Independence Day 2025: List of Gallantry Awards and Recognitions Given on 15th August

During its 79th Independence Day celebration, India honored its valiant officers and troops for their outstanding bravery, leadership, and commitment in a number of actions, including the illustrious Operation Sindoor.

The third-highest wartime gallantry award, the Vir Chakra, has been given to 13 individuals for their involvement in Operation Sindoor: nine from the Indian Air Force (IAF) and four from the Army.

Gallantry Awards Awarded

According to the defense ministry, the list of awards includes 40 distinguished service decorations and 127 gallantry medals, including four Kirti Chakras, 15 Vir Chakras, 16 Shaurya Chakras, two Bars to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 58 Sena Medals (Gallantry), six Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry), 26 Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry), seven Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medals, nine Uttam Yudh Seva Medals, and 24 Yudh Seva Medals.