Calcutta University Postpones September 23 Exams Amid Heavy Rains - Check More Updates Here

Key Points
- Calcutta University has postponed the exams in light of the continuous rains.
- The revised schedule will be released later by the university.
- The exams scheduled for September 23, 2025 have been postponed keeping safety of students in mind.
Calcutta University: The University of Calcutta (UoC) or Calcutta University has postponed the postponement of all examinations scheduled for September 23, 2025. The continuous rains have led the university to postpone the exams for the benefit of students and their safety in mind. Both undergraduate and postgraduate exams have been rescheduled, the dates for the same will be released by the university shortly, expected by next week. The university has prioritized the safety and convenience of its students, faculty, and staff.
The official notice states, "This is to notify that all university examinations scheduled to be held on 23/09/2025 are hereby postponed due to the unprecedented natural calamity. The new date of the examination shall be declared in due time. This notification is made as directed by the University Authority."
School Holidays due to heavy rains in West Bengal
Schools, both government and private, across Kolkata will remain closed till September 25, 2025. The announcement comes keeping the safety of students in mind due to the constant heavy rains. Schools are expected to recommence on Friday, September 26, 2025.
According to reports, heavy rainfall is expected in South Bengal, specially in the districts of Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, and Bankura till September 24, 2025.
