the GATE EE exam. The GATE EE exam consists of three sections, i.e., General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Electrical Engineering subjects, and their weightage is 15%, 13%, and 72% respectively. Here we provide a list of the topics of Engineering Mathematics and Electrical Engineering for your reference.

Engineering Mathematics

  • Linear Algebra

  • Calculus

  • Differential Equations

  • Complex Variables

  • Probability and Statistics

Electrical Engineering

  • Electric Circuits

  • Electromagnetic Fields

  • Signals and Systems

  • Electrical Machines

  • Power Systems

  • Control Systems

  • Electrical and Electronic Measurements

  • Analog and Digital Electronics

  • Power Electronics

GATE EE Subject Wise Weightage

The GATE EE exam allocates 15% weightage to General Aptitude, 13% weightage to Engineering Mathematics, and the remaining 72% to the core Electrical Engineering syllabus. The section-wise weightage for GATE EE is derived through an analysis of previous years' papers. This breakdown aids candidates in identifying significant topics within the core Electrical Engineering subject.

Section

Weightage Percentage

Number of Questions

Engineering Mathematics

13

7-8

Electric circuits

9-11

5-7

Electromagnetic Fields

5-7

3-5

Signals and Systems

5-7

3-5

Electrical Machines

11-13

7-8

Power Systems

9-11

5-7

Control Systems

8-10

5-7

Electrical and Electronic Measurements

3-5

2-3

Analog and Digital Electronics

11-13

7-8

Power Electronics

11-13

7-8

Why Solve GATE Electrical Engineering Previous Year Question Paper PDF?

Solving the GATE Electrical Engineering previous year papers plays an important role in your exam preparation journey. Practising GATE Electrical Engineering previous year question papers offers multiple benefits that can comprehensively enhance your preparation.

  • Solving previous year papers helps you become familiar with the question types, marking scheme, and time constraints, which can improve your test-taking strategy.

  • It aids in refining study plans and focusing on areas that need improvement.

  • Practising GATE Electrical Engineering past year papers creates a simulated exam environment, making the candidates more comfortable on the actual test day.

  • It gives you a fair idea about the level of difficulty of the questions asked in the exam. 

  • Helps to identify the strengths and weaknesses in various topics.

  • Enhances the problem-solving skills of the candidate.

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

