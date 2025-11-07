CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Economics (2025-26) Chapter 2: Sectors of the Indian Economy, Download PDF

CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Economics (2025-26) Chapter 2 Sectors of the Indian Economy: The CBSE Class 10 Social Science 2026 exam is expected to be conducted tentatively on 7th March 2025, as per the latest academic schedule. To help students prepare efficiently, we have compiled CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Economics (2025–26) Chapter 2: Sectors of the Indian Economy along with detailed answers. This chapter is one of the most crucial topics in Economics, explaining how different sectors primary, secondary, and tertiary contribute to India’s development. Practicing these important questions will help students strengthen their conceptual understanding, improve answer-writing skills, and score high marks in the board exam. Students can also download the CBSE Important Questions PDF for Class 10 Economics from this article for easy revision anytime.

(a) Final goods and services produced in a year in all the three sectors. (b) Expenditure done by govt. of India for production. (c) Service sector total production. (d) Total value of total raw material Q2. Disguised unemployment is also known as…… (a) Underemployment (b) full employment (c) over employment (d) None of the above Q3. Which of the following is included in tertiary sector? a) ATM b) Call Centers c) Internet Café d) All of them Q4. Which sector is also called the service sector? (A) Primary Sector (b) Secondary Sector (c) Tertiary Sector (d) None ofthe above Q5. Study the Table given below and find the incorrect option from the following. List I List II A. Courier I. Tertiary sector B. Fisherman II. Primary sector C. Carpenter III. Primary sector D. Banker IV. Tertiary sector

a) A b) B c) C d) D Q6. Information and technology industry is included in which sector? (a) Primary Sector (b) Secondary Sector (c) Tertiary Sector (d) None ofthe above Q7. Arrange in sequence 1 making of Khoya 2 Buying of sweets on Diwali 3 Extraction of milk 4 Displaying sweets in showcase (a) 4,3,2,1 (b) 1,2,3,4 (c) 3,1,4,2, (d) 3,2,1,4 Q8. Which one not an example of tertiary sector? (a) Banking (b) Trade (c) Transport (d) Forestry Q9. In the question given below, there are two statements marked as Assertion (A) and Reason (R) Read the statements and chooses the correct code Assertion (A) Leela works five days a week, receive her income on the last day of each month and gets medical facilities from her firm. Reason (R)Leela works in organized sector. Options (a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A

(b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A (c) A is true but R is false (d) A is false but R is true Q10. At the initial stages of development, which one of the following sectors was the most important economic activity? (a) Primary Sector (b) Secondary Sector (c) Tertiary Sector (d) All of the above Q11. Through which act “Right to Minimum Work’ is implemented? (a) RTI Act (b) MGNREGA 2005 (c) RIGHT TO EDUCATION (d) RIGHT TO EQUALITY Q12. Which of the following sector employs largest workers in India? (a) Primary Sector (b) Secondary Sector (c) Tertiary Sector (d) All of the above Q13. Removing barriers and restrictions set by the government is called? (a) Information technology (b) Liberalization (c) Investment (d) Free trade Q14. Which of the following is an example of private sector?

a). TISCO (b) SAIL (c) BSNL (d) NONE OF THE ABOVE Q15. Find out odd one out from the following on the basis of working condition. Teacher, Doctor, lawyer, vegetable vendor. Q16. Which of the following takes the task of measuring Gross Domestic Product in India? (a) Prime minister (b) Central govt. (c) State govt. (d) Central govt. with the help of Union Territory and all States Govt.

Q17. The sectors are classified into public and private sector on the basis of: (A) Working Condition (b) Ownership (c) capital investment (d) all of the above Part B (2 Mark Questions) Q18. What are basic services? Give some examples. Q19. What is the meaning of underemployment? Q20. Classify the economy on the basis of nature of the activity. Q21. What do you mean by unemployment? Q22. What are primary activities? Give examples.

Part C (3 Mark Questions) Q23. What is the meaning of under employment? In which economic sector is under employment conditions more prevalent? Why? Q24. What is meant by sustainable economic development? Give its main features. Part D (5 Mark Questions) Q25. Though maximum share of GDP is coming from tertiary sector, but still the share of employment in the primary sector is maximum. Discuss. Q26. What is the differences between public and private sectors? Q27. Why is the tertiary sector becoming more important in India? Explain. OR Now a days Territory sector is becoming most popular among youth. Why? Or Highlight the importance of service sector in India. Q28. What is the differences in the employment conditions between organized and unorganized sectors of the economy? Or why is organized sector preferred by the employees?

Q29. “Workers are exploited in unorganized sector in India”. Justify the statement with examples. Q30. How can more employment opportunities be created in the rural areas? Q31. Why does only final goods and services are included while calculating National Income? Q32. What are the causes of unemployment in India? Followings are the reasons for unemployment in India: Q33. Explain the work conditions in organized sector and unorganized sector. Q34. Describe the role of MGNREGA 2005 Act in improving the employment condition in India. Q35. Explain the role of govt. in public sector. Or Explain role of public sector in economic development of a nation. Case Based Questions. (A) The value of final goods and services produced in each sector during a particular year provides the total production of the sector for that year. And the sum of production in the three sectors gives what is called the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of a country. It is the value of all final goods and services produced within a country during a particular year. GDP shows how big the economy is. In India, the mammoth task of measuring GDP is undertaken by a central government ministry. This Ministry, with the help of various government departments of all the Indian states and union territories, collects information relating to total volume of goods and services and their prices and then estimates the GDP.

Why final goods and services are included in calculation of GDP? Who is responsible for the estimation of GDP in India? Define term GDP Answers Part A (1 Mark Questions) Q. No. Answer Q1 (a) Final goods and services produced in a year in all the three sectors. Q2 (a) Underemployment Q3 (d) All of them Q4 (c) Tertiary Sector Q5 (c) Carpenter Q6 (c) Tertiary Sector Q7 (c) 3,1,4,2 Q8 (d) Forestry Q9 (a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A Q10 (a) Primary Sector Q11 (b) MGNREGA 2005 Q12 (a) Primary Sector Q13 (b) Liberalization Q14 (a) TISCO Q15 Vegetable vendor Q16 (d) Central govt. with the help of Union Territory and all States Govt. Q17 (b) Ownership