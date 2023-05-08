CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Sample Paper 2023-24 PDF with Marking Scheme

CBSE Sample Paper for Class 10 Elements of Business 2023-24: Download from here the CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Sample Paper for Board Exam 2024 along with the marking scheme or solution of the sample paper.

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Sample Paper 2023-24: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Elements of Business sample paper for the CBSE board exams to be held in 2024. This sample paper contains specimen questions from class 10 Element of Business syllabus. Students must practise with this sample paper to acquaint themselves with the design of question paper and get an idea about the type of questions to be prepared for the year-end board exam. Download CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business sample paper and its marking scheme cum solution from the links provided in this article.

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business (Code No. 154) Sample Question Paper 2023-24

The CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Sample Paper is for total 70 marks.

General Instructions:

1. This question paper contains 30 questions. All questions are compulsory.

2. Q.1 to 18 carries 1 mark each

3. Q.19 to 22 carries 3 marks each

4. Q.23 to 26 carries 4 marks each

5. Q.27 to 30 carries 6 marks each

Q.1 ABC limited. is an association of person formed for carrying out business activities and has a legal status independent of its members. Identify which type of company ABC limited is related to.

(a) Joint stock company

(b) Public company

(c) Private company

(d) Cooperative Society

Q.2 XYZ limited decided to use owner’s funds for fulling their capital requirement. Which of the sources of finance can this company use?

(a) Debentures

(b) Bank loan

(c) Equity Shares

(d) Trade Credit

Q.3 Shyam Limited has a minimum of 7 members and no limit on maximum members. Which type of Company is this?

(a) Joint stock company

(b) Public company

(c) Private company

(d) Cooperative Society

Q.4 Priya has a network of retail shops that are owned and operated by manufacturers or intermediaries. Which type of store is being reflected in this above case.

(a) Departmental stores

(b) Mail order houses

(c) Chain store or multiple shops

(d) Automatic Vending Machines

Q.5 APNA BANK has recently launched some machines that provides the customers of banks the facility of accessing their accounts with a magnetically encoded plastic card and a code number.

(a) Automated telling machines.

(b) Cheque

(c) Demand deposits

(d) Fixed deposits

Q.6 Hexa limited is a reputed store which is divided into a number of departments and each department deals in a particular variety of goods. Which type of store is reflected in this above case?

(a) Departmental stores

(b) Mail order houses

(c) Chain store or multiple shops

(d) Automatic Vending Machines

Q.7 XYZ limited is a business that is conducting transaction through postal communication without any personal contact with the buyers. Which form of retailing is reflected in this above case.

(a) Departmental stores

(b) Mail order houses

(c) Chain store or multiple shops

(d) Automatic Vending Machines

Q.8 The full form of email is ___________.

(a) electronic mail

(b) extra mail

(c) extension mail

(d) electric mail

Or

Invoice is prepared by ___________ in case of role of goods.

(a) Buyer

(b) Seller

(c) Owner

(d) Borrower

Q.9 Haldiram is an example of:

(a) Mail order house

(b) General store

(c) Multiple shop

(d) Junk order shop

OR

A departmental store

(a) is a small establishment

(b) is located in local market

(c) sells only one kind of product

(d) is generally formed as a joint stock company

Q.10 is essentially a contract for hiring of goods.

(a) Hire Purchase System

(b) Installment payment system

(c) Mail Order Houses

(d) Cash based system

OR

When goods are sold and payment is agreed to be made in installments it is known as

(a) Hire Purchase System

(b) Installment payment system

(c) Mail Order Houses

(d) Cash based system

Q.11 __________ is considered as cushion of security.

(a) Debentures

(b) Equity

(c) Retained earnings

(d) Trade credit

OR

Debentures are ___________ type capital of a company.

(a) Owned

(b) Borrowed

(c) Private

(d) Public

Q.12 _________ is not a feature of departmental store.

(a) centralised location

(b) wider range

(c) Central purchase

(d) specializes in one line of product.

OR

Airtel limited distributed free sim cards for enhancing its customer base. Which promotion technique did company adopt?

(a) Contest

(b) Sampling

(c) Lucky draw

(d) Rebate

Q.13 __________ is a method of communication used for sending messages with the help of computer networks.

(a) Letter

(b) Email

(c) Video Conferencing

(d) Telephone

OR

__________ is a written message from one part to another communicating professional/ official matter and providers a means of self-expression to a reader.

(a) Letter

(b) Email

(c) Video Conferencing

(d) Telephone

Q.14 Mail order houses are suitable for:

(a) Books

(b) Fruits

(c) Heavy Goods

(d) Refrigerator or Television

OR

Departmental stores are located in

(a) Union Territories and special economic zones

(b) Residential areas

(c) Central market

(d) Metropolitan Cities

Q.15 Dominos is an example of:

(a) mail order house

(b) General Store

(c) Multiple shop

(d) Junk Dealer Shop

OR

Vending machines are suitable for:

(a) Pre packed brands of low priced products

(b) Fruits free packed brands of high priced product.

(c) Heavy Goods

(d) Refrigerators and Televisions

Q.16 Read the following statements:

Assertion (A) and Reason (R). Choose one of the correct alternatives given below:

Assertion(A): Equity shares is the most important source of raising long term capital by a company

Reason(R): Equity shares represent the ownership of a company and thus the capital raised by issue of such shares is known as borrowed funds.

(a) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A)

(b) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true, but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A)

(c) Assertion (A) is true, but Reason (R) is false

(d) Assertion (A) is false, but Reason (R) is true

Q.17 Read the following statements: Assertion (A) and Reason (R). Choose one of the correct alternatives given below:

Assertion(A): Chain stores has a number of departments, each one confining its activities to one kind of product.

Reason(R): A departmental store is a large establishment offering a wide variety of products, classified into well-defined departments, aimed at satisfying practically every customer’s need under one roof.

(a) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A)

(b) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true, but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A)

(c) Assertion (A) is true, but Reason (R) is false

(d) Assertion (A) is false, but Reason (R) is true

Q.18 In for obtaining orders, potential customers are approached through advertisements in newspapers or magazines, circulars, catalogues, samples and bills, and price lists sent to them by post.

(a) Mail order house

(b) General Store

(c) Multiple shop

(d) Junk Dealer Shop

OR

The process of converting the message into communication symbols is known as:

(a) Decoding

(b) Encoding

(c) Media

(d) Feedback

Q.19 What is advertising? Discussing any two features of advertising.

OR

What is sales promotion? Discuss any two of its techniques.

Q.20 Read the following case and answer the given question: Rama wants to start a company and asks her friend priya to explain the difference between a public and private company. Discuss any 3 differences between public and private company which Rama should keep in her mind while deciding for the same.

Q.21 Deepika makeovers is a newly started venture which decided to focus on the form of conversation with one or more prospective customers for the purpose of making sales. Identify the type of technique in which Deepika Makeovers is engaged. Also discuss any two features of it.

Q.22 John limited decided to have a new feedback system for their pizzas, they decided that they would send an email regarding the order of customers where they would ask about the taste of their products and any constructive suggestions if they would like to suggest. Discuss any three advantages of selecting this method.

Q.23 The management of Sedan Limited has decided to raise capital through equity shares as it would help to serves as a permanent capital as it is to be repaid only at the time of liquidation of a company. But on the other hand, Mr. Ram, one of the director of the company was against it. Discuss any four reasons why Mr. Ram is not ready to prefer for equity Shares.

Q.24 Discuss any four advantages of communication through telephone.

OR

Discuss any four features of equity shares

Q.25 Mr. Deepak, director of Winzi Limited. was living in South Africa and wanted to crack a deal with Willson Limited i.e a company based in America. Due to unavailability of flights he decided to communicate through internet which will help to stimulate face to face interaction with the directors of Willson Limited. Identify the method of communication and state any three advantages of the method identified above.

Q.26 Write a short note on

(a) Written communication

(b) Oral Communication

OR

Write a short note on

(a) Hire purchase system

(b) Installment payment system.

Q.27 Identify different type of sales promotion techniques.

(a) ‘20% extra free with a packet of chips (b) Pack of ½ kg of rice with the purchase of a bag of Aata 4 (c) A headphone company offers a discount of Rs. 1000 to clear off excess inventory. (d) ‘Scratch a card’ to win a refrigerator (e) Purchase goods worth Rs. 2000 and get extra goodies worth Rs. 500 (f) Surf excel offers a free sample of detergent on bunch of its new variant.

Q.28 Explain any three importance of personal selling to a business organization.

OR

Explain the importance of advertising.

Q.29 Mr. Ajay decided to open a store like Big Bazaar where he would offer wide range of products for satisfying the needs of different customer. But Prem has suggested him to go for multiple stores like dominos where he would be able to offer only a limited range of products. Now Ajay has to decide whether he should opt for his decision or go with Prem’s suggestion. Discuss any six points of factors that will help Ajay to differentiate between these two sectors.

Q.30 Ms. Priya is running a small restaurant by the name of Deliciousness. It is earning profits and she wishes to expand her business by opening a bigger outlet. She needs additional funds for the same but she does not wish to rely on borrowed funds to expand her business. Name and briefly explain two sources of finance which she can use. Also state two reasons why she does not want to raise borrowed funds.

