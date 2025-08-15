Jagran Film Festival 2025 to Host a Grand Tribute to Guru Dutt, with Filmmaker R. Balki Joining as Special Guest

The 13th edition of the Jagran Film Festival (JFF) is set to make a significant return, bringing a diverse collection of cinematic experiences to audiences across India. The Delhi chapter of this festival, scheduled from September 4 to 7, 2025, is poised to be a particularly special event as it will feature a major tribute to the legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt on the occasion of his birth centenary.

The 13th edition of the Jagran Film Festival (JFF) is set to make a significant return, bringing a diverse collection of cinematic experiences to audiences across India. The Delhi chapter of this festival, scheduled from September 4 to 7, 2025, is poised to be a particularly special event as it will feature a major tribute to the legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt on the occasion of his birth centenary. Jagran Film Festival 2025: Key Event Details For those who wish to attend this special event and immerse themselves in the world of Guru Dutt's cinema and beyond, here are the key details: Detail Description Dates September 4-7, 2025 Venue Siri Fort Auditorium, New Delhi Registration Visit www.jff.co.in and scan the QR code Guru Dutt's Enduring Legacy and the "Poetic" Cinema

This year's festival will focus on the enduring legacy of Guru Dutt, a director whose films went beyond simple storytelling to become works of art. His body of work, including timeless classics like Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Chaudhvi Ka Chand, and Sahib Biwi Aur Ghulam, was known for its poetic style, emotional depth, and stunning visual artistry. At a time when serious cinematic art was often labeled "parallel cinema" and underrated, Guru Dutt proved that powerful storytelling and commercial success could indeed go hand-in-hand. His ability to redefine the boundaries of cinema in his era, blending social commentary with profound personal drama, makes his legacy an important touchstone for filmmakers even today. R. Balki's Role: A Bridge Between Eras To honor Guru Dutt's inspirational legacy, the Jagran Film Festival has organized an exclusive session with celebrated filmmaker R. Balki on September 5, 2025. Much like Guru Dutt, R. Balki has carved a niche for himself with socially conscious, story-driven films that have also been box office successes. His body of work, from the human drama of Pa and the social relevance of Padman to the artistic meta-narrative of Chup: Revenge of the Artist, showcases a similar commitment to powerful narratives that resonate with a wide audience. During this session, R. Balki will introduce audiences to Guru Dutt's unique artistry, exploring how he changed the way cinema was perceived and how his work continues to inspire new generations of filmmakers. The central theme of this session is encapsulated in the powerful quote: "Cinema found a new language in the stories he told."