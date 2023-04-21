CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF)

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus: Detailed syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business subject is provided here. Check and download the new CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus for the 2023-2024 academic session here.

CBSE Syllabus for Class 10 Elements of Business: In CBSE Class 10, Elements of Business is offered as an optional subject. This subject goes well with those who are interested in exploring features of business environment and want to learn the basics involved in starting and running a business successfully. CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus 2023-24 is broadly divided into 6 units, these are: 1. Joint Stock Company 2. Sources of Business Finance 3. Communication in Business Organisations 4. Selling and Distribution 5. Large Scale Retail Trade and 6. Selling. Students with Elements of Business as one of their subjects in CBSE Class 10 can download PDF of the latest syllabus of Class 10 Elements of Business prescribed by CBSE board here. You will get to know the list of topics to be prepared for the CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Board Exam 2023-24. You will also get an idea of the exam pattern, marking scheme and details of practical assessment by going through the syllabus mentioned below.

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business (Code No. 154) Syllabus 2023-24

Course Structure:

Theory 70 Marks Practical/Project Work 30 Marks Total 100 Marks

Time Allowed for Theory Paper - 3 Hours

Objective: The objective of this paper is to provide elementary knowledge of the different aspects of business.

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Unit-Wise Weightage Distribution

Unit Marks I Joint Stock Company 10 II Sources of Business Finance 10 III Communication in Business Organisations 15 IV Selling and Distribution 15 V Large Scale Retail Trade 10 VI Selling 10 Practical / Project 30 Total

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Course Contents 2023-24

Contents I Joint Stock Company Private and Public company: meaning and features. II Sources of Business Finance - Owned and Borrowed Funds. III Communication in Business Meaning and methods: letter, e-mail, video conferencing, telephone IV Selling and Distribution (a) Concept of purchase and sale (b) Types - Cash, Credit, Hire Purchase System and Installment Payment System V Large Scale Retail Trade (a) Forms of large scale retail trade - Departmental Store and Multiple shops (b) Non-store retailing- Mail order business, tele-shopping, automated vending machines, selling through internet VI Selling (a) Personal Selling - meaning and importance (b) Sales promotion - meaning and techniques (c) Advertising - meaning, importance and media of advertising

GUIDELINES FOR PRACTICAL

Project/ chart should be brief and should be of 20-30 pages, preferably handwritten. The project will be evaluated on the following parameters: Prepare a chart / Project on any one topic from syllabus 20 Marks Viva 10 Marks

