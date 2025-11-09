MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims Exam Analysis 2025 – Paper 1 & 2 Difficulty, Question Trends, Cut Off

RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2025
By Meenu Solanki
Nov 9, 2025, 17:16 IST

MPSC Prelims Exam Analysis 2025: Get detailed insights into the MPSC Rajyaseva Exam Analysis 2025 for Paper 1 and Paper 2. Check the overall difficulty level, subject-wise question distribution, and the types of questions asked in the MPSC Prelims 2025 exam.

MPSC Rajyaseva Exam Analysis
MPSC Rajyaseva Exam Analysis

MPSC Rajyaseva Exam Analysis 2025: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) conducted the MPSC Rajyaseva Exam 2025 on November 9 in offline mode across 524 sub-centres located in 37 districts of the state. With the General Studies Paper (Paper 1) now completed, we have provided a detailed MPSC Rajyaseva Exam Analysis 2025 for your reference. Reviewing the MPSC Prelims Paper Analysis will help you understand the exam’s difficulty level, number of good attempts, section-wise distribution of questions, and the expected cut-off marks.

MPSC Exam Analysis 2025

MPSC State Prelims Exam 2025 was conducted smoothly across various exam centres in the state. As per the feedback received from aspirants, Paper 1 was moderate in difficulty level. They found Economics, Science, and Current Affairs sections easiest.

MPSC Rajyaseva exam analysis will help candidates understand the paper pattern, type of questions asked, and topics with higher weightage, which can be useful for next recruitment cycle.

MPSC Rajyaseva Difficulty Level 2025

The overall difficulty level of the MPSC Rajyaseva Exam 2025 (Shift 1) was easy to moderate. Candidates who had prepared thoroughly were able to attempt most of the questions with ease. The subject-wise difficulty level of the exam is provided in the table below.

MPSC Prelims Difficulty Level

Subject

Difficulty Level

Current Affairs

Easy to Moderate

History

Moderate

Polity

Moderate

Economics

Easy to Moderate

Science & Technology

Easy to moderate

Basic Science

Easy

Geography

Moderate

Maharashtra GK

Moderate

Overall

Moderate

MPSC Exam Analysis 2025 Subject-wise

In MPSC GS Paper 1, Economics, Geography, and Maharashtra GK sections carried slightly higher weightage, while Current Affairs and Science & Technology had a moderate number of questions. You can check the number of questions asked from each subject in the table below.

Subject

No. of Questions

Current Affairs

10-12

History

12-13

Polity

13-14

Economics

14-15

Science & Technology

7-8

Basic Science

8-10

Geography

12-15

Maharashtra GK

13-15

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation.

