GATE EE Previous Year Question Paper with Answer, Download Electrical Engineering Question Paper PDF

GATE Electrical Engineering Question Paper PDF: Every aspirant who is going to sit in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Electrical Engineering (ECE) exam 2026 must practice the GATE Electrical Engineering previous year question papers. Solving GATE Electrical Engineering previous year question papers will give valuable insights into the exam's structure, question styles, and level of difficulty of the exam. GATE 2026 is being conducted by IISc and all IITs, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. Candidates who qualify the GATE Exam can seek admission to Master's programs, Direct Doctoral programs and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Engineering/Technology/Science/Architecture/Humanities in institutions supported by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government agencies. The GATE score is also used by several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment. Here, you can find the GATE Electrical Engineering ten-year question paper with its answer key. The candidates can download the GATE Electrical Engineering previous year question paper of 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and more.

GATE Electrical Engineering Question Papers 2026 In 2026, the official PDF of the GATE Electrical Engineering 2026 question paper, along with the answer key, will be released by IIT Guwahati on the official website of GATE 2026. The GATE Electrical Engineering 2026 question paper PDF can be downloaded through login on the web portal with your enrollment ID and password. We will provide a direct link to download the GATE Electrical Engineering 2026 question paper PDF once it is officially available. The candidates can find the previous year's GATE Electrical Engineering question paper PDFs with answer keys here. How to download the GATE Electrical Engineering Question Paper PDF 2026? After the GATE 2026 Exam, IIT Guwahati will release the GATE Electrical Engineering 2026 question paper on its official website. The candidates need to follow these steps to download the GATE Electrical Engineering 2026 question paper.

Step 1: Visit the GATE 2026 official website

Step 2: Click on the question paper link

Step 3: Login with enrollment ID and password

Step 4: The question paper of GATE EE 2026 will be shown on the screen

Step 5: Download the GATE EE 2026 question paper. GATE Electrical Engineering Question Paper 2026 Pattern Candidates who are planning to appear for the GATE 2026 exam should ensure that they are familiar with the GATE EE question paper pattern. The GATE EE exam consists of 65 questions based on General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Electrical Engineering subjects. A total of 3 hours is allotted for the GATE EE exam. The GATE EE exam shall consist of multiple-choice questions, multiple-select questions, and numerical answer-type questions. Check the following table to know about the GATE EE exam pattern.

GATE EE Exam Pattern Sections The paper consists of three sections General Aptitude

Engineering Mathematics

Electrical Engineering Total Number of Questions 65 Time Allotted 3 hours Mode of Exam Online Maximum Marks 100 Type of Questions Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQs)

Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Negative Marking 1/3 for 1 mark Que in MCQ

2/3 for 2 marks Ques in MCQ

No Negative marking in MSQ and NAT GATE Electrical Engineering Previous Year Question Paper Solving previous year's question papers is essential for every GATE Electrical Engineering aspirant. This practice helps you become familiar with the exam's structure and the types of questions that are asked. By working through these papers, you'll not only identify the key concepts for the exam but also highlight your weak areas, showing you exactly where you need to focus on improving.

GATE Electrical Engineering Question Paper 2025 The GATE 2025 exam was conducted on February 15, 2025, by IIT Roorkee in the afternoon session. As per the GATE Electrical Engineering paper analysis, the exam difficulty level was moderate to difficult. Here, we are providing the GATE Electrical Engineering 2025 question paper PDF with the answer key in the following table. GATE Electrical Engineering (ECE) Question Paper 2025 GATE Electrical Engineering Question Paper 2025 Question Paper Answer Key GATE EE 2025 Question Paper Download PDF Download PDF GATE Electrical Engineering Question Paper with Solution PDF Solving previous year's question papers is extremely beneficial for GATE Electrical Engineering aspirants. This practice helps you understand the exam's format and boosts your confidence. By working through these papers, you can identify your strong and weak areas and gain key insights into the most important topics. We provide the GATE Electrical Engineering previous year's question papers and their answer keys to help you prepare.

GATE EE Syllabus It is necessary for all the candidates who are appearing in the GATE EE 2024 exam that they must be well-versed with the GATE Electrical Engineering syllabus. The syllabus of GATE EE gives valuable insights into the topics that you need to study for the GATE EE exam. The GATE EE exam consists of three sections, i.e., General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Electrical Engineering subjects, and their weightage is 15%, 13%, and 72% respectively. Here we provide a list of the topics of Engineering Mathematics and Electrical Engineering for your reference. Engineering Mathematics Linear Algebra

Calculus

Differential Equations

Complex Variables

Probability and Statistics Electrical Engineering Electric Circuits

Electromagnetic Fields

Signals and Systems

Electrical Machines

Power Systems

Control Systems

Electrical and Electronic Measurements

Analog and Digital Electronics

Power Electronics

GATE EE Subject Wise Weightage The GATE EE exam allocates 15% weightage to General Aptitude, 13% weightage to Engineering Mathematics, and the remaining 72% to the core Electrical Engineering syllabus. The section-wise weightage for GATE EE is derived through an analysis of previous years' papers. This breakdown aids candidates in identifying significant topics within the core Electrical Engineering subject. Section Weightage Percentage Number of Questions Engineering Mathematics 13 7-8 Electric circuits 9-11 5-7 Electromagnetic Fields 5-7 3-5 Signals and Systems 5-7 3-5 Electrical Machines 11-13 7-8 Power Systems 9-11 5-7 Control Systems 8-10 5-7 Electrical and Electronic Measurements 3-5 2-3 Analog and Digital Electronics 11-13 7-8 Power Electronics 11-13 7-8