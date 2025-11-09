MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims Exam Analysis 2025 – Paper 1 & 2 Difficulty, Question Trends, Cut Off

MPSC Rajyaseva Exam Analysis 2025: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) conducted the MPSC Rajyaseva Exam 2025 on November 9 in offline mode across 524 sub-centres located in 37 districts of the state. With the General Studies Paper (Paper 1) now completed, we have provided a detailed MPSC Rajyaseva Exam Analysis 2025 for your reference. Reviewing the MPSC Prelims Paper Analysis will help you understand the exam’s difficulty level, number of good attempts, section-wise distribution of questions, and the expected cut-off marks.

MPSC Exam Analysis 2025

MPSC State Prelims Exam 2025 was conducted smoothly across various exam centres in the state. As per the feedback received from aspirants, Paper 1 was moderate in difficulty level. They found Economics, Science, and Current Affairs sections easiest.