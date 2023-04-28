CBSE Class 10 Painting Sample Paper 2023-24: Download PDF with Marking Scheme

CBSE Sample Paper for Class 10 Painting 2023-24: CBSE Class 10 Painting Sample Paper for Board Exam 2024 along with its marking scheme is provided in this article. Download to check question paper design and format of questions for the year-end board exam.

CBSE Class 10 Painting Sample Paper 2023-24: Find here the CBSE Sample Paper for Class 10 Painting subject to refer to for the question paper design expected in CBSE Board Exam 2023-24. CBSE marking scheme of this sample paper is also made available here that mentions answers and step-wise marks allotment scheme. Students who have opted for Painting as one of their subjects in CBSE Class 10 must check the new sample paper and marking scheme to understand what to expect from the year-end board exams and how to make preparations for that. Download CBSE Class 10 Painting Sample Paper 2024 and CBSE Marking Scheme in PDF here.

CBSE Class 10 Painting (Code No. 049) Sample Question Paper 2023-24

In CBSE Board Exams 2024, the Class 10 Painting Exam will be for total 30 marks and the time duration for this will be 2 hours.

General Instructions l

Section-A: Attempt all Questions (Each Question will carry 1 mark) l

Section-B: Attempt all Questions (Each Question will carry 2 Marks) l

Section-C: Attempt any two Questions (Each Question will carry 6 Marks)

SECTION A

1. Looking at the lion capital what virtues do you inculcate?

i. Courage

ii. Compassion

iii. The spirit of victory over wisdom and knowledge

iv. All the above

2. This element has a very small existence in space but can still act as a focus of a visual:

i. Point

ii. Line

iii. Space

iv. Tone

3. Hue, value and intensity are the properties of:

i. Harmony

ii. Shape of form

iii. Colour

iv. Texture

4. Which medium is generally used in the tempera technique?

i. Water colour

ii. Pastel colour

iii. Oil colour

iv. Ink colour

5. What raw material is used in a normal pencil?

i. Graphite

ii. Carbon

iii. Iron

iv. Diamond

6. Hog brushes are made from which animal hair?

i. Squirrel

ii. Tiger

iii. Swine

iv. Sheep

7. Which binder is used in color pencils?

i. Natural gum

ii. Wax based

iii. synthetic resin adhesive

iv. Petroleum

8. Brushes are of this kind:

i. Flat

ii. Round

iii. Angular

iv. All the above

SECTION-B

9. Among the most known living art tradition of India, which derives its name from Mithila, the ancient birthplace of Sita, is famous for painted figures and designs on the walls of their mud houses for ceremonial occasions. ·

Identify the name of this Art Form. ·

What are the characteristics that attracts you towards it?

(OR)

Living far from urban life in interior terrains of forests, deserts, mountains, timeless traditions of art forms have been practised by different tribes. ·

Write few lines on ONE Indian Tribal art. ·

What are the characteristics that attract you towards it?

10. ‘Kailashanatha Temple’ is a megalith structure carved from a single rock. ·

Describe this structure based on its size, and architecture ·

Explain what is vertical excavation.

(OR)

The Indian temple architecture is designed to lead us from the outer world to the inner world. Thus, the Parisar represents the outer world and Garbha Graha represents the inner world. ·

Describe Kaileshnath ·

When and why do you go to a place of worship and how does the architecture of a temple (place of worship) enable you to find what you are looking for?

11. Explain the difference between ·

Oil Pastels and Crayons. ·

Water colours and the poster colours

(OR)

Which is ·

An opaque medium of Painting and in which popular colourful folk art it is used? ·

Write the tools used in this medium and on which surface is it successfully used?

12. The Lion Capital having the voluminous roaring lion figures firmly standing on a circular abacus is carved with the figures of a horse, a bull, a lion and an elephant in vigorous movement is now our national emblem.

Here the Dharmachakra symbolizes following the path of riches- nous Dharma 24 hrs of the day.’ ·

Which Emperor/dynasty got this pillar made and for which historical event was this site chosen? ·

How many parts were there and their symbolic meanings.

(OR)

Where are the Ajanta caves and who lived in them? ·

How many kinds of caves are there and what is the purpose?

13. Give your views on: ·

What are the 2 kinds of space? ·

How do we appreciate a painting on the bases of handling of its space?

(OR)

Principles of composition give the paintings a structure’ ·

Describe any two that you like most among ‘Unity, Harmony, Balance, Rhythm, Emphasis, Proportion, Abstraction and Stylization .

SECTION-C

14. Explain the fresco painting ‘Bodhisattava Padmapani’ in brief using the following points/parameters: - ·

Place and period ·

Subject Matter ·

How is compassion shown? ·

Symbolic meaning of any two - lotus, pearl, bow like eyebrows, long ear lobes or any other you wish to mention ·

Material & Technique ·

posture

15. ‘Colours help us to beautify and attracts viewers towards our painting. It is important for an artist to be aware of the symbolic meaning and classification of colours.’

What are primary colours, ·

Secondary colours, ·

Rainbow colours, ·

Neutral colours, ·

Complementary/opposite colours ·

Cold/cool and warm/hot colours

16. Art is a visual interpretation of the artist’s reflection of the time and social conditions of the society. Method and material have been changing thus playing a very important role in the life of the artist. If you are asked to make an art work showcasing progressive India: ·

What is the topic you will choose and why? ·

Which medium will you use? and why? ·

On which base will create your artwork and why? ·

Which method/technique will you use? and why? ·

Which brushes will you select? and why? ·

Which art form/style from your course do you think inspired you.? and how?

