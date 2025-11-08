UP Police Answer Key 2025 Out at uppbpb.gov.in – Check PDF Download Link, How to Calculate Marks & Objection Link Here

UP Police Answer Key 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) released the UP Police SI ASI Answer Key 2025 and UP Police Computer Operator Answer Key 2025 on its official website, uppbpb.gov.in, on November 8, 2025. Candidates who have attempted the November 1 and 2, 2025 can download the UP Police Answer Key 2025 for SI ASI and Computer Answer Key from November 8, 2025
Candidates who find any discrepancy in the answer key pdf can raise their objections between November 8 and November 11, 2025.
The UP Police SI ASI Answer Key 2025 and UP Police Computer Operator Answer Key 2025 were released on November 8, 2025. Candidates can download their answer key by logging into their account with their registration number and password and raise any objection till November 11, 2025.
The UP Police Answer Key 2025 link is now active, which allows candidates to check their response sheets and evaluate their performance in the written exam. The answer key pdf has been released by the UPPRPB and the UP Police answer key 2025 is now available on the official website; candidates can log in using their credentials to check the official answer key.
Candidates who appeared in the UP Police SI ASI Exam 2025 and the UP Police Computer Operator Exam 2025 can now download the UP Police SI answer key PDF and use the UP Police Computer Operator marks calculator to estimate their scores. Click on the direct link below to download the UP Police Answer Key 2025.
UP Police Computer Operator Answer Key 2025
UP Police SI ASI Answer Key 2025
UP Police Answer Key 2025: Overview
The UP Police SI ASI 2025 exam response sheet pdf has been released on the official website. Candidates are allowed to raise objections after paying the objection fee. Check the table below for the UP Police Computer Operator Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
UP Police SI ASI 2025
UP Police Computer Operator Answer Key 2025
|
Conducting Authority
|
Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB)
|
Exam Dates
|
November 1-2, 2025
|
Answer Key Release Date
|
November 8, 2025
|
Official Website
|
uppbpb.gov.in
|
Login Credentials
|
Registration ID & Password/Date of Birth
|
Objection Window
|
November 8-11, 2025
How to Download the UP Answer Key 2025?
Candidates can download the UP Police SI, ASI, Computer Operator Answer Key by clicking on the direct link provided above, or they can download from the official website by following the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in
- On the homepage click on the link titled “UP Police SI ASI Answer Key 2025” or “UP Police Computer Operator Answer Key 2025”
- Provide your Roll Number and Date of Birth
- Solve the captcha and click “Submit”
- Your admit card will appear on the screen
- Download and print multiple copies for safety
