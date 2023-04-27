CBSE Syllabus of Class 10 Painting 2023-24: Download in PDF

CBSE Painting Syllabus Class 10 2023-24: CBSE Class 10 Painting Syllabus 2023-24 mentions unit-wise topics to be covered in subject along with details of practical and internal assessment. Download the full syllabus in PDF here.

CBSE Syllabus for Class 10 Painting: CBSE Class 10 Painting Syllabus for the new academic session 2023-24 is provided here for students to download in PDF. This syllabus is helpful to know course contents and examination scheme for Class 10 Painting. There are three units mentioned in the CBSE Class 10 Painting Syllabus, these are - Fundamentals of Visual Arts, Methods and Materials of Painting and Story of Indian Art. By going through the syllabus you will get to know the weightage assigned to each unit and topics prescribed by CBSE for class 10 painting. It also explains the criteria of internal assessment and practical details. Check and download the complete CBSE Class 10 Painting Syllabus 2023-24 in PDF here.

CBSE Class 10 Painting (Code No. 049) Syllabus 2023-24

Course Structure:

Annual Board Examination 30 Marks Practical + Internal Assessment 70 Marks Total 100 Marks

CBSE Class 10 Painting Unit-Wise Weightage Distribution

UNIT- I: Fundamentals of Visual Arts - 10 Marks (The Elements and Principals) UNIT-II: Methods and Materials of Painting 10 Marks Understanding and appropriate use of: (i) Tools (ii)Painting Materials - Poster Colours, Water Colours, Oil Pastels and Pencils UNIT-III: Story of Indian Art - 10 Marks (i) Appreciation of Indian Art covering selected paintings, sculptures and architectural glimpses. (a) Paintings (i) Bodhisattava Padmapani (Ajanta) (b) Sculpture (i) Ashokan Lion capital (Mauryan Period) (c) Architecture (i) Kailashnatha Temple, (Ellora, Maharashtra) (ii) Indian Folk Art – Paintings: Madhubani and Warli

CBSE Class 10 Painting Practical Scheme

Time allowed: 3 hours

Maximum Marks: 70

External Assessment for Practical 50 marks

Painting-Composition

Painting from Memory – Simple composition in water/poster/pastel colours on given subjects based on sketching from life and nature. It may also be in abstract/semiabstract/folk art forms.

a) Compositional-arrangement including emphasis on the subject 15 Marks b) Treatment of media with an appropriate colour scheme 15 Marks c) Originality and creativity 10 Marks d) Overall impression 10 Marks

Internal Assessment - 20 Marks

It includes; (i) Periodic Tests - 10 Marks There will be three periodic tests in a year, out which the best two will be assessed. (ii) Project work - 10 Marks Portfolio will consist of best work of colour sketches, Painting compositions in water colors, poster colors, Oil pastels and in pencil colors done during the year.

Download CBSE Class 10 Painting Syllabus 2023-24 from the following link:

Learning outcomes:

Students after studying 'Painting' as additional subject will be able to:

Enjoy paintings as a medium of expressions

Appreciate the beauty in lines, forms and colours

Know the fundamentals of Painting (Elements and Principles) and apply them in their creations.

Use painting tools and materials appropriately.

Apply pencil colours, oil pastels, poster colours, water colours etc. as a painting medium.

Differentiate between 'opaque' and 'transparent' colours as a technique.

Refine memory and observation power through study / still life and painting composition.

Maintain his/her painting tools, materials appropriately.

Display his/her paintings aesthetically and will learn to store them.

Apply the artistic skills of composition in day-to-day life at home and in the school.

