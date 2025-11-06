Gujarat School Holidays in November 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

Gujarat School Holiday 2025: November in Gujarat is a month of post-Diwali focus, featuring national and regional holidays that offer a few key breaks for students and teachers. Following the extensive Diwali and New Year's celebrations in October, the academic calendar stabilizes, with a major state-wide holiday occurring early in the month.
This article provides a speculative list of likely school closures. For the definitive holiday schedule, always consult the official circulars from the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) or your specific school.
Gujarat School Holiday 2025:
The primary festival holiday in November is Guru Nanak Jayanti, which is widely observed in Gujarat and often results in school closures.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday / Occasion
|
Significance for Gujarat Schools
|
October 31, 2025
|
Friday
|
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti (National Unity Day)
|
Major State Holiday. Observed to honor the Iron Man of India.
|
November 5, 2025
|
Wednesday
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti
|
Gazetted Holiday. Schools and financial institutions are highly likely to be closed.
|
November 14, 2025
|
Friday
|
Children's Day
|
Schools are usually open but hold special programs and events; classes may be suspended.
Planning Your November Academic Calendar
-
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti (October 31): This day is a mandatory state holiday in Gujarat. Since it falls on a Friday, it provides students with a long weekend, giving them a brief respite right at the start of the month.
-
Guru Nanak Jayanti (November 5): Falling on a Wednesday in 2025, this is the most significant official closure in November. Schools in Gujarat, particularly in major cities like Ahmedabad, are expected to be closed for the day due to the holiday's gazetted status.
-
Academic Focus: Following the extended festive break in October, November is a crucial month for academic progress and mid-term assessments (PT-II Exams), as suggested by some academic plans. Students should use the single-day breaks efficiently for revision.
