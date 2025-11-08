UPSSSC Forest Guard Exam Pattern 2025 – Latest Paper Structure, Marking Scheme & Syllabus

WBSSC Result 2025 OUT
By Meenu Solanki
Nov 8, 2025, 12:57 IST

UPSSSC Forest Guard Exam Pattern: UP Forest Guard exam carries a total of 100 questions for 100 marks. Check the latest UPSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus, Exam Pattern, marking scheme and negative marking here.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is all set to conduct the UPSSSC Forest Guard Exam on November 9. This state-level exam will fill 709 vacancies for Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard posts. Aspirants preparing for the exam should carefully review the selection process, exam pattern, and marking scheme to plan an effective preparation strategy.

UPSSSC Forest Guard selection process generally consists of three stages — a Written Examination, a Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), followed by Document Verification. Understanding the detailed exam structure helps candidates focus on important topics and manage their time efficiently during preparation.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Exam is conducted in offline mode for a total of 100 marks and includes objective-type questions from subjects such as General Knowledge, General Intelligence, and Hindi Language. There is also negative marking for incorrect answers. Get complete details on the UPSSSC Forest Guard Exam Pattern 2025 and marking scheme here to score well in the exam.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Exam Pattern 2025

UPSSSC announced the UP Forest Guard Syllabus and Exam Pattern in the official notification. The exam is held in offline mode, comprising 100 objective type questions for 100 marks. 

  • It is divided into four parts: Subjective Knowledge, Elementary Mathematics & Biology, Computer, and General Information related to UP.

  • Every question carries a weightage of one mark.

  • There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer.

Parts

Sections

No. of Questions

Marks

Part I

Subjective Knowledge

50

50

Part II

Elementary Mathematics & Biology

15

15

Part III

Knowledge of concepts of computer & information technology, and contemporary technological development and innovation in this field

15

15

Part IV

General Information related to the state of Uttar Pradesh

20

20

Total

100

100

UPSSSC Forest Guard Marking Scheme

As per the UP Forest Guard exam pattern, each correct answer carries one mark, making the exam worth a total of 100 marks. There is also a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Negative Marking

For every incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted. Hence, candidates are advised to attempt questions they are confident about.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus 2025

UPSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus comprises four parts, namely, Subjective Knowledge, Elementary Mathematics & Biology, Computer, and General Information related to UP. You can check the subject-wise syllabus in the table below. The questions are likely to asked on these topics only.

Subjects

Topics

Subject-Related Knowledge

  • National Parks and Bird Sanctuaries

  • Reserved Forest and Protected Forest

  • Elephant and Tiger Reserves

  • Our environment and ecological balance (ecosystem and its components, food chains and webs, ozone layer and its depletion, waste management)

  • Climate Change and Climate Protection

  • Soil and Moisture Conservation

  • Afforestation and Agroforestry

  • Challenges and prevention of forest disasters

  • Forest Produce

  • Human-Wildlife Conflicts

  • Forest Environment and Its Benefits

  • Forest and Wildlife Conservation

  • Contribution of Forests in the Indian Economy

  • Forest Ecology

  • Indian Agricultural System and Crop Circles

Mathematics

  • Percentage

  • Profit-Loss

  • Simple Interest

  • Average

  • Real Numbers

  • Least Common Multiple and Highest Common Factor: Area and Perimeter of Basic Geometric Figures

  • Mean, Median, and Mode of Grouped Data

Biology

Biological processes (nutrition, respiration, transportation, excretion) Control and coordination (animal nervous system, human brain, coordination in plants, hormones in animals) Reproduction (method of reproduction in single organisms, sexual reproduction in humans, sexual reproduction in flowers) Heredity

Computer & Information Technology

  • History, Introduction, and Application of Computer, Information Technology, Internet, and World Wide Web (WWW)

  • Hardware and Software

  • Input and Output

  • Internet Protocol/IP Address

  • IT gadgets and their application

  • Creation of e-mail ID and use/operation of e-mail

  • Operation of Printer, Tablet, and Mobile

  • Important elements of Word Processing (MS Word) and Excel Processing (MS Excel)

  • Operating System, Social Networking, Governance

General Information Related to UP

  • History of Uttar Pradesh

  • Culture

  • Art

  • Architecture

  • Festivals of UP

  • Folk Dance

  • Literature

  • Regional Languages

  • Uttar Pradesh’s Heritage

  • Social Customs and Tourism

  • Geographical Landscape and Environment

  • Natural Resources

  • Climate

  • Soil

  • Forest

  • Wildlife

  • Mines and Minerals

  • Economy

  • Agriculture of UP

  • Industry

  • Business and Employment in Uttar Pradesh

  • Polity

