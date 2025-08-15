Independence Day 2025: List of Gallantry Awards and Recognitions Given on 15th August

During its 79th Independence Day celebration, India honored its valiant officers and troops for their outstanding bravery, leadership, and commitment in a number of actions, including the illustrious Operation Sindoor.
The third-highest wartime gallantry award, the Vir Chakra, has been given to 13 individuals for their involvement in Operation Sindoor: nine from the Indian Air Force (IAF) and four from the Army.
Gallantry Awards Awarded
According to the defense ministry, the list of awards includes 40 distinguished service decorations and 127 gallantry medals, including four Kirti Chakras, 15 Vir Chakras, 16 Shaurya Chakras, two Bars to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 58 Sena Medals (Gallantry), six Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry), 26 Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry), seven Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medals, nine Uttam Yudh Seva Medals, and 24 Yudh Seva Medals.
The President has also authorized 290 Mention-in-Despatches, including three from the Border Roads Development Board (BRDB), 167 from the IAF, 5 from the Navy, and 115 from the Army.
This year, the following employees received distinguished service and meritorious gallantry awards:
|
Award
|
Name
|
Service/Unit
|
Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal
|
Lt Gen Pratik Sharma
|
Northern Command
|
Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal
|
Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai
|
DGMO
|
Kirti Chakra
|
Capt Lalrinawma Sailo
|
Para (SF)
|
Kirti Chakra
|
Lt Shashank Tiwari
|
ASC, Sikkim Scouts
|
Kirti Chakra
|
L/Nk Meenatchi Sundaram A
|
Artillery, RR
|
Kirti Chakra
|
Sep Janjal Pravin Prabhakar
|
Mahar, RR
|
Uttam Yudh Seva Medal
|
Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar
|
Western Command
|
Uttam Yudh Seva Medal
|
Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava
|
15 Corps
|
Uttam Yudh Seva Medal
|
Lt Gen Prasanna Kishore Mishra
|
16 Corps
|
Vir Chakra
|
Col Koshank Lamba
|
Med Regt
|
Vir Chakra
|
Lt Col Sushil Bisht
|
Med Bty
|
Vir Chakra
|
Nb Sub Satish Kumar
|
Dogra
|
Vir Chakra
|
Rfn Sunil Kumar
|
JAK LI
|
Shaurya Chakra
|
Lt Col Neetesh Bharti Shukla
|
Sikh
|
Shaurya Chakra
|
Maj Bhargav Kalita
|
Kumaon, RR
|
Shaurya Chakra
|
Maj Ashish Kumar
|
Para (SF)
|
Shaurya Chakra
|
Maj Aditya Pratap Singh, SM
|
Assam Rifles
|
Shaurya Chakra
|
Asst Comdt Mohd Shafiq
|
Assam Rifles
|
Shaurya Chakra
|
Sub Shamsher Singh
|
Para (SF)
|
Shaurya Chakra
|
L/Nk Rahul Singh
|
Para (SF)
|
Shaurya Chakra
|
Rfn Bhoj Ram Sahu
|
Assam Rifles
|
Yudh Seva Medal
|
Maj Gen Sandeep Sudarshan Sharda
|
ADGPI
|
Yudh Seva Medal
|
Brig Rakesh Nair
|
Infantry
|
Yudh Seva Medal
|
Brig Vivek Goel
|
AAD
|
Yudh Seva Medal
|
Brig Surjeet Kumar Singh
|
Intelligence
|
Yudh Seva Medal
|
Brig Sonender Singh
|
Engineers
|
Yudh Seva Medal
|
Brig Vivek Puri
|
Infantry
|
Yudh Seva Medal
|
Brig Mudit Mahajan
|
Infantry
|
Yudh Seva Medal
|
Sub Vinod Kumar
|
AAD
|
Yudh Seva Medal
|
Nb Sub Ratneswar Ghosh
|
AAD
About Operation Sindoor
India retaliated for the April 22 Pahalgam terror assault, which murdered 26 people, mostly tourists, by targeting military and terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir between May 7 and May 10 under Operation Sindoor. Precision strikes were carried out by the Air Force against four facilities within Pakistan and five other sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. An all-India tri-services operation, Operation Sindoor, was carried out by the Army, Navy, and Air Force.
