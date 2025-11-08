UP Police Answer Key 2025 Out at uppbpb.gov.in – Check PDF Download Link, How to Calculate Marks & Objection Link Here

UP Police Answer Key 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) released the UP Police SI ASI Answer Key 2025 and UP Police Computer Operator Answer Key 2025 on its official website, uppbpb.gov.in, on November 8, 2025. Candidates who have attempted the November 1 and 2, 2025 can download the UP Police Answer Key 2025 for SI ASI and Computer Answer Key from November 8, 2025

Candidates who find any discrepancy in the answer key pdf can raise their objections between November 8 and November 11, 2025.

UP Police Answer Key 2025

The UP Police SI ASI Answer Key 2025 and UP Police Computer Operator Answer Key 2025 were released on November 8, 2025. Candidates can download their answer key by logging into their account with their registration number and password and raise any objection till November 11, 2025.