Jammu and kashmir School Holiday List in November 2025 -The Jammu and Kashmir School Holiday List for November 2025 provides students, parents, and teachers with the official schedule of holidays observed across the Union Territory. This list includes both state government holidays and regional holidays followed by schools under the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE). Major holidays in November 2025 include Guru Nanak Jayanti and Urs Shah Asrar-ud-Din Sahib, along with other local observances in different districts. Knowing the school holiday calendar helps in planning academic activities, family events, and travel schedules efficiently. For complete list of holiday check the article below.

Note: Schools affiliated with JKBOSE, CBSE, and private institutions in Jammu & Kashmir generally follow this schedule. However, some schools may have additional local holidays as per district administration orders.

Urs Shah Asrar ud-din Sahib Date

Urs Shah Asrar-ud-Din Sahib is a significant religious event observed in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the Kishtwar, Doda, and Ramban districts. It commemorates the death anniversary (Urs) of Hazrat Shah Asrar-ud-Din Sahib (RA), a revered Sufi saint and spiritual leader.

The Urs is marked with special prayers, spiritual gatherings, and community feasts, attracting devotees from across the region. The main celebrations are held at Asrar Sahib Shrine in Kishtwar, where thousands gather to pay their respects.

These holidays give students and teachers a well-deserved break from academic routines while honouring the region’s rich cultural and religious diversity. Parents and schools can use this updated calendar to plan studies, trips, and celebrations efficiently, ensuring a balanced academic and personal schedule throughout the month.