Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Bihar SHS ANM Notification 2025 Out: Download Notification PDF, Apply for 5006 Vacancies at shs.bihar.gov.in

Bihar SHS ANM Notification 2025: SHS Bihar has announced 5006 vacancies for Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) posts under NHM. Interested candidates can apply online between August 14 and august 28, 2025 at shs.bihar.gov.in. Check details here.

ByMohd Salman
Aug 15, 2025, 16:42 IST
Bihar SHS NHM Notification 2025
Bihar SHS NHM Notification 2025

Bihar SHS ANM Notification 2025: The State Health Society Bihar (SHS Bihar) has the notification pdf of Bihar ANM Recruitment 2025 for 5006 Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) vacancies under the National Health Mission (NHM). The Bihar SHS ANM Notification 2025 includes recruitment of ANMs for HSC (Health Sub-Centre), RBSK (Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram), and NUHM (National Urban Health Mission) programmes. Candidates with a 2-year ANM diploma and Bihar Nurses Registration Council (BNRC) can apply online between August 14 and August 28, 2025 on the official website shs.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar SHS ANM Notification 2025 Apply Online

Candidates who have completed a 2-year full-time Diploma in ANM from a recognised institute and are registered with the Bihar Nurses Registration Council are eligible to apply online for the Bihar SHS ANM vacancy at shs.bihar.gov.in. The age of candidate must be between 21 and 40 years

Bihar SHS ANM Notification 2025 PDF Download

Candidates interested in applying for Bihar SHS ANM Recruitment 2025 must download the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, as well as vacancy distribution and selection procedure. Click on the direct link below to download the Bihar SHS ANM Notification 2025 PDF.

Bihar SHS ANM Notification 2025

PDF Download

Bihar SHS ANM Notification 2025 PDF: Overview

The Bihar SHS ANM Notification 2025 has been released at shs.bihar.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between August 14 and August 28, 2025. Check the table below for Bihar SHS ANM Notification 2025 Key Highlights

Aspect

Details

Recruiting Authority

State Health Society Bihar (SHS Bihar)

Post Name

Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM)

Total Vacancies

5006

Application Mode

Online

Application Dates

14 August 2025 (10:00 AM) to 28 August 2025 (6:00 PM)

Official Website

shs.bihar.gov.in

Selection Process

Computer-Based Test (CBT) + Document Verification

Salary

₹15,000 per month

Exam Pattern

60 MCQs (60 marks, 2 hours, no negative marking)

Bihar SHS ANM Notification 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must read all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below
Educational Qualification
Diploma in ANM: 2-year full-time course from a recognised institute.
Registration: Must be registered with the Bihar Nurses Registration Council
Age Limit

Category

Minimum Age

Maximum Age

UR/EWS (Female)

21 years

40 years

BC/EBC (Female)

21 years

40 years

SC/ST (Female)

21 years

42 years

Bihar SHS ANM Vacancy 2025

Bihar SHS ANM Vacancy 2025 has been released for posts such as HSC (Health Sub-Centre), RBSK (Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram), and NUHM (National Urban Health Mission). Check the table below for post-wise vacancy distrubution

Post

UR

EWS

SC

ST

EBC

BC

WBC

Total

ANM (HSC)

2231

420

609

53

603

104

177

4197

ANM (RBSK)

224

51

118

8

87

0

22

510

ANM (NUHM)

123

25

48

5

70

21

7

299

Total

2578

496

775

66

760

125

206

5006


Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News