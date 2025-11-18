NFL Thanksgiving Schedule 2025: Matchups, Teams, Timings & How to Watch!

Thanksgiving NFL Schedule 2025: The league is once again treating Thanksgiving as its second-biggest stage after the Super Bowl. The NFL’s 2025 Thanksgiving Day schedule offers a trio of high-profile fixtures, each paired with nationally broadcast halftime performances and supported by the league’s ongoing holiday traditions. With elite teams, historic rivalries and star musicians headlining halftime shows, NFL Thanksgiving Day 2025 is set for massive ratings. According to the NFL’s officially released slate, below is a complete breakdown of the Thanksgiving schedule, including timings, venues and confirmed performances. Thanksgiving NFL Games 2025: Full Schedule The league recorded record-setting Thanksgiving viewership in the previous season, and the 2025 schedule is structured to maintain and potentially exceed that level of national interest.

Which Teams Are Playing on Thanksgiving? The matchups cover key NFC and AFC battles, staggered across the day to reach audiences in all regions of the United States. S. No Away Team Home Team TV 1. Green Bay Packers Detroit Lions FOX 2. Kansas City Chiefs Dallas Cowboys CBS 3. Cincinnati Bengals Baltimore Ravens NBC 1. Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions: 12:30 p.m. ET (FOX) Ford Field once again hosts the league’s longest-running Thanksgiving tradition, with Detroit scheduled to face NFC North rivals Green Bay. Jack White will be the Halftime performer with production overseen by Eminem and Paul Rosenberg. 2. Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys: 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS) The Cowboys’ annual Thanksgiving game features a cross-conference meeting with defending contenders Kansas City at the AT&T Stadium. The fixture also marks the official launch of The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, a longstanding component of the Cowboys’ holiday broadcast. Post Malone will be the Halftime performer.

3. Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens: 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) The primetime slot closes the day with an AFC North matchup at M&T Bank Stadium, with Baltimore hosting Cincinnati in one of the division’s most competitive rivalries. Lil John will be the Halftime performer. Note: Thanksgiving weekend will also feature a Black Friday game this year. Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 3 p.m. ET on Prime How to Watch the 2025 NFL Thanksgiving Games? Here is how you can watch the 2025 NFL Thanksgiving Games: Which Channels Will Broadcast the Thanksgiving Games? The three Thanksgiving fixtures will air across FOX, CBS, and NBC, following the league’s long-standing practice of distributing the holiday schedule across multiple national networks. How to Stream the NFL Thanksgiving Games Without Cable