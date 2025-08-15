Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Independence Day 2025: List of Gallantry Awards and Recognitions Given on 15th August

Explore India’s 79th Independence Day gallantry awards, honoring heroes of Operation Sindoor. Check the complete award list, key recipients, and details of the operation.

ByVidhee Tripathi
Aug 15, 2025, 12:51 IST

During its 79th Independence Day celebration, India honored its valiant officers and troops for their outstanding bravery, leadership, and commitment in a number of actions, including the illustrious Operation Sindoor. 

The third-highest wartime gallantry award, the Vir Chakra, has been given to 13 individuals for their involvement in Operation Sindoor: nine from the Indian Air Force (IAF) and four from the Army.

Gallantry Awards Awarded 

According to the defense ministry, the list of awards includes 40 distinguished service decorations and 127 gallantry medals, including four Kirti Chakras, 15 Vir Chakras, 16 Shaurya Chakras, two Bars to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 58 Sena Medals (Gallantry), six Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry), 26 Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry), seven Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medals, nine Uttam Yudh Seva Medals, and 24 Yudh Seva Medals.

The President has also authorized 290 Mention-in-Despatches, including three from the Border Roads Development Board (BRDB), 167 from the IAF, 5 from the Navy, and 115 from the Army.

ALSO READ: What is PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana: Check Key Benefits, Duration and Other DetailsComplete List of Gallantry Awards for Operation Sindoor

This year, the following employees received distinguished service and meritorious gallantry awards:


Award

Name

Service/Unit

Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal

Lt Gen Pratik Sharma

Northern Command

Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal

Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai

DGMO

Kirti Chakra

Capt Lalrinawma Sailo

Para (SF)

Kirti Chakra

Lt Shashank Tiwari

ASC, Sikkim Scouts

Kirti Chakra

L/Nk Meenatchi Sundaram A

Artillery, RR

Kirti Chakra

Sep Janjal Pravin Prabhakar

Mahar, RR

Uttam Yudh Seva Medal

Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar

Western Command

Uttam Yudh Seva Medal

Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava

15 Corps

Uttam Yudh Seva Medal

Lt Gen Prasanna Kishore Mishra

16 Corps

Vir Chakra

Col Koshank Lamba

Med Regt

Vir Chakra

Lt Col Sushil Bisht

Med Bty

Vir Chakra

Nb Sub Satish Kumar

Dogra

Vir Chakra

Rfn Sunil Kumar

JAK LI

Shaurya Chakra

Lt Col Neetesh Bharti Shukla

Sikh

Shaurya Chakra

Maj Bhargav Kalita

Kumaon, RR

Shaurya Chakra

Maj Ashish Kumar

Para (SF)

Shaurya Chakra

Maj Aditya Pratap Singh, SM

Assam Rifles

Shaurya Chakra

Asst Comdt Mohd Shafiq

Assam Rifles

Shaurya Chakra

Sub Shamsher Singh

Para (SF)

Shaurya Chakra

L/Nk Rahul Singh

Para (SF)

Shaurya Chakra

Rfn Bhoj Ram Sahu

Assam Rifles

Yudh Seva Medal

Maj Gen Sandeep Sudarshan Sharda

ADGPI

Yudh Seva Medal

Brig Rakesh Nair

Infantry

Yudh Seva Medal

Brig Vivek Goel

AAD

Yudh Seva Medal

Brig Surjeet Kumar Singh

Intelligence

Yudh Seva Medal

Brig Sonender Singh

Engineers

Yudh Seva Medal

Brig Vivek Puri

Infantry

Yudh Seva Medal

Brig Mudit Mahajan

Infantry

Yudh Seva Medal

Sub Vinod Kumar

AAD

Yudh Seva Medal

Nb Sub Ratneswar Ghosh

AAD

About Operation Sindoor

India retaliated for the April 22 Pahalgam terror assault, which murdered 26 people, mostly tourists, by targeting military and terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir between May 7 and May 10 under Operation Sindoor. Precision strikes were carried out by the Air Force against four facilities within Pakistan and five other sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. An all-India tri-services operation, Operation Sindoor, was carried out by the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

ALSO READ: Why is the National Flag "Hoisted" on Independence Day not "Unfurled"? Check Difference Between them

Vidhee Tripathi
Vidhee Tripathi

Content Writer

Vidhee Tripathi completed her PG Diploma degree in Digital Media from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. She is a graduate in Science with chemistry honors from Banaras Hindu University. She has 2 years of experience in various aspects of journalism. She was previously associated with the social media wing of Akashvani. At jagranjosh.com, currently she covers current affairs, national news and international news. She is also associated with the education news section of Jagran Josh.

Certificate: Creative Writing, Problem Solving, Web Content Writing
... Read More

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News