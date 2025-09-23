AIBE 20 Registration 2025 Begins Soon at allindiabarexamination.com - Check Expected Date, Apply Online Link and More

News

AIBE 20 Registrations: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will soon open registration for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 2025. Candidates can find details on exam dates, eligibility, and application fees in the official AIBE 20 Notification on allindiabarexamination.com.

Key Points AIBE 20 registrations will begin soon.

Candidates will need to visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com to register.

The exam will allow candidates to practice law in India.

AIBE 20 Registrations: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will start the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 2025 registration soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the official AIBE 20 Notification at allindiabarexamination.com. The official notification will list details on the exam dates, eligibility, application fee, etc. for the exam expected to be held in late December 2025. AIBE 20 Registration Key Highlights Candidates can check the following table carrying the details of AIBE 20 Notification here: Overview Details Event name AIBE 20 Notification date Board name Bar Council of India (BCI) Exam name All India Bar Examination (AIBE) Academic year 2025-26 Official website allindiabarexamination.com Stream Law Exam mode Offline, pen and paper mode Exam date December 2025 (expected) Exam duration 3 hours Total questions 100 Question type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Marking scheme Correct +1 Incorrect: 0 Unattempted: 0 Exam fee (expected) General/OBC: INR 3560 Reserved: INR 2560

How to Register for AIBE XX? Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for the AIBE 20 on the official website: Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com On the homepage, click on the 'Registration link AIBE-XX' link Enter your details and create an account Provide your details and upload necessary documents Download the confirmation page for future reference AIBE 20 Exam Eligibility Criteria To be eligible, candidates need a 3 or 5-year LLB degree and must register with a State Bar Council. Final-year law students without backlogs can also apply and appear for the exams.