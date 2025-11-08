Harding Distinguished Postgraduate Scholars Programme 2026: Apply for 40 Fully Funded PhD Scholarships at University of Cambridge

Harding Distinguished Postgraduate Scholars Programme 2026: The Harding Distinguished Postgraduate Scholars Programme (HDPSP) at the University of Cambridge is globally recognized as one of the most esteemed doctoral funding opportunities. This initiative is designed to support exceptionally talented PhD candidates across all academic disciplines and backgrounds, encouraging them to undertake research that achieves a significant, positive impact on society. Created through the profound generosity of David and Claudia Harding, the programme aims to cultivate a diverse cohort of emerging research leaders who embody intellectual curiosity, commitment to academic excellence, and dedication to real-world relevance.

About 40 fully funded PhD scholarships are awarded by the HDPSP each year to members of all University of Cambridge departments and faculties. An exceptional community of scholars is fostered by this funding, and their creative work is essential to expanding knowledge and promoting both domestic and international innovation. The program is a revolutionary platform that empowers the upcoming generation of scholars to address significant societal issues.