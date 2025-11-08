AU Results 2025 OUT at andhrauniversity.edu.in; Download Andhra University Results PDF

AU Result 2025:Andhra University (AU) has recently released the semester results of various courses like MBA (SIB), BEd (Special Education), BArch, BTech, BTech+MTech, MSc Bio Technology, MSc, MA, MBA (LSCM) and other exams. Andhra University Results 2025 have been released online on the official website- andhrauniversity.edu.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their andhrauniversity.edu.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the AU results 2025, the students need to enter their registration number.
Andhra University Results 2025
As per the latest update, Andhra University released the results of various semesters for UG, PG and diploma programs. The students can check their AU Results on the official exam portal of the University- andhrauniversity.edu.in.
|
AU Result 2025
How to Check AU Results 2025.
Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG, PG and diploma courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the AU Results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website- andhrauniversity.edu.in.
Step 2: Click on ‘Examinations’
Step 3: Click on ‘Results’.
Step 4: Select the stream and click on the course.
Step 5: Enter the registration number, captcha and click on ‘Submit’.
Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.
Step 7: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.
Direct Links to Check Andhra University Results 2025
Check here the direct link for Andhra University Results for various examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Date
|
Result Links
|
M.B.A (SIB) Fourth Semester (2-2) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In September 2025
|
November 06, 2025
|
M.B.A (LSCM) Second Semester (1-2) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In September 2025
|
November 06, 2025
|
B.Ed (Special Education) Second Semester (1-2) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In July 2025
|
November 06, 2025
|
B.Arch Third Semester (2-1) Revaluation Held In January 2025
|
November 05, 2025
|
B.Tech/BTech+MTech Fifth Semester (3-1) Revaluation(Phase-Ii) Held In December 2024
|
November 05, 2025
|
M.Sc Bio Technology First Semester (1-1) Revaluation Held In January 2025
|
November 05, 2025
|
M.Sc Physics First Semester (1-1) Revaluation Held In January 2025
|
November 05, 2025
|
M.Sc Applied Chemistry Second Semester (1-2) Regular And Supplementary Examinations Held In August 2025
|
November 04, 2025
|
M.A Public Administration Fourth Semester (2-2) Revaluation Held In April 2025
|
November 04, 2025
|
M.A Political Science First Semester (1-1) Revaluation Held In January 2025
|
November 04, 2025
|
M.B.A (LSCM) First Semester (1-1) Revaluation Held In February 2025
|
November 04, 2025
|
M.B.A (LSCM) Third Semester (2-1) Revaluation Held In November 2024
|
November 04, 2025
Andhra University: Highlights
Andhra University (AU) is located in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. It was established in the year 1926. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
AU offers various UG, PG, certificate, and Professional courses in departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, and Management.
|
Andhra University: Highlights
|
University Name
|
Andhra University
|
Established
|
1926
|
Location
|
Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
|
AU Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation