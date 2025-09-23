Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2025
AIBE 20 Registration 2025 Begins Soon at allindiabarexamination.com - Check Expected Date, Apply Online Link and More

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 23, 2025

AIBE 20 Registrations: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will soon open registration for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 2025. Candidates can find details on exam dates, eligibility, and application fees in the official AIBE 20 Notification on allindiabarexamination.com.

AIBE 20 registrations will begin soon.
Key Points

  • AIBE 20 registrations will begin soon.
  • Candidates will need to visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com to register.
  • The exam will allow candidates to practice law in India.

AIBE 20 Registrations: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will start the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 2025 registration soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the official AIBE 20 Notification at allindiabarexamination.com. The official notification will list details on the exam dates, eligibility, application fee, etc. for the exam expected to be held in late December 2025. 

AIBE 20 Registration Key Highlights 

Candidates can check the following table carrying the details of AIBE 20 Notification here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

AIBE 20 Notification date 

Board name 

Bar Council of India (BCI)

Exam name 

All India Bar Examination (AIBE)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

allindiabarexamination.com

Stream 

Law 

Exam mode 

Offline, pen and paper mode 

Exam date 

December 2025 (expected)

Exam duration 

3 hours 

Total questions 

100

Question type 

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) 

Marking scheme 

Correct +1

Incorrect: 0

Unattempted: 0

Exam fee (expected) 

General/OBC: INR 3560 

Reserved: INR 2560

How to Register for AIBE XX?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for the AIBE 20 on the official website: 

  1. Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com
  2. On the homepage, click on the ’Registration link AIBE-XX’ link 
  3. Enter your details and create an account
  4. Provide your details and upload necessary documents
  5. Download the confirmation page for future reference

AIBE 20 Exam Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible, candidates need a 3 or 5-year LLB degree and must register with a State Bar Council. Final-year law students without backlogs can also apply and appear for the exams.

The AIBE exam 2025 assesses the knowledge of the law students and competence to practice law. Applicants will need to compulsorily clear this exam in order to receive a Certificate of Practice (CoP) from the bar, a prerequisite for practicing law in India.

Documents Required for AIBE 20 Registration 2025

Candidates will need to keep the following documents for the AIBE 20 registration readily available:

  • Passport-size Photo
  • Signature
  • LLB Graduation Certificate
  • LLB Marksheets
  • LLM certificate and marksheet (for additional qualification)
  • Advocate ID Card (Issued by the state bar council)

