Harding Distinguished Postgraduate Scholars Programme 2026: Apply for 40 Fully Funded PhD Scholarships at University of Cambridge

Harding Distinguished Postgraduate Scholars Programme 2026: The Harding Distinguished Postgraduate Scholars Programme (HDPSP) at the University of Cambridge is globally recognized as one of the most esteemed doctoral funding opportunities. This initiative is designed to support exceptionally talented PhD candidates across all academic disciplines and backgrounds, encouraging them to undertake research that achieves a significant, positive impact on society. Created through the profound generosity of David and Claudia Harding, the programme aims to cultivate a diverse cohort of emerging research leaders who embody intellectual curiosity, commitment to academic excellence, and dedication to real-world relevance.
About 40 fully funded PhD scholarships are awarded by the HDPSP each year to members of all University of Cambridge departments and faculties. An exceptional community of scholars is fostered by this funding, and their creative work is essential to expanding knowledge and promoting both domestic and international innovation. The program is a revolutionary platform that empowers the upcoming generation of scholars to address significant societal issues.
How To Apply For the Harding Distinguished Postgraduate Scholars Programme 2026?
Here are six steps mentioning how to apply for the Harding Distinguished Postgraduate Scholars Programme (HDPSP) 2026:
-
Fulfill Cambridge Requirements: Make sure you fulfill all necessary degrees as well as the minimal academic requirements for admission to the University of Cambridge's PhD program.
-
Choose Supervisor/Course: Get a Cambridge faculty member to oversee your research; you also need to decide which PhD course to take.
-
Complete University Application: Before the applicable deadline, submit a thorough application using the University of Cambridge's central Postgraduate Application Portal.
-
declare financing Interest: To be eligible for the scholarship, you must either declare your interest in obtaining financing or pick the HDPSP on the main application form.
-
Submit Supporting Documents: By the deadline, upload all required documents to the portal, such as academic transcripts, research proposals, resumes, and academic references.
-
No additional Application: Please be aware that your timely and complete application to the PhD program serves as your scholarship entry; there is no additional application form for the HDPSP.
Harding Distinguished Postgraduate Scholars Programme 2026: Eligibility
The above material explains the main objectives and extent of the Harding Distinguished Postgraduate Scholars Programme (HDPSP), however it does not include all the specific academic or personal requirements. Here is a table that summarizes the main requirements for eligibility and suitability for the HDPSP based on the description:
|
Category
|
Requirement/Focus
|
Notes
|
Academic Level
|
PhD Students (Doctoral Candidates)
|
The programme exclusively supports doctoral-level research.
|
Academic Merit
|
Academically Exceptional
|
Applicants must demonstrate outstanding prior academic achievement.
|
Research Discipline
|
All Disciplines and Backgrounds
|
The scholarship is open to every department and faculty at Cambridge.
|
Research Impact
|
Research that makes a significant, positive impact on society
|
The proposed research must have clear, real-world relevance and influence.
|
Personal Qualities
|
Commitment to academic excellence, intellectual curiosity, and real-world relevance
|
Scholars are expected to be emerging research leaders with strong commitment.
|
Funding
|
Approximately 40 fully funded scholarships
|
The award is highly competitive and covers all associated costs.
