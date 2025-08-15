Using Your Hawk-Eye With 20/20 Eye-Vision, Find Out Which Number is Hidden in this Motion Optical Illusion

A Motion Optical Illusion is a type of optical illusion where a still image appears to be moving, even though there is no actual motion. This illusion tricks the brain due to contrasting colours, repeating patterns, or specific shapes arranged in a way that stimulates motion-detecting cells in the visual cortex. When you shift your eyes or slightly move your head, the interaction between visual signals and neural processing can create a sense of swirling, rotating, or pulsating movement. The illusion is purely perceptual—nothing in the image is changing. Examples include the famous Rotating Snakes or peripheral drift illusions. These illusions highlight how our brain interprets visual information, sometimes leading us to see motion where none exists. Are you ready for this motion optical illusion test? Okay, in today’s optical illusion, it is a cleverly designed radial pattern that creates a strong sense of motion or depth, even though it's completely static.. It appears to be a motion optical illusion. This is specifically a radial or "hypnotic" optical illusion. But, in this motion optical illusion, there is a number which is hidden in this optical illusion. So, can you prove you have a 140+ IQ level with 6/6 vision? Then, Using Your Hawk-Eye with 6/6 Eye-Vision, find out which number is hidden in this motion optical illusion—within just 7 seconds!

This image serves as a fun visualteaserwitha unique visual number hidden. In today's optical illusion challenge, it will be your test of your perception. This image is a visual illusion featuring a radial pattern that creates a strong sense of motion or depth, even though it's completely static. The pattern resembles a multi-layered starburst or flower, radiating from the centre outward with zigzag edges. This motion illusion, specifically a type of psychedelic optical illusion that plays with your perception of motion and depth.

The challenge is to find out which animal is hidden in this motion optical illusion.

So if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills and also using your 140+ IQ level, try to find out which number is hidden in this motion optical illusion in 7 seconds. I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge. So, almost ready! Then set the timer on your clock for 7 seconds Ready… Get… Set… Go… Yes, observe the image very carefully. Use your sharp IQ skills. Hurry up! Time is ending… 3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time's Up! So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have spotted which number is hidden in this motion optical illusion in 7 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level 140+ IQ and vigilant-eye vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. Okay, now those who were not able to spot which animal is hidden in this motion optical illusion in 7 seconds, they also do not worry. Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased.

Solution for This Motion Optical Illusion Challenge: Which Number Is Hidden? So, are you excited to know which animal is hidden in this motion optical illusion challenge? Okay, first, look carefully at the image. It is a "1601"; this is the hidden number in this motion optical illusion. So, now you all know which number is hidden in this geometrical optical illusion challenge, and by solving this optical illusion challenge, you all have enjoyed it. By practising these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and so will your observation and problem-solving skills.