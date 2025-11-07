RRB Group D City Slip 2025
Jammu and Kashmir School Holiday List in November 2025

By Simran Akhouri
Nov 7, 2025, 10:44 IST

The Jammu and Kashmir School Holiday List for November 2025 details official holidays for students, parents, and teachers. It covers state and regional holidays for JKBOSE schools, including major observances like Guru Nanak Jayanti and Urs Shah Asrar-ud-Din Sahib plus other local events. This article aids in planning academic, family, and travel schedules.

Jammu and Kashmir School Holiday List in November 2025

Jammu and kashmir School Holiday List in November 2025 -The Jammu and Kashmir School Holiday List for November 2025 provides students, parents, and teachers with the official schedule of holidays observed across the Union Territory. This list includes both state government holidays and regional holidays followed by schools under the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE). Major holidays in November 2025 include Guru Nanak Jayanti and Urs Shah Asrar-ud-Din Sahib, along with other local observances in different districts. Knowing the school holiday calendar helps in planning academic activities, family events, and travel schedules efficiently. For complete list of holiday check the article below.

Jammu and Kashmir School Holiday List  in November 2025

Date

Day

Holiday Name

Type / Region

5 November 2025

Wednesday

Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Birthday (Gurpurab)

Public Holiday (All over Jammu & Kashmir)

10 November 2025

Monday

Urs Shah Asrar-ud-Din Sahib

Regional Holiday (Observed in Kishtwar, Doda, and Ramban districts)

16 November 2025

Sunday

Weekly Holiday

All Schools Closed

23 November 2025

Sunday

Weekly Holiday

All Schools Closed

30 November 2025

Sunday

Weekly Holiday

All Schools Closed

Note: Schools affiliated with JKBOSE, CBSE, and private institutions in Jammu & Kashmir generally follow this schedule. However, some schools may have additional local holidays as per district administration orders.

Urs Shah Asrar ud-din Sahib Date

Urs Shah Asrar-ud-Din Sahib is a significant religious event observed in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the Kishtwar, Doda, and Ramban districts. It commemorates the death anniversary (Urs) of Hazrat Shah Asrar-ud-Din Sahib (RA), a revered Sufi saint and spiritual leader.

The Urs is marked with special prayers, spiritual gatherings, and community feasts, attracting devotees from across the region. The main celebrations are held at Asrar Sahib Shrine in Kishtwar, where thousands gather to pay their respects.

 These holidays give students and teachers a well-deserved break from academic routines while honouring the region’s rich cultural and religious diversity. Parents and schools can use this updated calendar to plan studies, trips, and celebrations efficiently, ensuring a balanced academic and personal schedule throughout the month.

