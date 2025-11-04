Assam School Holidays in November 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

Assam School Holiday 2025: November in Assam is a period of academic continuation after the major festive season of October (Durga Puja/Dasara). However, the month features mandatory national observances and the highly significant regional holiday of Lachit Divas, which provides a key break for students and teachers.

This list is for tentative planning only. Parents and students should always refer to the official holiday calendar released by the Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Assam, or their specific district/school administration for finalized dates.

Assam School Holidays in November 2025