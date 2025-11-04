Assam School Holidays in November 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

Assam School Holiday 2025: November in Assam is a period of academic continuation after the major festive season of October (Durga Puja/Dasara). However, the month features mandatory national observances and the highly significant regional holiday of Lachit Divas, which provides a key break for students and teachers.
This list is for tentative planning only. Parents and students should always refer to the official holiday calendar released by the Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Assam, or their specific district/school administration for finalized dates.
Assam School Holidays in November 2025
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday / Occasion
|
Significance for Assam
|
November 1, 2025
|
Saturday
|
State/Local Holiday
|
May vary by district based on local festivals or special school observances.
|
November 16, 2025
|
Sunday
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti
|
Gazetted Holiday (Observed nationwide; minimal impact as it falls on Sunday).
|
November 24, 2025
|
Monday
|
Lachit Divas
|
Major State Holiday. Commemorates the birth anniversary of the great Ahom general Lachit Borphukan.
|
November 29, 2025
|
Saturday
|
Muharram
|
State Holiday (Observed across many districts).
Key Holiday Details
-
Lachit Divas (November 24th): This is one of the most important state holidays, honoring the legendary Ahom General Lachit Borphukan. Schools across Assam are generally closed on this day.
-
Guru Nanak Jayanti: While the actual holiday falls on a Sunday, it is a reminder that Assam observes all national gazetted holidays.
-
Muharram: Observed as a religious holiday in many parts of India, including Assam. Since it falls on a Saturday, it extends the weekend break.
Students are advised to use the long weekend break in November primarily for revision and academic preparation, as the year-end final examinations will be approaching.
