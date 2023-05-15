CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Sample Question Paper for Board Exam 2024: Download in PDF

Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Sample Paper Class 10: CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy sample paper for Board Exam 2024 is available here. Download the sample paper and its marking scheme or solution in PDF.

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Sample Paper 2023-24: CBSE sample papers are a boon to the Class 10 students who have to appear for their first board exams. With the help of CBSE sample papers, students can get an idea that how their question paper for the final exams would look and what kind of questions they will have to answer. Specially for subjects other than the mainstream subjects which students generally do not study on a regular basis, sample papers come in handy for practising important and relevant topics for the final exam preparations.

In this article, we are providing the CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Sample Paper. CBSE has recently released the Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy sample paper and its marking scheme for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024. Students can refer to the sample paper for question paper design and the expected difficulty level of questions in board exams. CBSE marking scheme, at the same time, can be helpful to know correct answers to all questions given in the sample paper. Sample paper and marking scheme, both are available here for PDF download. Check these important resources to prepare well for your CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Exam 2023-24.

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy (Code No. 254) Sample Question Paper 2023-24

Time Allowed: 3 Hours

Maximum Marks: 70

General Instructions:

1.This question paper contains 30 questions. All questions are compulsory. 2. Q.1 to 18 carries 1 mark each 3. Q.19 to 22 carries 3 marks each 4. Q.23 to 26 carries 4 marks each 5. Q.27 to 30 carries 6 marks each

1. Expenditure of revenue nature which gives benefit for more than one accounting period is classified as :

a) Capital Expenditure

b) Revenue Expenditure

c) Deffered Revenue Expenditure

d) None of these

OR

An amount of ₹10,00,000 spent on purchasing a building is:

a) Revenue Expenditure

b) Capital Revenue

c) Deferred Expenditure

d) Capital Expenditure

2. Sale of goods is a

a) Revenue receipt

b) Capital receipt

c) Deferred revenue expenditure

d) Revenue expenditure

3. Depreciation will be charged on which of the following?

a) Wages

b) Sales

c) Capital

d) Plant & Machinery

OR

For charging depreciation on an asset

a) Installation charges are deducted and scrap value is added to the cost.

b) Installation charges and scrap value are added to its cost.

c) Installation charges are added and scrap value is deducted from the cost.

d) Installation charges and scrap value are deducted from its cost.

4. On 1st October, 2021 X Ltd. purchased a building costing ₹ 6,00,000. Depreciation is to be charged @10% p.a. by straight line method. What amount of depreciation will be charged for the year ending March 31, 2023?

a) ₹ 30,000

b) ₹ 60,000

c) ₹ 54,000

d) ₹ 57,000

OR

A new machine was imported by Rahul Ltd. from Japan for ₹ 9,00,000 on 1 st April, 2021 and 20% p.a. depreciation is charged as per written down value method. What will be the book value of machine on 31 March, 2023?

a) ₹ 7,20,000

b) ₹ 3,24,000

c) ₹ 5,40,000

d) ₹ 5,76,000

5. ___________ is not a cause of depreciation.

a) Obsolescence

b) Wear & Tear

c) Fluctuation in Prices

d) Efflux of time

OR

Under straight line method of charging depreciation, the amount of depreciation charged every year

a) Increases

b) Decreases

c) Remains same

d) May increase or decrease

6. Statement I:- When Bank Reconciliation Statement is prepared with Credit balance as per Cash Book; the balance derived will be only Debit Balance as per Cash Book

Statement II:- Bank Reconciliation Statement is prepared by Bank.

a) Both the statements are false

b) Both the statements are true

c) Only statement II is true

d) Only statement I is true

OR

Which of the following transaction will be shown as less item while preparing Bank Reconciliation Statement with balance as per pass book given?

a) Interest on investment collected by bank.

b) Bank charges charged by bank

c) Cheque deposited in the bank not yet cleared

d) Bills paid by bank on standing instructions

7. A bill of dated on 1st January, 2023 is payable three months after date.The maturity date of the bill will be :

a) 5 th April,2023

b) 4 th April,2023

c) 3 rd April,2023

d) 10th April,2023

8. Maker of the bill is also known as___________

a) Bill Receivable

b) Drawer

c) Drawee

d) Reserve

9. Credit balance as per Pass Book is ₹ 40,000. Cheques deposited but not yet collected were ₹14,000. What will be resulting balance after preparing Bank Reconciliation Statement?

a) Debit Balance as per Cash Book ₹ 26,000

b) Debit Balance as per Cash Book ₹ 54,000

c) Credit Balance as per Cash Book ₹ 26,000

d) Credit Balance as per Cash Book ₹ 54,000

10. Bank Reconciliation Statement is prepared to reconcile

a) Difference in the balance of Pass Book and Cash Book.

b) Difference in the cash and the bank balance.

c) Difference in the Cash Book in the beginning and at the end.

d) None of the above

OR

Bank Reconciliation Statement is prepared in the books of:

a) Government

b) Creditors

c) Account Holder

d) Bank

11. Gross profit of the firm was ₹ 5,60,000. There were indirect expenses of ₹ 1,50,000 and indirect income of ₹ 40,000. Then final result will be _____

a) Net profit ₹ 4,20,000

b) Net loss ₹ 2,80,000

c) Net profit ₹ 4,50,000

d) Net loss ₹ 4,20,000

OR

Gross profit of the firm was ₹ 6,30,000. Which of the following will result in decrease of gross profit?

a) Interest Received

b) Wages

c) Rent

d) Sales

12. When Bank Reconciliation Statement is prepared with Debit balance as per Cash Book, the balance derived will be :-

a) Credit Balance as per Pass Book

b) Debit Balance as per Pass Book

c) Debit Balance as per Cash Book

d) Either (a) or (b) is possible

13. The acceptor of bill of exchange is known as ________

a) Drawer

b) Drawee

c) Bank

d) Endorsee

14. From incomplete records, it is possible to prepare

a) Trial balance

b) Statement of affairs

c) Ledger accounts

d) None of the above

OR

While preparing statement of Affairs, total of assets side was ₹ 6,20,000, sundry creditors amounted to ₹ 1,00,000 and bills payable of ₹ 30,000 as on 31st March, 2023. The capital as on 31st March,2023 will be

a) ₹7,50,000

b) ₹4,90,000

c) ₹5,20,000

d) ₹6,90,000

15. Capital of firm is increased by

a) Loss

b) Profit

c) Drawings

d) Expense

16. The amount by which the credit side of Profit & Loss Account exceeds the debit side is called:

a) Net Loss

b) Gross Profit

c) Gross Loss

d) Net Profit

17. Interest received by bank is shown in

a) Debit side of trading account

b) Credit side of profit & loss account

c) Liabilities side of balance sheet

d) Asset side of balance sheet

OR

Carriage inward is shown in

a) Debit side of trading account

b) Debit side of profit & loss account

c) Credit side of profit & loss account

d) Credit side of trading account

18. Which of the following is not a financial statement prepared by a sole trader?

a) Balance sheet

b) Bank reconciliation statement

c) Trading account

d) Profit and loss account

To check all questions and their answers, download the full sample paper and its marking scheme from the links given below:

