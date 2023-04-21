CBSE Class 10 English (Language and Literature) Sample Paper for Board Exam 2023-24 PDF: Check Question Paper Design and Marking Scheme

CBSE English Sample Paper Class 10 2023-24: CBSE sample paper or model paper for Class 10 English Language and Literature has been released for the 2023-24 session exams. Download the sample paper along with its marking scheme cum solution in PDF here.

CBSE Class 10 English Sample Paper 2023-24: CBSE academic year 2023-24 has already started and students must have started studying their new course for all subjects. At this point of time, where knowledge of the new CBSE curriculum is vital for productive learning, knowing the format of questions for the year-end board exams is also important to be on the right track of exam preparations.

CBSE has released the sample question papers of all subjects for CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023-24. In this article, we have provided the latest sample paper of CBSE Class 10 English (Language and Literature). CBSE marking scheme that includes answers and value points along with marks distribution for all questions of sample paper is also made available here. Students can download the CBSE English Sample Paper and CBSE Marking Scheme in PDF from the direct links mentioned in this article.

First of all, let us understand the section-wise weightage and topics for CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Question Paper that will give you an insight into the paper pattern.

CBSE Class 10 English Literature Paper will have three sections:

Section A - Reading Skills (20 Marks)

Section B - Writing Skills with Grammar (20 Marks)

Section C - Language through Literature (40 Marks)

There will be a total of 11 questions asked for 80 marks. To know more about the CBSE Class 10 English question paper pattern, go through the new CBSE sample paper discussed below:

CBSE Class 10 English (Language & Literature) (Code No.086) Sample Question Paper 2023-24

Section A - 20 Marks

Reading Comprehension Through Unseen Passages

1. Read the following text. 10 Marks

(1) As a high school student, studying poetry can be a rollercoaster ride. This journey is punctuated by moments of profound appreciation for simpler pieces and intermittent frustration with more complex works. Let's be real here -some poems are just plain confusing and no amount of re-reading seems to help decipher the intended meaning. The puzzlement that results from such instances can be both vexing and demotivating. If solving a riddle is what was intended, then playing Sudoku is a better option. One is led to ponder if obscurity was the goal.

(2) Conversely, some pieces resonate with the reader's soul. stirring feelings of warmth, happiness, and connection to the world. Often, these compositions centre on themes that are universally understood, such as love, nature, or faith. Being able to actually understand what the poet is trying to say can feel like a little victory and is a welcome relief after grappling with more perplexing poetry.

(3) Then there are poems that are emotionally charged; the ones that make the reader curl up in a ball and cry or jump up and down with joy. One is left in awe of the poet's ability to convey emotion through words. Let’s not forget the downright weird poems. These are the ones that defy categorization and leave the reader to their own devices in attempting to interpret meaning. The author's use of figurative language and unconventional imagery can create a sense of bewilderment that is either intriguing or off-putting. Regardless, the reader can appreciate the uniqueness of the work.

(4) Despite the wide range of emotions and reactions that come with studying poetry, it can be a rewarding pursuit. Not only does reading poetry allow one to appreciate the artistic beauty of the written word but also enables one to develop crucial critical thinking and analytical skills. The process of unlocking a poem's meaning can feel like cracking a code or solving a puzzle but the sense of accomplishment derived from mastering a challenging piece can be deeply gratifying. Finally, impressing an English teacher with a well-analysed poem can be a source of pride and validation.

(5) Overall, studying poetry is like a box of mixed chocolates, you never know what you're going to get. But whether it's complex, emotional, simple, or just downright weird, there's always something to be gained from the experience. So, let's applaud all the poets out there, for making us laugh, cry, scratch our heads, and occasionally feel like a genius.

Answer the following questions, based on the passage above.

i Which of the following statements best describes the author's attitude towards studying poetry?

A. finds poetry to be a frustrating and meaningless endeavor.

B. Believes that the emotional rollercoaster of studying poetry is not worth the effort.

C. Recognizes the challenges of studying poetry but also acknowledges the rewards it offers.

D. Feels that poetry is too obscure and abstract for the average person to appreciate.

ii What is the tone of the writer in the given lines from paragraph (1)? Rationalise your response in about 40 words.

If solving a riddle is what was intended, then playing Sudoku is a better option. One is led to ponder if obscurity was the goal.

iii Complete the sentence appropriately.

The author's use of vivid imagery in the paragraph (3), such as "curl up in a ball and cry" and "jump up and down with joy", greatly affects the reader because ____________.

iv The passage includes some words that are opposites of each other. From the sets (a)-(e) below, identify two sets of antonyms:

(a) intriguing and off-putting (b) deciphering and interpreting (c) appreciate and applaud (d) simple and challenging (e) emotions and feelings

v Complete the sentence appropriately. We can say that the author's tone becomes more neutral and objective when discussing weird poems, compared to other types of poetry because __________.

vi Based on the reading of the passage, examine, in about 40 words, how studying poetry can be like exploring a new city.

vii What is the message conveyed by Hina's experience, in the following case?

Hina spends hours trying to analyze a poem for her assignment and finally feels a sense of accomplishment and pride, once she understands.

A. Only those with natural talent for poetry should engage with it.

B. Persistence makes studying poetry a rewarding pursuit.

C. Study of poetry is guaranteed to impress others.

D. The efforts of studying poetry is inversely proportional to the rewards gained.

viii State whether the following lines display an example of a simple / complex / emotionally charged / downright weird , poem.

The sun rises in the east,

A new day begins, a fresh start.

Birds chirp, nature wakes up,

A peaceful feeling in my heart.

2. Read the following text. 10 Marks

(1) Reduction in green areas has caused various environmental problems. People squeezed between concrete structures are looking for various ways to meet their longing for green. One of the ways to do so, is vertical gardens and green walls. Vertical gardening is a unique method of gardening where plants are grown in a vertical position or upward, rather than in the traditional method of planting them on the ground.

(2) The purpose of vertical gardens and green walls, which arises from the studies of different disciplines (landscape architects, architects, engineers, etc.), is to close the cold image of concrete and increase the visual value. In these systems, nature and structures are integrated, and thus, urban areas and the desired environment have become intertwined.

(3) Vertical garden case studies often show that , though functionality should be in the foreground, when vertical gardens are planned, they are generally made as aesthetic elements in the city's underpasses and city squares, and decorative elements in residences, without seeking functionality.

(4) Experts support that the visual quality and evaluation of landscape architecture is determined based on the satisfaction of the users. Hence, a survey questionnaire was prepared for residents of varied age groups from of a metropolitan city . The given Table 1, displays these responses:

(5) The study acknowledged that vertical gardening has the potential to transform urban spaces into green, sustainable areas, and further research should explore the impact of vertical gardening on the environment and human well-being.

Answer the following questions, based on the passage above

i Complete the following analogy appropriately, based on your understanding of paragraphs 1 & 2.

We can say that the situation of people living in concrete structures is comparable with a fish living in a fishbowl, and the need for vertical gardens to the need for decorations in the fishbowl because _______________.

ii Fill the blanks with the appropriate option from those given in brackets, based on your understanding of paragraph 2.

The statement that , urban spaces have become more closely connected with the desired natural surroundings through the incorporation of nature and structures in vertical gardens and green walls, is a ___________ (fact/ opinion) because it is a _____________ (subjective judgement/ objective detail).

iii Justify the following, in about 40 words.

While the survey results suggest that vertical gardens may be effective in improving the quality of life in urban areas, further research and evaluation may be necessary to fully understand their effectiveness and potential drawbacks.

iv Based on the survey results, which two concerns should a city government, looking to install vertical gardens, address?

v In Table 1, the statement 3, "Vertical gardens increase air quality - indoors and outdoors," received the most neutral responses from participants, with 51 respondents indicating a neutral stance. State any one inference that can be drawn from this.

vi Select the option that correctly displays what ‘intertwined’ signifies. (Reference-Paragraph 2)

A. (i) , (iv) and (v)

B. Only (ii)

C. Only (iii)

D. (ii) and (v)

To check all questions, download the full sample paper and its marking scheme from the links given below:

