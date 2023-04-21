CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF)

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus: Detailed syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business subject is provided here. Check and download the new CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus for the 2023-2024 academic session here.

Download CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus 2023-24 PDF
Download CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

CBSE Syllabus for Class 10 Elements of Business: In CBSE Class 10, Elements of Business is offered as an optional subject. This subject goes well with those who are interested in exploring features of business environment and want to learn the basics involved in starting and running a business successfully. CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus 2023-24 is broadly divided into 6 units, these are: 1. Joint Stock Company 2. Sources of Business Finance 3. Communication in Business Organisations 4. Selling and Distribution 5. Large Scale Retail Trade and 6. Selling. Students with Elements of Business as one of their subjects in CBSE Class 10 can download PDF of the latest syllabus of Class 10 Elements of Business prescribed by CBSE board here. You will get to know the list of topics to be prepared for the CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Board Exam 2023-24. You will also get an idea of the exam pattern, marking scheme and details of practical assessment by going through the syllabus mentioned below.

Career Counseling

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business (Code No. 154) Syllabus 2023-24

Course Structure:

Theory

70 Marks

Practical/Project Work

30 Marks

Total

100 Marks

Time Allowed for Theory Paper - 3 Hours

Objective: The objective of this paper is to provide elementary knowledge of the different aspects of business.

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Unit-Wise Weightage Distribution

Unit

 

Marks

I

Joint Stock Company

10

II

Sources of Business Finance

10

III

Communication in Business Organisations

15

IV

Selling and Distribution

15

V

Large Scale Retail Trade

10

VI

Selling

10

 

Practical / Project

30

 

Total

 

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Course Contents 2023-24

 

Contents

I

Joint Stock Company

Private and Public company: meaning and features.

II

Sources of Business Finance - Owned and Borrowed Funds.

III

Communication in Business

Meaning and methods: letter, e-mail, video conferencing, telephone

IV

Selling and Distribution

(a) Concept of purchase and sale

(b) Types - Cash, Credit, Hire Purchase System and Installment Payment System

V

Large Scale Retail Trade

(a) Forms of large scale retail trade - Departmental Store and Multiple shops

(b) Non-store retailing- Mail order business, tele-shopping, automated vending machines, selling through internet

VI

Selling

(a) Personal Selling - meaning and importance

(b) Sales promotion - meaning and techniques

(c) Advertising - meaning, importance and media of advertising

GUIDELINES FOR PRACTICAL

Project/ chart should be brief and should be of 20-30 pages, preferably handwritten.

The project will be evaluated on the following parameters:

Prepare a chart / Project on any one topic from syllabus

20 Marks

Viva

10 Marks

Download CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus 2023-24 from the following link:

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Also Check:

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2023-24 Out - Download PDF of All Subjects

CBSE Class 10 Question Papers 2023 with Answer Key (All Subjects)

CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers for Board Exam 2023-24 (All Subjects)

NCERT Books for Class 10 All Subjects (Revised Books)

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 All Subjects

 

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next