UPSSSC Forest Guard Salary 2025: In-Hand Salary, Pay Scale, Perks & Allowances

UPSSSC Forest Guard Salary 2025: Knowing the UP Forest Guard salary serves as a key motivation for many aspirants. Candidates often wonder, “How much does a Forest Guard earn per month?” If you have the same question, you’re on the right page. Here, we’ve provided the complete salary breakdown of the UPSSSC Forest Guard.
As per the 7th Pay Commission, the UPSSSC Forest Guard salary ranges between Rs 27,000 to Rs 30,000 per month. The pay scale is Rs 5200–Rs 20200 with a Grade Pay of Rs 1900. In addition to this, employees are entitled to various perks and allowances as per government norms. Read on to get the complete details of the UPSSSC Forest Guard Salary 2025 in the article below.
UPSSSC Forest Guard Salary 2025
UPSSSC has 709 vacancies for the Forest Guard post on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. Those who are interested in applying for the UP Forest Guard should acquaint themselves with the complete salary structure. The salary of UP Forest Guard includes various components like basic pay, grade pay, pay level and allowances. Read further to know everything about UP Forest Guard salary in hand as mentioned in the official notification.
|
UPSSSC Forest Guard Salary 2025 Overview
|
Conducting Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
|
Post
|
Lady Supervisor
|
Total Vacancies
|
709
|
Salary
|
Rs. 5200- 20200/- (Grade Pay 1900/-), Level-2
|
Official Website
|
upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC Forest Guard Salary Structure
UP Forest Guard salary falls under the pay scale of Rs 5200-20200. This implies that gross salary will be around Rs 27000 to Rs 30000 per month. However, after making certain deductions, the in-hand salary of UPSSSC Forest Guard will be between Rs 25000 to Rs 28000.
|
Categories
|
Salary (Amount in rupees)
|
Pay Scale
|
Rs. 5200-20200 Grade Pay Rs. 1900/-
|
Gross Salary based on this pay scale
|
Rs. 27000-30000
|
Deductions
|
Rs. 2000
|
Gross salary (based on the pay scale)
|
Rs. 27000 – 30,000/-
|
Cash In Hand Salary of UPSSSC Forest Guard (Vanrakshak)
|
Rs. 25,000 – 28,000/-
UP Forest Guard Salary Per Month
As per the UPSSSC Forest Guard salary structure, the monthly salary will range between Rs 27000 to Rs 30000. In addition to this, candidates will get various allowances.
UP Forest Guard Salary 2025: Allowances & Benefits
Along with an attractive basic pay, the UPSSSC Forest Guard Salary includes several allowances and benefits as per the 7th Pay Commission. These allowances significantly increase the employee’s overall in-hand income. These allowances are:
-
Dearness Allowance (DA)
-
House Rent Allowance (HRA)
-
Washing Allowance
-
Travelling Allowance
UPSSSC Forest Guard Job Profile
Candidates shortlisted for Forest Guard position will be responsible for the following tasks or duties:
-
Protect and conserve forest resources and wildlife in assigned areas.
-
Prevent illegal activities such as poaching, tree cutting, and encroachment.
-
Conduct regular forest patrolling and maintain area records.
-
Assist in afforestation, tree plantation, and environmental awareness drives.
-
Support senior forest officials during inspections and surveys.
-
Help control forest fires and manage wildlife rescue operations.
-
Maintain law and order within forest regions under government regulations.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation