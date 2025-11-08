UPSSSC Forest Guard Exam Pattern 2025 – Latest Paper Structure, Marking Scheme & Syllabus

UPSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is all set to conduct the UPSSSC Forest Guard Exam on November 9. This state-level exam will fill 709 vacancies for Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard posts. Aspirants preparing for the exam should carefully review the selection process, exam pattern, and marking scheme to plan an effective preparation strategy.
UPSSSC Forest Guard selection process generally consists of three stages — a Written Examination, a Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), followed by Document Verification. Understanding the detailed exam structure helps candidates focus on important topics and manage their time efficiently during preparation.
UPSSSC Forest Guard Exam is conducted in offline mode for a total of 100 marks and includes objective-type questions from subjects such as General Knowledge, General Intelligence, and Hindi Language. There is also negative marking for incorrect answers. Get complete details on the UPSSSC Forest Guard Exam Pattern 2025 and marking scheme here to score well in the exam.
UPSSSC Forest Guard Exam Pattern 2025
UPSSSC announced the UP Forest Guard Syllabus and Exam Pattern in the official notification. The exam is held in offline mode, comprising 100 objective type questions for 100 marks.
It is divided into four parts: Subjective Knowledge, Elementary Mathematics & Biology, Computer, and General Information related to UP.
Every question carries a weightage of one mark.
There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer.
Parts
Sections
No. of Questions
Marks
Part I
Subjective Knowledge
50
50
Part II
Elementary Mathematics & Biology
15
15
Part III
Knowledge of concepts of computer & information technology, and contemporary technological development and innovation in this field
15
15
Part IV
General Information related to the state of Uttar Pradesh
20
20
Total
100
100
UPSSSC Forest Guard Marking Scheme
As per the UP Forest Guard exam pattern, each correct answer carries one mark, making the exam worth a total of 100 marks. There is also a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer.
UPSSSC Forest Guard Negative Marking
For every incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted. Hence, candidates are advised to attempt questions they are confident about.
UPSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus 2025
UPSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus comprises four parts, namely, Subjective Knowledge, Elementary Mathematics & Biology, Computer, and General Information related to UP. You can check the subject-wise syllabus in the table below. The questions are likely to asked on these topics only.
Subjects
Topics
Subject-Related Knowledge
Mathematics
Biology
Biological processes (nutrition, respiration, transportation, excretion) Control and coordination (animal nervous system, human brain, coordination in plants, hormones in animals) Reproduction (method of reproduction in single organisms, sexual reproduction in humans, sexual reproduction in flowers) Heredity
Computer & Information Technology
General Information Related to UP
