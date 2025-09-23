School Holiday on 24th September 2025 (Wednesday): Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rains & Regional Festivals

School Holiday Tomorrow: Based on the information available, schools in certain states will be closed on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, due to heavy rainfall and regional festivals. Many students and parents are wondering if schools will be open. While most schools will follow their regular schedules, some areas will have holidays due to heavy rains or special festivals. It's important to check local announcements to know if your school is affected.

This article provides a detailed list of states and cities where schools will be closed on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. We will cover official announcements for holidays due to weather conditions and regional celebrations like Durga Pooja, Dussehra, helping you stay informed about school closures in your area. While most regions are back to a normal schedule, parents and students in certain areas must stay updated on last-minute announcements.