School Assembly Headlines Today (10 November): IPL 2026 Auction, COP 30, Andaman Earthquake and Other News in English

School Assembly News Headlines 10 November, 2025 -Stay updated with today’s School Assembly Headlines, featuring key news from National, International, Sports, Business, Science, and Technology. Staying informed about current events helps us understand our nation’s growth, challenges, and the world beyond our classrooms. It nurtures curiosity, awareness, and engagement with society, governance, and global affairs. Regularly following the news encourages critical thinking, responsible citizenship, and a wider perspective, empowering us to analyze situations, form our own opinions, and make thoughtful decisions in a fast-changing world. Let’s explore today’s headlines to stay aware, informed, and connected.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 jolts Andaman Islands
Supreme Court orders removal of all stray animals from Indian highways, says 'fence govt institutions' to avoid dog bite
India Reaffirms Climate Commitment At COP 30
Uttarakhand can become spiritual capital of the world, says PM Modi
Ahead of COP 30, India says it will join forest protection initiative
New Delhi signs deal with US company to buy 113 engines for Tejas fighter jet.
International News Headlines for School Assembly
Tsunami warning issued in Japan after massive earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes northern Pacific region
China suspends ban on exports of gallium, germanium, antimony to US
Michael Jackson biopic trailer breaks records with 116M views
Nepal gives Chinese company contract to print Rs 1,000 bank notes
Pak law minister tables 27th Constitutional Amendment bill proposing more powers to military
Turkiye issues genocide arrest warrant against Netanyahu
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
Raahul V.S. becomes India's 91st Grandmaster
IPL 2026 auction likely on December 15; expected to be held in India
Elavenil wins women's 10m air rifle bronze, Ravinder gold in 50m pistol at World Championships
Djokovic wins 101st title after marathon final with Musetti in Athens
Timor-Leste creates history to field first father-son duo in international cricket
Australian forward Ryan Williams joins Indian football team camp
Business News Headlines for School Assembly
India - Russia exploring ways to keep energy flow despite western barriers
OpenAl warns of catastrophic risk amid exponential Al development
Silver Economy could become India’s next big growth story
Per Plate food cost in India moderated in October
VinFast leaves Tesla behind in EV cars selling in India
Thought of the Day
"The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams." – Eleanor Roosevelt''
Meaning: This quote means that people who believe in their dreams and have faith in their goals are the ones who truly shape the future.
It reminds us that dreams are not just wishes—they are the seeds of future success. When you have a strong belief in what you want to achieve and the courage to pursue it, you create opportunities and make your vision a reality. Eleanor Roosevelt emphasizes the power of hope, imagination, and determination. If you believe that your dreams are possible and worth striving for, you’ll work hard to make them come true, no matter how difficult the journey may be.
