School Assembly Headlines Today (10 November): IPL 2026 Auction, COP 30, Andaman Earthquake and Other News in English

School Assembly News Headlines 10 November, 2025 -Stay updated with today’s School Assembly Headlines, featuring key news from National, International, Sports, Business, Science, and Technology. Staying informed about current events helps us understand our nation’s growth, challenges, and the world beyond our classrooms. It nurtures curiosity, awareness, and engagement with society, governance, and global affairs. Regularly following the news encourages critical thinking, responsible citizenship, and a wider perspective, empowering us to analyze situations, form our own opinions, and make thoughtful decisions in a fast-changing world. Let’s explore today’s headlines to stay aware, informed, and connected.

Also Check| Words of the Day For Morning School Assembly