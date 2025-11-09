MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims Exam Analysis 2025 – Paper 1 & 2 Difficulty, Question Trends, Cut Off

MPSC Rajyaseva Exam Analysis 2025: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) conducted the MPSC Rajyaseva Exam 2025 on November 9 in offline mode across 524 sub-centres located in 37 districts of the state. With the General Studies Paper (Paper 1) now completed, we have provided a detailed MPSC Rajyaseva Exam Analysis 2025 for your reference. Reviewing the MPSC Prelims Paper Analysis will help you understand the exam’s difficulty level, number of good attempts, section-wise distribution of questions, and the expected cut-off marks.
MPSC Exam Analysis 2025
MPSC State Prelims Exam 2025 was conducted smoothly across various exam centres in the state. As per the feedback received from aspirants, Paper 1 was moderate in difficulty level. They found Economics, Science, and Current Affairs sections easiest.
MPSC Rajyaseva exam analysis will help candidates understand the paper pattern, type of questions asked, and topics with higher weightage, which can be useful for next recruitment cycle.
MPSC Rajyaseva Difficulty Level 2025
The overall difficulty level of the MPSC Rajyaseva Exam 2025 (Shift 1) was easy to moderate. Candidates who had prepared thoroughly were able to attempt most of the questions with ease. The subject-wise difficulty level of the exam is provided in the table below.
|
MPSC Prelims Difficulty Level
|
Subject
|
Difficulty Level
|
Current Affairs
|
Easy to Moderate
|
History
|
Moderate
|
Polity
|
Moderate
|
Economics
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Science & Technology
|
Easy to moderate
|
Basic Science
|
Easy
|
Geography
|
Moderate
|
Maharashtra GK
|
Moderate
|
Overall
|
Moderate
MPSC Exam Analysis 2025 Subject-wise
In MPSC GS Paper 1, Economics, Geography, and Maharashtra GK sections carried slightly higher weightage, while Current Affairs and Science & Technology had a moderate number of questions. You can check the number of questions asked from each subject in the table below.
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Current Affairs
|
10-12
|
History
|
12-13
|
Polity
|
13-14
|
Economics
|
14-15
|
Science & Technology
|
7-8
|
Basic Science
|
8-10
|
Geography
|
12-15
|
Maharashtra GK
|
13-15
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation