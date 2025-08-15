Word Puzzle: Find “VAPOR” in 8 Seconds!

Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
Word Puzzle: Can you find the word “VAPOR” in 8 seconds and prove that you have a razor-sharp brain and eyes? Test your vision and brainpower now!

Aug 15, 2025, 22:42 IST

Word puzzles are one of the most popular puzzle challenges on the web. A word puzzle features a grid filled with letters that are arranged in a random order. Hiding in the random arrangement of letters are certain words, which the reader needs to find by connecting the letters either horizontally, vertically, or diagonally.

Solving word puzzles is one of the best ways to enhance an individual's vocabulary, concentration, and pattern recognition skills. Additionally, these puzzle serves as an excellent exercise for both the eyes and the brain, helping to keep both sharp.

Do you want to test the sharpness of your eyes?

Go ahead and test your brilliance with this word puzzle now! 

Find the Word “VAPOR” in 8 Seconds!

Find vapor

Source: Razzle Puzzles

The image shared above shows a 7x7 letter grid filled with a set of random letters.

What appears to be a random grid of letters contains some hidden words. Your challenge is to find the hidden word “VAPOR” in 8 seconds.

The challenge for the readers is to find the word in 8 seconds.

Can you find the word within the time limit?

Let’s find out!

Word puzzle challenges are an excellent way to enhance your focus and expand your vocabulary.

The random arrangement of letters makes it difficult to identify the hidden word at first glance.

The best way to solve word puzzles is to look for patterns that can help you complete the word. Try searching for the starting letter and ending letter, as well as the pattern in which they appear in the letter grid.

The hidden word can be present in the letter grid in any format, e.g., top to bottom, sideways, up and down, forward and backwards, and diagonally.

Have you spotted the hidden word in the letter grid?

Look attentively; the word can be presented in any sequence in the word puzzle.

Hurry up; time is running out.

And…

Time’s up.

Were you able to spot the hidden word?

Congratulations if you have spotted the hidden word in 8 seconds. You have a brilliant mind and the sharpest eyes. 

Some readers might still be looking for the hidden word. Don’t worry, the solution is provided below.

Word Puzzle: Solution

The word "VAPOR" can be spotted appearing in a diagonal sequence in the sixth column.

Find Vapor solution

Wasn’t that interesting?

Share this with your friends and see who spots the word in the shortest time.

Before you leave, attempt another interesting optical illusion challenge below.

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Deputy Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is a content writer with 7 years of rich experience in creative, academic, and research-based writing. Mriganka's expertise lies in crafting innovative, engaging and compelling articles that effectively communicate the desired message to the target audience. At Jagranjosh, he is involved in English content creation for the General Knowledge category. In his spare time, he loves reading fiction, watching action movies and web series.

... Read More

