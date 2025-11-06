Gujarat School Holidays in November 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

Gujarat School Holiday 2025: November in Gujarat is a month of post-Diwali focus, featuring national and regional holidays that offer a few key breaks for students and teachers. Following the extensive Diwali and New Year's celebrations in October, the academic calendar stabilizes, with a major state-wide holiday occurring early in the month.

This article provides a speculative list of likely school closures. For the definitive holiday schedule, always consult the official circulars from the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) or your specific school.

Gujarat School Holiday 2025:

The primary festival holiday in November is Guru Nanak Jayanti, which is widely observed in Gujarat and often results in school closures.