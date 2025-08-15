Bihar SHS ANM Notification 2025 Out: Download Notification PDF, Apply for 5006 Vacancies at shs.bihar.gov.in

Bihar SHS ANM Notification 2025: The State Health Society Bihar (SHS Bihar) has the notification pdf of Bihar ANM Recruitment 2025 for 5006 Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) vacancies under the National Health Mission (NHM). The Bihar SHS ANM Notification 2025 includes recruitment of ANMs for HSC (Health Sub-Centre), RBSK (Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram), and NUHM (National Urban Health Mission) programmes. Candidates with a 2-year ANM diploma and Bihar Nurses Registration Council (BNRC) can apply online between August 14 and August 28, 2025 on the official website shs.bihar.gov.in. Bihar SHS ANM Notification 2025 Apply Online Candidates who have completed a 2-year full-time Diploma in ANM from a recognised institute and are registered with the Bihar Nurses Registration Council are eligible to apply online for the Bihar SHS ANM vacancy at shs.bihar.gov.in. The age of candidate must be between 21 and 40 years

Bihar SHS ANM Notification 2025 PDF Download Candidates interested in applying for Bihar SHS ANM Recruitment 2025 must download the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, as well as vacancy distribution and selection procedure. Click on the direct link below to download the Bihar SHS ANM Notification 2025 PDF. Bihar SHS ANM Notification 2025 PDF Download Bihar SHS ANM Notification 2025 PDF: Overview The Bihar SHS ANM Notification 2025 has been released at shs.bihar.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between August 14 and August 28, 2025. Check the table below for Bihar SHS ANM Notification 2025 Key Highlights Aspect Details Recruiting Authority State Health Society Bihar (SHS Bihar) Post Name Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) Total Vacancies 5006 Application Mode Online Application Dates 14 August 2025 (10:00 AM) to 28 August 2025 (6:00 PM) Official Website shs.bihar.gov.in Selection Process Computer-Based Test (CBT) + Document Verification Salary ₹15,000 per month Exam Pattern 60 MCQs (60 marks, 2 hours, no negative marking)

Bihar SHS ANM Notification 2025: Eligibility Criteria Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must read all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below

Educational Qualification

Diploma in ANM: 2-year full-time course from a recognised institute.

Registration: Must be registered with the Bihar Nurses Registration Council

Age Limit Category Minimum Age Maximum Age UR/EWS (Female) 21 years 40 years BC/EBC (Female) 21 years 40 years SC/ST (Female) 21 years 42 years Bihar SHS ANM Vacancy 2025 Bihar SHS ANM Vacancy 2025 has been released for posts such as HSC (Health Sub-Centre), RBSK (Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram), and NUHM (National Urban Health Mission). Check the table below for post-wise vacancy distrubution