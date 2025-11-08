UPSSSC Forest Guard Exam Pattern 2025 – Latest Paper Structure, Marking Scheme & Syllabus

UPSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is all set to conduct the UPSSSC Forest Guard Exam on November 9. This state-level exam will fill 709 vacancies for Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard posts. Aspirants preparing for the exam should carefully review the selection process, exam pattern, and marking scheme to plan an effective preparation strategy.

UPSSSC Forest Guard selection process generally consists of three stages — a Written Examination, a Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), followed by Document Verification. Understanding the detailed exam structure helps candidates focus on important topics and manage their time efficiently during preparation.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Exam is conducted in offline mode for a total of 100 marks and includes objective-type questions from subjects such as General Knowledge, General Intelligence, and Hindi Language. There is also negative marking for incorrect answers. Get complete details on the UPSSSC Forest Guard Exam Pattern 2025 and marking scheme here to score well in the exam.