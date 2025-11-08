WBSSC Result 2025 OUT
Vikram University Result 2025 OUT at vikramuniv.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

By Sunil Sharma
Nov 8, 2025, 14:24 IST

Vikram University Result 2025 OUT: Vikram Universitydeclared the Even semester results of various UG and PG courses on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the result PDF.

Vikram University Result 2025
Vikram University Result 2025: Vikram University has recently released the Even semester results of various courses like B.Pharmacy, BA, BA BEd, BA (Hons.), BA LLB, BSc (Hons.), LLM, MSc, MCom and MA. Vikram University Result 2025 list has been released online on the official website- vikramuniv.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their andhrauniversity.edu.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the AU results 2025, the students need to enter their registration number. 

Vikram University Even Semester Results 2025

As per the latest update, Vikram University released the results of various UG and PG programs. The students can check the list of released Vikram University results on the official exam portal of the University- vikramuniv.ac.in. 

Vikram University Even Semester Result 2025

Click here

How to Check the List of Vikram University Results 2025?

Candidates can check the notification of semester results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Vikram University results 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Vikram University - vikramuniv.ac.in

Step 2: Check the "Results" and click on the "Result-3 (2025 Onwards)" option available there.

Step 3: Select your course from the drop-down of course listing.

Step 4: Enter the Roll Number and click on “Submit”

Step 5: The Result will show on the screen.

Step 6: Download the PDF for future reference

Direct Links to Download Vikram University Results 2025

Check here the direct link to check the details of Vikram University results for various examinations.

Course

Semester/Year

Result Links

B.Pharmacy

2nd, 4th, 6th and 8th Sem

Click here

BA

1st, 2nd and 3rd Year (Nep)

Click here

BA BED

2nd, 4th, 6th and 8th Sem

Click here

B.A.(H) - Drawing And Painting

4th Sem

Click here

B.A.(H) - Economics

4th Sem

Click here

B.A.(H) - English Literature

4th Sem

Click here

B.A.(H) - Geography

4th Sem

Click here

Vikram University: Highlights

Vikram University is located in  Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The university was named after the legendary king Vikramaditya. It was established in the year 1957. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). 

Vikram University offers various UG, PG, and diploma courses in numerous departments like Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Physical Sciences, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Information Technology, Faculty of Management, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Life Sciences.

Vikram University: Highlights

University Name

Vikram University

Established

1957

Location

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh

Vikram University Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
