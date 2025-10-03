AIBE 20 Preparation Tips 2026: Check Expert’s Tips and Strategy to Crack the Exam

AIBE 20 Preparation Tips 2025: Preparing for the AIBE 20 exam demands a robust strategy and dedication. You must focus on achieving mastery in all the law subjects prescribed in the syllabus. This approach can help you perform well in the exam. Additionally, you must incorporate the best books and analyse past papers to determine essential chapters. Focused practice and revision of all topics can increase your probability of exam success. We have compiled below the best AIBE 20 preparation tips and tricks to guide students in the right direction. AIBE 20 Preparation Tips 2025 All India Bar Examination (AIBE 20) is conducted by the Bar Council of India (BCI) for law graduates who are aspiring to practice law in India. Aspirants passing this exam will be awarded a Certificate of Practice (COP). Typically, the AIBE exam is an offline test, carrying 100 objective-type questions across 19 Law subjects/topics. Given the importance of the exam, aspirants must formulate the best AIBE exam strategy to achieve high scores. Adhering to the right AIBE 20 Preparation Tips can improve candidates’ analytical skills and law knowledge. Further details about the tips and tricks to ace the AIBE 20 exam are shared below on this page.

AIBE 20 Preparation Tips 2025: Best Strategy Preparing for AIBE 20 requires smart planning for a solid base and knowledge of the exam format. Familiarity with the syllabus and unlimited practice are key to success. Some of the best AIBE 20 preparation tips and tricks are as follows: Understand the AIBE Syllabus The first AIBE 20 preparation tips is to check the syllabus thoroughly and integrate it into your exam strategy. Following the latest AIBE syllabus can help you prioritise only the relevant chapters. Generally, the syllabus for AIBE comprises 19 law subjects/topics, i.e. Constitutional law, Cr. P. C. (Criminal Procedure Code) & (New) Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, I. P. C. (Indian Penal Code) & (New) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,, C. P. C. (Code of Civil Procedure), etc. Covering each and every topic can help you build a strong foundation and solve questions of any type during the exam.

Analyse the AIBE Exam Format Secondly, candidates must thoroughly analyse the AIBE exam format to learn about the overall question structure and marking scheme. Knowledge of the updated exam pattern helps students stay on track and allows them to align their strategy based on the latest trends. AIBE question paper comprises 100 multiple-choice questions which need to be attempted within 3 hours and 30 minutes. There is also no negative marking for wrong answers. Create an Effective Study Plan The next AIBE 20 preparation tips is to create an effective section-wise study plan that ensures the coverage of the vast syllabus with proper revision and practice. You must prepare an AIBE study plan based on your current skills/knowledge and learning preferences. Ensure that you allocate ample time to every topic/subject in your study plan.

Choose the Best AIBE Books The right set of AIBE books can streamline your preparation and help you grasp all the necessary concepts. You can also check the review and recommendation of experts and previous test-takers to make an informed decision. Here is the list of a few best AIBE preparation books shared below for candidates’ reference. Civil Practice and Procedure Manual by Sarkar’s

Guide to All India Bar Examination by Universal’s

Criminal Manual by Universal’s

Other Bare Acts by Universal Law Publishing Co Pvt Ltd.

Civil Procedure with Limitation Act by CK Takwani

Company Law and Practice by AK Majumdar/Dr GK Kapoor

Constitution of India by Durga DasBasu

Human Rights by HO Agarwal

All India Bar Examination Guide by Shambhu Prasad Choudhary, etc Practice Mock Tests & Previous Papers