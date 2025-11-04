SBI Clerk Prelims Result OUT, Direct Link Here
Focus
Quick Links

Assam School Holidays in November 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

By Apeksha Agarwal
Nov 4, 2025, 13:28 IST

Find the complete list of Assam school holidays in November 2025 across India, including national and regional observances. Stay updated with important closed dates and plan your activities accordingly.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Assam School Holiday 2025: November in Assam is a period of academic continuation after the major festive season of October (Durga Puja/Dasara). However, the month features mandatory national observances and the highly significant regional holiday of Lachit Divas, which provides a key break for students and teachers.

This list is for tentative planning only. Parents and students should always refer to the official holiday calendar released by the Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Assam, or their specific district/school administration for finalized dates.

Assam School Holidays in November 2025

Date

Day

Holiday / Occasion

Significance for Assam

November 1, 2025

Saturday

State/Local Holiday

May vary by district based on local festivals or special school observances.

November 16, 2025

Sunday

Guru Nanak Jayanti

Gazetted Holiday (Observed nationwide; minimal impact as it falls on Sunday).

November 24, 2025

Monday

Lachit Divas

Major State Holiday. Commemorates the birth anniversary of the great Ahom general Lachit Borphukan.

November 29, 2025

Saturday

Muharram

State Holiday (Observed across many districts).

Key Holiday Details

  • Lachit Divas (November 24th): This is one of the most important state holidays, honoring the legendary Ahom General Lachit Borphukan. Schools across Assam are generally closed on this day.

  • Guru Nanak Jayanti: While the actual holiday falls on a Sunday, it is a reminder that Assam observes all national gazetted holidays.

  • Muharram: Observed as a religious holiday in many parts of India, including Assam. Since it falls on a Saturday, it extends the weekend break.

Students are advised to use the long weekend break in November primarily for revision and academic preparation, as the year-end final examinations will be approaching.

Also Check:

Andhra Pradesh School Holidays in November 2025

Arunachal Pradesh School Holidays in November 2025

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News