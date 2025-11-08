Vikram University Result 2025 OUT at vikramuniv.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

Vikram University Result 2025: Vikram University has recently released the Even semester results of various courses like B.Pharmacy, BA, BA BEd, BA (Hons.), BA LLB, BSc (Hons.), LLM, MSc, MCom and MA. Vikram University Result 2025 list has been released online on the official website- vikramuniv.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their andhrauniversity.edu.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the AU results 2025, the students need to enter their registration number. Vikram University Even Semester Results 2025 As per the latest update, Vikram University released the results of various UG and PG programs. The students can check the list of released Vikram University results on the official exam portal of the University- vikramuniv.ac.in.

Vikram University Even Semester Result 2025 Click here How to Check the List of Vikram University Results 2025? Candidates can check the notification of semester results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Vikram University results 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website of the Vikram University - vikramuniv.ac.in Step 2: Check the "Results" and click on the "Result-3 (2025 Onwards)" option available there. Step 3: Select your course from the drop-down of course listing. Step 4: Enter the Roll Number and click on “Submit” Step 5: The Result will show on the screen. Step 6: Download the PDF for future reference Direct Links to Download Vikram University Results 2025 Check here the direct link to check the details of Vikram University results for various examinations.

Course Semester/Year Result Links B.Pharmacy 2nd, 4th, 6th and 8th Sem Click here BA 1st, 2nd and 3rd Year (Nep) Click here BA BED 2nd, 4th, 6th and 8th Sem Click here B.A.(H) - Drawing And Painting 4th Sem Click here B.A.(H) - Economics 4th Sem Click here B.A.(H) - English Literature 4th Sem Click here B.A.(H) - Geography 4th Sem Click here Vikram University : Highlights Vikram University is located in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The university was named after the legendary king Vikramaditya. It was established in the year 1957. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Vikram University offers various UG, PG, and diploma courses in numerous departments like Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Physical Sciences, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Information Technology, Faculty of Management, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Life Sciences.