AU Results 2025 OUT at andhrauniversity.edu.in; Download Andhra University Results PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Nov 8, 2025, 13:50 IST

Andhra University Result 2025 OUT:Andhra University (AU) declared the results of various UG, PG and Diploma courses on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Andhra University results 2025.

AU Result 2025:Andhra University (AU) has recently released the semester results of various courses like MBA (SIB), BEd (Special Education), BArch, BTech, BTech+MTech, MSc Bio Technology, MSc, MA, MBA (LSCM) and other exams. Andhra University Results 2025 have been released online on the official website- andhrauniversity.edu.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their andhrauniversity.edu.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the AU results 2025, the students need to enter their registration number.

As per the latest update, Andhra University released the results of various semesters for UG, PG and diploma programs. The students can check their AU Results on the official exam portal of the University- andhrauniversity.edu.in. 

Click here

How to Check AU Results 2025.

Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG, PG and diploma courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the AU Results 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website- andhrauniversity.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Examinations’ 

Step 3: Click on ‘Results’.

Step 4: Select the stream and click on the course.

Step 5: Enter the registration number, captcha and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Check Andhra University Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Andhra University Results for various examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Links

M.B.A (SIB) Fourth Semester (2-2) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In September 2025

November 06, 2025

Click here

M.B.A (LSCM) Second Semester (1-2) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In September 2025

November 06, 2025

Click here

B.Ed (Special Education) Second Semester (1-2) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In July 2025

November 06, 2025

Click here

B.Arch Third Semester (2-1) Revaluation Held In January 2025

November 05, 2025

Click here

B.Tech/BTech+MTech Fifth Semester (3-1) Revaluation(Phase-Ii) Held In December 2024

November 05, 2025

Click here

M.Sc Bio Technology First Semester (1-1) Revaluation Held In January 2025

November 05, 2025

Click here

M.Sc Physics First Semester (1-1) Revaluation Held In January 2025

November 05, 2025

Click here

M.Sc Applied Chemistry Second Semester (1-2) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In August 2025

November 04, 2025

Click here

M.A Public Administration Fourth Semester (2-2) Revaluation Held In April 2025

November 04, 2025

Click here

M.A Political Science First Semester (1-1) Revaluation Held In January 2025

November 04, 2025

Click here

M.B.A (LSCM) First Semester (1-1) Revaluation Held In February 2025

November 04, 2025

Click here

M.B.A (LSCM) Third Semester (2-1) Revaluation Held In November 2024

November 04, 2025

Click here

Andhra University: Highlights

Andhra University (AU) is located in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. It was established in the year 1926. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

AU offers various UG, PG, certificate, and Professional courses in departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, and Management.

University Name

Andhra University 

Established

1926

Location

Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

AU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
