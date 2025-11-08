UPSSSC Forest Guard Salary 2025: In-Hand Salary, Pay Scale, Perks & Allowances

UPSSSC Forest Guard Salary 2025: Knowing the UP Forest Guard salary serves as a key motivation for many aspirants. Candidates often wonder, “How much does a Forest Guard earn per month?” If you have the same question, you’re on the right page. Here, we’ve provided the complete salary breakdown of the UPSSSC Forest Guard.

As per the 7th Pay Commission, the UPSSSC Forest Guard salary ranges between Rs 27,000 to Rs 30,000 per month. The pay scale is Rs 5200–Rs 20200 with a Grade Pay of Rs 1900. In addition to this, employees are entitled to various perks and allowances as per government norms. Read on to get the complete details of the UPSSSC Forest Guard Salary 2025 in the article below.

UPSSSC has 709 vacancies for the Forest Guard post on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. Those who are interested in applying for the UP Forest Guard should acquaint themselves with the complete salary structure. The salary of UP Forest Guard includes various components like basic pay, grade pay, pay level and allowances. Read further to know everything about UP Forest Guard salary in hand as mentioned in the official notification.