School Holiday on 24th September 2025 (Wednesday): Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rains & Regional Festivals

School Holiday Tomorrow: Based on the information available, schools in certain states will be closed on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, due to heavy rainfall and regional festivals. Many students and parents are wondering if schools will be open. While most schools will follow their regular schedules, some areas will have holidays due to heavy rains or special festivals. It's important to check local announcements to know if your school is affected.
This article provides a detailed list of states and cities where schools will be closed on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. We will cover official announcements for holidays due to weather conditions and regional celebrations like Durga Pooja, Dussehra, helping you stay informed about school closures in your area. While most regions are back to a normal schedule, parents and students in certain areas must stay updated on last-minute announcements.
Kolkata Schools to Remain Closed on Sept 24, 25 due to Heavy Rains
Kolkata schools were closed on September 24 and 25 due to heavy rainfall and severe waterlogging. West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu announced the holiday for all government educational institutions following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's appeal to ensure student safety from waterlogged roads and potential electrocution accidents. To address the "calamity-like situation," teachers and non-teaching staff were directed to work from home to complete urgent tasks before the upcoming Durga Puja holidays. The city experienced continuous downpours, leading to significant waterlogging in several neighborhoods, with at least two reported fatalities from rain-related incidents.
এক অভূতপূর্ব দুর্যোগের পরিস্থিতি সৃষ্টি হয়েছে রাজ্যে। মাননীয়া মুখ্যমন্ত্রীর উপদেশে এই দুর্যোগে ছাত্রছাত্রীদের স্বস্তি দিতে এবং দুর্ঘটনা থেকে রক্ষা করতে আগামী কাল এবং পরশু, অর্থাৎ ২৪ এবং ২৫ সেপ্টেম্বর রাজ্যের সমস্ত বিদ্যালয় ও উচ্চ শিক্ষা প্রতিষ্ঠানগুলি বন্ধ রাখার সিদ্ধান্ত…— Bratya Basu (@basu_bratya) September 23, 2025
Andhra Pradesh to observe nine days of Dussehra holidays
The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a nine-day holiday from September 24 to October 2, 2025. Schools in the state, including both government and private institutions, will reopen on October 3.
Telangana Announces Longer Dussehra Holidays
Telangana has declared its schools will be closed from September 21 to October 3, 2025, providing students with a total of 13 days off for Dussehra. This duration is longer compared to Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.
State-Wise Holiday Status
Karnataka: The state has a long break scheduled for Dussehra. Schools will be closed from September 20 to October 6, 2025.
Delhi: The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has scheduled an Autumn Break for schools from September 29 to October 1, 2025. This break is timed to coincide with the Durga Puja and Dussehra celebrations.
Maharashtra: Schools in Maharashtra will be closed for the Dussehra festival, but the specific dates may vary by district and school board. The holiday is generally observed during the last week of September and the first week of October.
West Bengal: Following rain-related closures on September 24 and 25, schools are preparing for the Durga Puja holidays, which typically begin in the last week of September. Specific dates vary but align with the core festival days.
Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Dussehra Break
Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) schools typically follow a standardized holiday schedule. For Dussehra 2025, most KVs are likely to observe an Autumn Break from September 27 to October 6, 2025. However, the exact dates can vary based on the cluster (e.g., Chennai, Kolkata, or Delhi) and the specific school's calendar. Students and parents should confirm the schedule directly with their respective KV administration.
It's important to note that while these dates are generally official, local school administrations may make their own adjustments. Parents and students are advised to confirm the exact holiday schedule with their respective schools.
